Behavioural biases are systematic, predictable errors in thinking and decision-making that can lead people away from rational analysis. Unlike random errors, biases follow consistent patterns. That means they can be studied, categorised, and to a degree, anticipated.

In trading, behavioural biases can affect every stage of the decision process: how information is gathered and interpreted, how risk is assessed, how positions are entered and sized, and how exits are managed. Understanding the main types of behavioural bias is a foundational part of trading psychology and behavioural finance.

Behavioural biases are systematic errors in thinking – not random mistakes – which makes them predictable and, to some extent, manageable.

The three main categories are cognitive biases, which affect information processing; emotional biases, which are shaped by psychological state; and social biases, which arise from the influence of other people.

Multiple biases often interact. A trader experiencing overconfidence, for example, may also be more susceptible to confirmation bias and anchoring.

Biases can be especially costly in leveraged trading because leverage amplifies the effect of decisions around position size, stop-loss placement and exit timing.

Structural safeguards – such as written plans, rules-based exits and pre-committed position sizes – can be more reliable than relying on judgement in the moment.

Awareness of a bias does not usually neutralise it on its own. Ongoing process design is needed to manage its effect.

This guide explains the main types of behavioural biases, how they can influence trading decisions, and practical ways to manage their impact.

What are behavioural biases?

Behavioural biases are departures from rational decision-making that occur systematically and predictably. Foundational research by Amos Tversky and Daniel Kahneman, including their 1974 paper in Science – 'Judgment under Uncertainty: Heuristics and Biases' – showed that people rely on mental shortcuts, or heuristics (Science, 1974). These shortcuts often work well in everyday life, but they can create systematic errors in probabilistic and numerical reasoning. Kahneman and Tversky's later work on prospect theory (1979) became a widely used framework for understanding how people make decisions under risk and uncertainty (The Decision Lab, 2021).

Behavioural biases are not character flaws or signs of low intelligence. They are structural features of human cognition. The same fast-thinking systems that help people make efficient daily decisions can produce predictable errors in settings that are probabilistic, information-dense and emotionally charged. Financial markets create many of those conditions at once.

Recognising biases as structural features of cognition, rather than personal failures, can make them easier to manage.

How behavioural biases develop in traders

Behavioural biases are not simply acquired habits. They’re expressions of cognitive systems that are active from the start of a trader’s experience. However, trading environments can activate and amplify specific biases.

Financial outcomes involve randomness and volatility, which creates conditions for the availability heuristic – over-weighting vivid recent outcomes – and gambler’s fallacy, where a trader expects a short random sequence to correct itself. Real money adds another layer. A wrong decision can carry both financial and psychological costs, which may heighten loss aversion and confirmation bias.

The constant flow of news, social media, analyst commentary and market opinion can also make social biases more influential. In that environment, herding and social proof can replace independent analysis without the trader being fully aware of the shift.

Experience does not remove these biases. In some cases, biases can become more entrenched if favourable outcomes reinforce them. Overconfidence, for example, may become more prominent after a period of above-average performance.

Types of behavioural biases

Behavioural biases can be grouped into three broad categories based on how they work.

Cognitive biases arise from systematic errors in how information is processed, interpreted and weighted. They affect perception and reasoning, even when emotion is not the main driver. In practice, they often interact with emotional biases. Anchoring bias : over-reliance on an initial piece of information, such as an entry price, prior high, or round number, when making later judgements. In trading, anchor points can distort assessments of value, stop-loss placement and exit targets.

: over-reliance on an initial piece of information, such as an entry price, prior high, or round number, when making later judgements. In trading, anchor points can distort assessments of value, stop-loss placement and exit targets. Confirmation bias : the tendency to seek, prioritise and retain information that confirms an existing view, while discounting contradictory evidence. Traders with open positions can be especially susceptible because the position itself creates a preference for confirming information.

: the tendency to seek, prioritise and retain information that confirms an existing view, while discounting contradictory evidence. Traders with open positions can be especially susceptible because the position itself creates a preference for confirming information. Availability heuristic : judging the probability of an event by how easily an example comes to mind. A sharp recent market fall can make another fall feel more likely; an extended bull market can make a correction feel remote. Recency and vividness drive availability, not actual frequency.

: judging the probability of an event by how easily an example comes to mind. A sharp recent market fall can make another fall feel more likely; an extended bull market can make a correction feel remote. Recency and vividness drive availability, not actual frequency. Gambler’s fallacy : the belief that a series of independent random outcomes is ‘due’ to correct. A run of losing trades does not make a winning trade more likely. The market’s next move is not influenced by the trader’s personal recent history.

: the belief that a series of independent random outcomes is ‘due’ to correct. A run of losing trades does not make a winning trade more likely. The market’s next move is not influenced by the trader’s personal recent history. Representativeness heuristic: judging a situation by how closely it resembles a familiar category or pattern, rather than by its actual probability. A chart that ‘looks like’ a previous setup does not mean it is more likely to produce the same outcome.

Emotional biases arise from psychological states that affect the assessment of risk, value and probability. They can be harder to correct than cognitive biases because they are driven by feeling rather than logic. Loss aversion : the tendency to give losses more weight than equivalent gains. In trading, this can lead to asymmetric behaviour, such as holding losing positions for longer than planned or closing winning positions too early.

: the tendency to give losses more weight than equivalent gains. In trading, this can lead to asymmetric behaviour, such as holding losing positions for longer than planned or closing winning positions too early. Overconfidence : overestimating the accuracy of forecasts, the quality of analysis, or the degree of control over outcomes. Recent strong results can encourage larger positions, even when the evidence for a lasting edge remains uncertain.

: overestimating the accuracy of forecasts, the quality of analysis, or the degree of control over outcomes. Recent strong results can encourage larger positions, even when the evidence for a lasting edge remains uncertain. Endowment effect : placing a higher value on an asset simply because it is already owned. A losing position that a trader would not enter at current prices may still be held because ownership inflates the trader’s perceived value of it.

: placing a higher value on an asset simply because it is already owned. A losing position that a trader would not enter at current prices may still be held because ownership inflates the trader’s perceived value of it. FOMO (fear of missing out): the discomfort of watching a market move without participating. FOMO can drive entries after price has already moved significantly, when late-entry risk may be higher.

Social biases arise from the influence of other people’s behaviour and beliefs. They can become more powerful in information-dense trading environments where market sentiment is constantly visible. Herding : following the majority rather than one’s own analysis. Herding is not always irrational, as other participants’ behaviour can sometimes contain useful information. It becomes risky when it replaces independent decision-making.

: following the majority rather than one’s own analysis. Herding is not always irrational, as other participants’ behaviour can sometimes contain useful information. It becomes risky when it replaces independent decision-making. Bandwagon effect : entering a position because consensus is building, rather than because pre-defined criteria have been met. Late bandwagon entry can carry elevated reversal risk.

: entering a position because consensus is building, rather than because pre-defined criteria have been met. Late bandwagon entry can carry elevated reversal risk. Home country bias: over-weighting domestic markets, instruments, or companies because they feel more familiar or safer than less familiar alternatives.

Behavioural biases in practice: trading examples

Behavioural biases rarely operate in isolation. A trader might enter a position because a chart resembles a familiar pattern (representativeness), look for news that supports the idea (confirmation bias), hold the position beyond their planned stop-loss because exiting feels difficult (loss aversion), and then re-enter after closing because others are still in the trade (herding). This kind of chain shows how several biases can interact and amplify losses.

Anchoring is especially common. The entry price often becomes the psychological reference point for every later assessment of a position. A trade entered at 100.00 that moves to 80.00 feels like a loss of 20.00, even if current analysis suggests 80.00 is reasonable value and 100.00 was an unfavourable entry. The anchor can distort the exit decision, regardless of the position’s current merits.

How behavioural biases can affect your decisions

Biases can affect every stage of the trading process.

Information gathering : confirmation bias filters what information reaches the trader. The availability heuristic can distort probability assessment by giving too much weight to recent or memorable examples.

: confirmation bias filters what information reaches the trader. The availability heuristic can distort probability assessment by giving too much weight to recent or memorable examples. Entry decisions : representativeness can encourage pattern-matching entries without enough probability assessment. FOMO can drive late-cycle entries, while herding can replace analytical criteria with social proof.

: representativeness can encourage pattern-matching entries without enough probability assessment. FOMO can drive late-cycle entries, while herding can replace analytical criteria with social proof. Position sizing : overconfidence can lead to positions that exceed the trader’s risk plan. Recency bias after a run of winning trades may also inflate perceived edge.

: overconfidence can lead to positions that exceed the trader’s risk plan. Recency bias after a run of winning trades may also inflate perceived edge. Exit decisions: loss aversion can delay stop-loss execution. The endowment effect can inflate the subjective value of owned positions. Anchoring to entry price can create artificial break-even targets.

Developing psychological awareness can support more disciplined decision-making, but it does not remove the risks of CFD trading. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

How to manage behavioural biases

Behavioural biases can’t be switched off, but they can be managed with a clearer trading process. The aim is to make the most important decisions before pressure builds, then review whether the process was followed – not just whether the trade made or lost money.

Step 1. Build rules before the trade, not during it One useful way to manage biases that intensify under pressure – such as loss aversion, FOMO and overconfidence – is pre-commitment. This means setting entry criteria, stop-loss placement, position size and exit criteria before opening a trade, then treating them as pre-defined boundaries. The aim is to make key decisions before emotional pressure is highest.

One useful way to manage biases that intensify under pressure – such as loss aversion, FOMO and overconfidence – is pre-commitment. This means setting entry criteria, stop-loss placement, position size and exit criteria before opening a trade, then treating them as pre-defined boundaries. The aim is to make key decisions before emotional pressure is highest. Step 2. Use a trading journal to identify personal bias patterns Biases leave traces in trading records. Reviewing a sequence of trades can reveal patterns: exits that occur later than planned stop-loss levels, entries after large single-session moves, or position sizes that increase after recent wins. Specific patterns are more useful than generic awareness. Knowing that ‘cognitive bias exists’ is less actionable than seeing exactly how it appears in one’s own trading history.

Biases leave traces in trading records. Reviewing a sequence of trades can reveal patterns: exits that occur later than planned stop-loss levels, entries after large single-session moves, or position sizes that increase after recent wins. Specific patterns are more useful than generic awareness. Knowing that ‘cognitive bias exists’ is less actionable than seeing exactly how it appears in one’s own trading history. Step 3. Seek disconfirming evidence deliberately A structured pre-trade checklist can help counter confirmation bias by asking for the best case against the intended trade. The question ‘what would I need to see to know this trade is wrong?’ may not come naturally in the moment. Making it a required step adds a practical safeguard.

A structured pre-trade checklist can help counter confirmation bias by asking for the best case against the intended trade. The question ‘what would I need to see to know this trade is wrong?’ may not come naturally in the moment. Making it a required step adds a practical safeguard. Step 4. Separate the decision from the outcome in reviewReviewing a trade only by whether it made or lost money reinforces outcome bias. A sound decision can produce a poor result because of factors outside the trader’s control. A weak decision can produce a positive result through luck. Outcome-only review makes it harder to distinguish consistent decision quality from random reinforcement.

These steps do not remove uncertainty or eliminate the risks of trading. They simply create a more consistent decision-making framework, which can make it easier to spot repeated patterns and reduce the chance that emotion, habit or outside influence drives the next decision.

Common mistakes when addressing behavioural biases

Managing behavioural biases is easier when traders focus on practical patterns, rather than trying to remove bias altogether. Common mistakes include:

Assuming awareness eliminates the bias : knowing that loss aversion exists does not remove the emotional response that can make losses feel more difficult than comparable gains. Process changes, rather than greater vigilance in the moment, can help reduce the financial impact of bias.

: knowing that loss aversion exists does not remove the emotional response that can make losses feel more difficult than comparable gains. Process changes, rather than greater vigilance in the moment, can help reduce the financial impact of bias. Working on biases in the abstract rather than personal patterns : reading about cognitive bias in general is less useful than identifying which biases appear in one’s own trading record. For example, ‘anchoring exists’ is broad, while ‘I regularly close positions 12% below my stated stop-loss level’ is specific enough to support a practical change.

: reading about cognitive bias in general is less useful than identifying which biases appear in one’s own trading record. For example, ‘anchoring exists’ is broad, while ‘I regularly close positions 12% below my stated stop-loss level’ is specific enough to support a practical change. Trying to eliminate rather than manage bias: behavioural biases cannot be removed completely. They are part of human decision-making. The goal is to build processes that reduce their influence on trading outcomes, such as using pre-committed stop-loss rules instead of relying on willpower alone.

The aim is not perfect decision-making. It is to create a clearer process that makes repeated bias patterns easier to spot, review and manage.

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