An MFI trading strategy uses the money flow index, a momentum oscillator that combines price and volume, to help gauge buying and selling pressure. Traders may use it to read overbought or oversold conditions, compare price moves with volume, and look for divergence between price and momentum.

This guide explains how the MFI works, how some traders interpret it, how it differs from the RSI, and where its limits sit.

Takeaways The money flow index (MFI) is a volume-weighted momentum oscillator bounded between 0–100.

It combines typical price and volume to estimate positive and negative money flow.

Readings above 80 are commonly treated as overbought, while readings below 20 are commonly treated as oversold.

Divergence between price and the MFI can suggest that momentum is changing.

Because it includes volume, traders often describe the MFI as a volume-weighted version of the RSI.

The MFI can stay at extreme levels during strong trends, so traders usually read it alongside other tools.

What is the money flow index (MFI)?

The money flow index (MFI) is a momentum oscillator that uses both price and volume to show the strength of buying and selling pressure. It moves between 0–100. Higher readings suggest stronger positive money flow, while lower readings suggest stronger negative money flow.

The main difference between the MFI and many other oscillators is volume. A price move on high volume has more effect on the indicator than the same price move on low volume. This gives traders another way to assess whether a move has broader participation behind it, rather than looking at price alone.

What the MFI adds to a chart:

It connects price movement with trading volume.

It can help show whether momentum is strengthening or weakening.

It may highlight the divergence between price and money flow.

It gives context, not a standalone trading signal.

The key point is simple: the MFI blends price and volume. A price move on strong volume moves the indicator more than the same move on weak volume.

MFI at a glance

Point What it means Indicator type Momentum oscillator Main inputs Price and volume Range 0–100 Common setting 14 periods Common levels 80 for overbought, 20 for oversold Often compared with Relative strength index (RSI) Main limitation It can give false signals, especially in strong trends

How is the MFI calculated?

The MFI is calculated over a chosen lookback period, usually 14 periods. It combines price and volume, then compares positive and negative money flow.

The calculation has four parts:

Calculate the typical price for each period. Multiply typical price by volume to get raw money flow. Class each period’s money flow as positive or negative. Convert the money flow ratio into an MFI value between 0–100.

The formula

Step Formula Typical price (high + low + close) / 3 Raw money flow typical price × volume Money flow ratio positive money flow / negative money flow MFI 100 − (100 / (1 + money flow ratio))

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

What it produces

The result is a single line that moves between 0–100. High values show that positive money flow has recently been stronger, while low values show that negative money flow has been stronger. The 14-period setting is common. Shorter settings make the line more sensitive, but may also create more noise. Longer settings can smooth the line, but may react more slowly.

Reading the MFI: overbought and oversold

Traders often start by looking at where the MFI sits within its 0–100 range.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

MFI reading Common interpretation Important context Above 80 Overbought Buying pressure has been strong, but this does not confirm a reversal Above 90 More extreme overbought Less common, but still possible during strong trends Below 20 Oversold Selling pressure has been strong, but this does not confirm a reversal Below 10 More extreme oversold Less common, but price can still continue lower

Overbought above 80 A reading above 80 is commonly treated as overbought. This can suggest that buying pressure has been strong and the move may be stretched. Readings above 90 are less common and may be seen as more extreme. However, overbought does not mean the price must fall. In a strong uptrend, the MFI can stay high for some time.

Oversold below 20 A reading below 20 is commonly treated as oversold. This can suggest that selling pressure has been strong and the move may be stretched to the downside. Readings below 10 are less common and may be seen as more extreme. As with overbought readings, oversold does not mean price must rise. It describes a condition, not an automatic buy or sell signal.

MFI divergence

Divergence is one way traders use the MFI to compare price action with momentum. It happens when price moves in one direction, but the MFI moves in another.

Bearish divergence

Bearish divergence forms when price makes a higher high but the MFI makes a lower high. This may suggest that the second move higher had weaker money flow behind it. Some traders read this as a sign that upward momentum may be fading, but it does not confirm that price will reverse.

Bullish divergence

Bullish divergence forms when price makes a lower low but the MFI makes a higher low. This may suggest that selling pressure is easing, even though price has continued lower.

Both bullish and bearish divergence can also appear as failure swings, where the MFI turns at an extreme without price confirming the same move.

Divergence can be useful to watch, but it is not a timing tool. Price can continue in its original direction well after divergence appears.

MFI vs RSI

The MFI is closely related to the relative strength index (RSI), but there are some important differences.

Context Money flow index RSI Inputs Price and volume Price only Range 0–100 0–100 Common overbought/oversold levels 80/20 70/30 What it can add Volume may add context to price moves Simpler view of price momentum Main trade-off Depends on reliable volume data Does not include volume

Because it includes volume, the MFI can give a different view from a price-only oscillator. This can be useful when traders want to compare price action with participation. The trade-off is that the MFI depends on accurate volume data. This can matter in markets where available volume is less direct or less reliable, such as spot forex.

How some traders use the MFI

The MFI is usually used to support a wider view of the market, rather than to make trading decisions on its own.

As a trend check Some traders compare the MFI with price to see whether a move appears to have volume support. For example: If the price rises and the MFI also rises, some traders may see the move as supported by positive money flow.

If the price rises but the MFI stalls, some traders may look more closely at whether momentum is weakening.

If the price falls and the MFI also falls, some traders may see negative money flow as supporting the move lower. These readings can add context, but they do not predict what price will do next.

As an alert, not a trigger Overbought and oversold readings, and divergences, are often treated as prompts to review the chart in more detail. Some traders wait for extra confirmation before placing more weight on an MFI signal. This might include: A move back below 80 after an overbought reading.

A move back above 20 after an oversold reading.

Confirmation from price structure.

Support or resistance levels.

Another independent indicator.

Limitations and risk management

The MFI can be useful, but it has clear limits. No indicator can show with certainty what price will do next.

Key rules to keep in mind:

Extreme readings can last : the MFI may stay overbought or oversold during strong trends, so these readings aren’t automatic reversal signals.

: the MFI may stay overbought or oversold during strong trends, so these readings aren’t automatic reversal signals. Divergence can appear early : price may continue in the same direction after divergence forms.

: price may continue in the same direction after divergence forms. Volume data can vary : the indicator is only as reliable as the volume data behind it. If the data is incomplete or less reliable, the reading may be less useful.

: the indicator is only as reliable as the volume data behind it. If the data is incomplete or less reliable, the reading may be less useful. Signals need context: MFI readings can be misleading when used on their own.

Traders often read the MFI alongside:

The broader trend.

Support and resistance.

Price structure.

Other forms of technical analysis.

Readings across more than one timeframe.

Even when used with other indicators, the MFI can still produce false signals. An overbought or oversold MFI reading isn’t, on its own, a reason to trade without a plan. Risk management, including stop-loss orders and position sizing matter, regardless of what the indicator shows.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

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