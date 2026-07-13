Divergence trading looks at the points where price and momentum stop moving together. For some traders, that difference can add useful context when assessing whether a market move may be slowing, pausing or continuing.

What is a divergence trading strategy?

A divergence trading strategy looks at moments when the price of an asset and a momentum oscillator move in different directions. Price shows where the market has been, while momentum can give an indication of how strong the move is. When the two disagree, some traders see it as a sign that the current trend may be losing energy, or that a pause within the trend may be forming.

Takeaways Divergence describes a mismatch between price action and a momentum oscillator.

Regular divergence is often linked to possible reversals.

Hidden divergence is usually linked to trend continuation.

Both regular and hidden divergence can be bullish or bearish.

Divergence can last for some time before price responds, if it responds at all.

Many traders wait for separate confirmation, such as a price break, candlestick pattern or reaction at support or resistance.

Divergence can appear across markets and timeframes, but shorter timeframes often produce more noise.

Understanding divergence in trading

Divergence happens when an asset’s price and a momentum oscillator stop moving in the same direction. For example, a share might climb to a new high, while the oscillator tracking its momentum makes a lower high. In that case, price and momentum are no longer confirming each other.

Momentum oscillators measure the speed and size of recent price moves rather than price itself. Because of this, they can sometimes start to flatten or turn before price does. Traders who use divergence look at this shift as a possible sign that buyers or sellers are becoming less active.

Divergence does not predict what price will do next. A divergence can appear and then resolve in either direction, so traders usually use it alongside other tools rather than as a signal on its own.

Divergence at a glance

Question Simple answer What is compared? Price action and a momentum oscillator Which tools are commonly used? RSI, MACD and stochastic What can it suggest? A possible shift in momentum Is it a standalone signal? Usually no Why does confirmation matter? Divergence can fail or continue for longer than expected Where can it appear? Shares, forex, indices, commodities and other CFD markets

What drives divergence?

Momentum oscillators do not measure price directly. They measure the speed and size of recent price changes.

Take RSI as an example. RSI compares recent gains with recent losses and presents the result on a scale from 0–100. Its standard setting is a 14-period lookback, which many traders use as a simple view of recent momentum.

The formula behind it is:

RSI = 100 − (100 ÷ (1 + RS)), where RS = average gain over 14 periods ÷ average loss over 14 periods.

Example of divergence in trading

Here is a hypothetical example. Imagine a share price:

Rises from $40 to $50. Pauses. Rises again to $54.

The price has made a new high. But if the gains in the second move are smaller than the gains in the first move, RSI may make a lower high. Price has gone higher, but momentum has not kept pace. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

MACD and stochastic work differently, but the broad principle is similar. Each turns price data into a view of momentum. Divergence forms when price reaches a new high or low, but the oscillator does not confirm that move in the same way.

Types of divergence

There are two main families of divergence:

Regular divergence.

Hidden divergence.

Each can be bullish or bearish.

Divergence family Often used to assess Basic idea Regular divergence Possible reversal Price makes a new extreme, but momentum does not confirm it Hidden divergence Possible continuation Price pulls back within a trend, while momentum moves more sharply

Divergence setup table

Type Price action Oscillator action Often interpreted as Regular bullish Lower low Higher low Possible reversal up Regular bearish Higher high Lower high Possible reversal down Hidden bullish Higher low Lower low Possible uptrend continuation Hidden bearish Lower high Higher high Possible downtrend continuation

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Learn more in our divergence technical analysis guide.

How to identify divergence on a chart

To look for divergence, compare price swings with matching swings on the oscillator:

Choose a clear swing high or swing low on the price chart. Find the matching high or low on the oscillator. Choose the next clear swing point on price. Find the matching point on the oscillator. Compare the direction of the two lines.

If the price slopes one way and the oscillator slopes the other way, there may be divergence.

A note on noisy signals Divergence can appear often, especially on short-term charts. The smaller the swing points you connect, the more signals you are likely to find. To reduce noise, some traders focus on: Clear swing highs and lows.

Wider spacing between points.

Major support or resistance zones.

Higher timeframes.

Confirmation from price action. This does not make divergence reliable, but it can help avoid reading too much into minor chart movements.

Choosing an oscillator

Different oscillators can show divergence in slightly different ways.

Relative strength index (RSI) : RSI is commonly used because the line is relatively easy to read. Traders usually compare RSI highs and lows directly.

: RSI is commonly used because the line is relatively easy to read. Traders usually compare RSI highs and lows directly. Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) : the MACD histogram can make shifts in momentum easier to spot, especially when momentum begins to fade.

: the MACD histogram can make shifts in momentum easier to spot, especially when momentum begins to fade. Stochastic: the stochastic oscillator can react faster, which can make it useful for shorter-term readings. The trade-off is that it can also produce more noise.

No oscillator removes uncertainty. A clearer chart reading can still fail, so traders usually use divergence alongside other forms of analysis.

Using divergence in trading

Divergence can continue while price keeps moving in the same direction. For that reason, many traders do not treat the divergence itself as the trigger. Instead, they may wait for a separate cue from the price.

Common confirmation methods include:

Method How traders may use it Price confirmation Waiting for price to break a trendline or close beyond a recent swing point Candlestick patterns Looking for a recognised pattern near the divergence area Support and resistance Checking whether divergence forms around a level where price has reacted before Trend direction Using hidden divergence to assess pullbacks within an existing trend

None of these methods guarantees a result. They simply give traders more context before making a decision. Whichever structure is used, divergence-based setups can produce unreliable signals and may not behave as expected. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Divergence trading strategies

Divergence can provide valuable insights, but it isn’t a trading system on its own. To turn it into a strategy, traders usually need a clear way to enter, manage risk and exit a position after divergence appears. The setups below show common ways some traders build divergence into a broader trading plan. None of these is a recommendation, each can fail, and all of them rely on confirmation and risk management rather than divergence alone.

The regular divergence reversal setup

Regular divergence is often used to look for a possible change in direction when price and momentum stop moving together.

Step What some traders look for Setup Regular bearish: price makes a higher high, while the oscillator makes a lower high. Regular bullish: price makes a lower low, while the oscillator makes a higher low. Confirmation A price cue rather than the divergence alone, such as a break of a short-term trendline or a close beyond the most recent swing point. Entry In the direction of the possible reversal, once that confirmation appears. Stop-loss Beyond the price extreme that formed the divergence: above the higher high for a bearish setup, or below the lower low for a bullish one. Target area A prior swing, a support or resistance level, or a retracement of the earlier move.

Hypothetical trading example a share may rise from $40 to $50, pause, then move to $54 while momentum slows, leaving a regular bearish divergence as RSI makes a lower high. Rather than shorting the new high, a trader might, for illustration, wait for price to close back below the $50 pause level as confirmation, place a stop just above the $54 high, and define a potential target area near prior support around $46. This is a hypothetical example, not a specific recommendation. The setup can still fail if buyers return, and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The hidden divergence continuation setup

Hidden divergence is used in a different way. Instead of looking for a reversal, some traders use it to assess whether a pullback could offer a way to rejoin an existing trend.

Step What some traders look for Setup Hidden bullish: in an uptrend, price makes a higher low while the oscillator makes a lower low. Hidden bearish: in a downtrend, price makes a lower high while the oscillator makes a higher high. Idea The pullback has cooled momentum, while the wider trend may still be in place. The trader then looks for signs that price may resume in the trend’s direction. Entry In the direction of the prevailing trend, once price starts moving that way again, for example on a break of the pullback’s minor swing. Stop-loss Beyond the pullback extreme: below the higher low for a bullish continuation, or above the lower high for a bearish one. Target area The prior trend high or low, or a projected area beyond it if the trend continues.

The confluence setup: divergence at support and resistance

A divergence that forms at a tested support or resistance level may give traders more context than one that appears in the middle of a move. This is because price is reacting near an area where it has already responded before. In practice, some traders only consider divergence when it appears at a level they have already marked on the chart. The level can also help them define risk, as a stop may be placed just beyond it.

The multi-timeframe setup Some traders use divergence across two timeframes to separate the bigger picture from the entry timing. For example, a regular bullish divergence on the daily chart may provide the wider context, while a lower timeframe, such as the one-hour chart, may help with entry timing if price gives a smaller confirmation signal. In this approach, the higher timeframe gives the context, while the lower timeframe provides the trigger. This may help traders define a closer stop, although it does not remove the risk of a false signal.

The trend-filter setup Because regular divergence goes against the prevailing move, some traders add a moving average as a filter. The aim is to avoid acting too early while a trend is still strong. In this approach, bearish divergence signals are considered only when price is below a chosen moving average, and bullish signals only when price is above it. This will not identify the exact turning point, but it may help filter out some counter-trend signals.

Matching the setup to the market Reversal setups, or regular divergence, are often used in markets that are ranging or showing signs that a move may be slowing. Continuation setups, or hidden divergence, are often used in established trends when price pulls back. Confluence and multi-timeframe setups can be added to either approach to give more context, rather than simply adding more signals.

None of this makes divergence reliable. Each setup can fail, and divergence can persist while price keeps moving in the opposite direction.

Risk management with divergence

Divergence can look clear on a chart and still fail. Price may pause, continue, reverse briefly or carry on in the original direction. This is why risk management matters.

Traders who use divergence often think about three areas:

Where the setup becomes invalid.

How much capital is at risk.

Whether the position size reflects the uncertainty of the setup.

Stop loss placement is one way traders manage that uncertainty. On a regular bullish divergence at a low, some traders place a stop-loss below the price low that formed the divergence, on the basis that a break beyond it would weaken the original setup. The opposite logic can apply to a bearish divergence at a high.

Standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed; guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

Many traders use divergence as one factor within a broader risk management framework, rather than as a reason to increase position size. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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