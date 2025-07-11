Self-interest is a core idea in economics. It means that people usually make decisions based on what they believe will improve their own situation. In markets, these individual decisions can shape prices, liquidity and trading behaviour.

For traders, self-interest matters because it affects both sides of the market: how other participants act, and how you make decisions under pressure. Understanding it can make trading psychology and behavioural finance easier to apply in a practical CFD trading context.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Self-interest is the economic idea that people usually act to advance their own welfare.

Adam Smith used self-interest to explain how individual choices can help markets function without central control.

In financial markets, self-interest helps explain liquidity, price discovery and competition, but it can also create conflicts of interest.

Behavioural economics shows that people do not always act in a fully rational or consistent way.

Traders who assume all market participants are perfectly rational may underestimate the role of emotion, bias and crowd behaviour.

Understanding self-interest – both your own and the market’s – may support clearer expectations and a more consistent CFD trading process.

To understand how self-interest affects trading behaviour, it helps to start with what economists mean by the term – and what they do not.

What is self-interest in economics?

Self-interest in economics means that people tend to make decisions they believe will improve their own position. That could mean increasing wealth, reducing risk, saving time, protecting reputation, supporting family, or pursuing any other goal they value. This is a basic assumption in many economic models. These models often describe a person as an ‘economic man’ – or homo economicus – who compares the available options and chooses the one that best serves their goals. In simple terms, the model assumes that people know what they want and make decisions accordingly.

Self-interest is not the same as selfishness or greed. In economics, self-interest is a neutral idea. It does not judge whether someone’s goals are good or bad. A person may act in self-interest by earning a profit, giving to charity, helping their family or building a business that employs others. The key point is that the action reflects what the person values.

This distinction matters in financial markets. Traders, investors, brokers, market makers and fund managers all have incentives. Understanding those incentives can help explain why markets behave as they do – without assuming that every participant is greedy, irrational or acting in bad faith.

Origins and development of ‘self-interest’ in markets

Self-interest has developed from a simple explanation of market exchange into a broader way of understanding how people, institutions and markets behave.

1776. Adam Smith and the role of self-interest. The best-known early explanation comes from Adam Smith's An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations (Adam Smith Institute, accessed 16 June 2026). Smith argued that people often serve others while pursuing their own interests. His well-known example was the butcher, the brewer and the baker: they provide food not mainly out of kindness, but because selling food supports their own business (Online Library of Liberty, accessed 16 June 2026).

The best-known early explanation comes from Adam Smith's An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations (Adam Smith Institute, accessed 16 June 2026). Smith argued that people often serve others while pursuing their own interests. His well-known example was the butcher, the brewer and the baker: they provide food not mainly out of kindness, but because selling food supports their own business (Online Library of Liberty, accessed 16 June 2026). 1776. The price mechanism: self-interest coordinated through markets. Smith's wider point was that when many people make self-interested decisions, prices can help coordinate those choices (Investopedia, 11 April 2026). In this view, markets can produce useful outcomes without a central planner telling every participant what to do (LGT Wealth Management, 26 September 2025).

Smith's wider point was that when many people make self-interested decisions, prices can help coordinate those choices (Investopedia, 11 April 2026). In this view, markets can produce useful outcomes without a central planner telling every participant what to do (LGT Wealth Management, 26 September 2025). 19th–20th century. Self-interest becomes a formal model. Later economists built self-interest into more structured models. They often assumed that people were rational, self-interested and able to compare choices clearly (Peak Frameworks, 19 November 2025). This made behaviour easier to model and helped explain supply, demand, prices and competition (University of Chicago, 11 July 2025).

Later economists built self-interest into more structured models. They often assumed that people were rational, self-interested and able to compare choices clearly (Peak Frameworks, 19 November 2025). This made behaviour easier to model and helped explain supply, demand, prices and competition (University of Chicago, 11 July 2025). Mid to late 20th century. Behavioural economics challenges the model. Behavioural economics showed that real people do not always behave like neat economic models. Herbert Simon described 'bounded rationality', meaning people try to make good decisions but face limits in attention, information and processing power (EBSCO, 2022).

Behavioural economics showed that real people do not always behave like neat economic models. Herbert Simon described 'bounded rationality', meaning people try to make good decisions but face limits in attention, information and processing power (EBSCO, 2022). 1970s–1990s. Behavioural finance: bias, shortcuts and social influence. Daniel Kahneman, Amos Tversky and Richard Thaler later showed how biases, mental shortcuts and social influences can shape economic decisions (Impactually, 2019). This helped explain why traders and investors may act in ways that are not always calm, consistent or fully rational (Essentia Analytics, accessed 16 June 2026).

Markets are not made up of perfectly rational machines. They are made up of people, institutions and systems, all responding to information, incentives and pressure in different ways.

Key principles of self-interest as an economic concept

Traditional economic models assume that people have stable preferences: they know what they value and make choices that reflect those values over time. In practice, preferences can shift under pressure. A trader may plan to close a losing position at a certain level, then hesitate when that level arrives. This does not mean people are always irrational. It shows that self-interest can change depending on timing, pressure and context.

Prices are one of the main ways self-interest moves through markets. When an asset becomes scarce, its price may rise, attracting participants who see an opportunity to benefit. In financial markets, traders may act when they believe an asset is mispriced. If enough participants take similar action, their trades can help move the price closer to what they consider fair value. This does not mean prices are always correct. It means prices reflect the actions, expectations and incentives of market participants.

Self-interest can create conflicts when one person or organisation acts on behalf of another. The principal is the person being represented, while the agent acts for them. In financial markets, this can appear when a fund manager is rewarded for short-term performance, even if a client has longer-term goals. It can also apply to executives or analysts whose incentives may not fully align with those they serve. The key point is that incentives matter: when they are misaligned, self-interest can lead to outcomes that do not fully serve the principal’s interests.

Self-interest in financial markets

Financial markets bring together many types of self-interest at once. Market makers quote prices because they aim to earn from providing liquidity while managing their own risk. Traders take positions because they believe there is an opportunity. Fund managers make decisions while balancing client outcomes, benchmark performance and career risk. Short sellers may identify securities they believe are overvalued, while arbitrageurs may look for price gaps between related assets.

Together, these actions help shape prices and liquidity. In calm, liquid markets, self-interested behaviour can support price discovery. Different participants bring different views, information and objectives, and their trades help form the market price.

Self-interest does not always produce smooth or efficient outcomes. During periods of stress, many participants may try to reduce risk at the same time. This can create herding, sharp price moves or reduced liquidity. In those moments, each participant may be acting in their own interest, but the combined effect can make the market less stable.

Self-interest and market liquidity

Market liquidity means how easily an asset can be bought or sold without causing a large price move. Liquidity depends on participants being willing to trade. Market makers, institutions and active traders provide liquidity because doing so can serve their own interests.

When conditions change, that willingness can change too. If volatility rises quickly or uncertainty increases, some participants may reduce activity, widen spreads or step back from the market. That can make it harder or more expensive to trade.

Self-interest and trader behaviour

Self-interest does not only describe institutions or market makers. It also affects individual traders.

A trader may want to grow their account, avoid losses, protect confidence, prove a view right, or avoid the discomfort of admitting a mistake. These goals can overlap, but they can also conflict. This is why self-interest in trading is not always as simple as ‘trying to make money’.

Short-term vs long-term self-interest

Trading can create a conflict between what feels useful in the moment and what may better support longer-term goals.

Short-term self-interest might mean avoiding the discomfort of closing a losing position.

Long-term self-interest might mean protecting the trading account by following a pre-set exit rule.

Behavioural economics calls this time inconsistency: a decision that seems sensible before a trade can feel harder when money is at risk and the market is moving.

Written trading plans, position sizing rules and pre-set stop-loss orders can support a more consistent process by setting decisions before pressure rises.

These tools do not remove trading risk, and stop-losses do not guarantee against losses or slippage.

Self-interest and social dynamics

Traders rarely make decisions in isolation. News, commentary, market sentiment and other traders’ behaviour can all influence what feels like a self-interested choice.

Herding, consensus-following and FOMO — fear of missing out — show how social pressure can shape trading decisions.

In some cases, following the crowd may seem reasonable, especially if other participants appear better informed.

In others, it can pull a trader away from their own analysis or risk plan.

The key challenge is to separate useful market information from social pressure. Price moves and widely shared views may be worth considering, but they do not replace an assessment of risk, costs and personal circumstances.

The ego in self-interest

Self-interest is not always financial. A trader may also want to be right, protect their confidence or avoid admitting that a trade idea was wrong.

This can create tension between emotional self-interest and financial self-interest.

Holding a losing position may avoid the immediate discomfort of realising a loss, but it may also increase risk.

Recognising this does not mean over-analysing every decision. It means understanding that trading behaviour can be shaped by more than price, charts and data.

Reputation, confidence and emotion can all influence decisions, especially under pressure.

Criticisms and limitations of the self-interest model

The self-interest model is useful, but it has limits. People often try to act in their own interest, but they do not always have complete information, perfect discipline or stable preferences.

Bounded rationality means that people make decisions within limits. They may not have all the information they need. They may not have time to analyse everything. They may rely on shortcuts because the full calculation is too complex. In trading, this can show up in simple ways. A trader may anchor to a round number, focus on the most recent price move, or give too much weight to the most visible piece of news. These shortcuts can be useful, but they can also lead to incomplete decisions. The key point is that people can act in self-interest and still make imperfect choices.

People also care about fairness, trust and reciprocity. Behavioural research has shown that individuals sometimes reject outcomes that would benefit them financially if they see those outcomes as unfair. This matters because markets are not only mechanical systems. They also depend on trust, reputation and expectations about how others will behave. A trader may choose a provider because they value clear fees, reliable access or responsive support. A client may leave a service even if it offers low costs, if they believe the overall experience is not fair or transparent. Self-interest, in the real world, often includes more than money.

Present bias means people tend to give extra weight to immediate outcomes. A reward now can feel more attractive than a larger reward later. A discomfort now can feel more important than a possible benefit in the future. In trading, present bias can affect decisions around losses and gains. A trader may take a profit early to secure the immediate reward, or hold a loss to delay the discomfort of realising it. These behaviours are not unusual, but they can conflict with a planned risk-management approach.

Common misconceptions about self-interest

Self-interest is useful for understanding markets, but it is often misread or overstated.

Self-interest means selfishness or greed. In economics, self-interest means people act according to their own goals and preferences. Those goals may include profit, but they can also include family, security, reputation, learning or contribution to others. In markets, the more useful question is: what incentives are at work, and how might they shape behaviour?

In economics, self-interest means people act according to their own goals and preferences. Those goals may include profit, but they can also include family, security, reputation, learning or contribution to others. In markets, the more useful question is: what incentives are at work, and how might they shape behaviour? All market participants are purely self-interested. Some models describe market participants as fully rational and self-interested, but real markets are more varied. Traders and institutions differ in experience, information, time horizon, risk tolerance and emotional discipline. Prices reflect this mix of motivations and behaviours, not one single type of rational actor.

Some models describe market participants as fully rational and self-interested, but real markets are more varied. Traders and institutions differ in experience, information, time horizon, risk tolerance and emotional discipline. Prices reflect this mix of motivations and behaviours, not one single type of rational actor. Self-interest guarantees market efficiency. Self-interest can support market efficiency, but it does not guarantee it. Efficient markets usually depend on enough liquidity, enough information, and enough participants willing and able to act on mispricing. These conditions are not always present: information can be uneven, liquidity can fall, and participants can herd. Market anomalies such as momentum, value premia and volatility clustering show that prices do not always move in a neat or fully efficient way.

Understanding these misconceptions can help traders view market behaviour more realistically, but it should not be treated as financial advice or a way to predict market outcomes.

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