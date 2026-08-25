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Trade Orange Juice Future CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-08-25T17:50:14+00:00
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.025
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-$1.10)

Trade size with leverage ~ $10,000.00

Money from leverage ~$9,000.00

-0.01096%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-$1.10)

Trade size with leverage ~ $10,000.00

Money from leverage ~$9,000.00

-0.01096%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity10
Margin10.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.05%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Orange Juice Future

Orange Juice - November 2026

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User feedback and ratings

Read the feedback from our clients1, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
P**** R******

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-07-01
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2025-06-30
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2025-06-27
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2025-06-24
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2025-06-22
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2025-06-19
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2025-06-16
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2025-05-29
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2025-05-20
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2025-04-29
d******

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2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.6
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.6
4.6

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