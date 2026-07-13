A blow off top can appear when a steep rally accelerates into a volume climax, then starts to reverse. This guide explains what traders look for, where the pattern can mislead and how it compares with a double top.

Takeaways A blow off top is a steep, near-vertical price rise on a surge in volume, often followed by a fast reversal.

Volume is an important part of the pattern: traders usually look for a spike near the peak, then heavier selling as the move unwinds.

Traders generally view it as a bearish reversal pattern that may appear near the end of a strong uptrend.

The pattern is often easier to spot in hindsight, once the reversal has already formed.

Unlike a double top, a blow off top has one parabolic spike rather than two roughly equal peaks.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Blow off top at a glance

Point What it means Typical setup A strong uptrend speeds up into a steep, parabolic rise Key feature A sharp increase in volume near the peak What traders watch Whether price reverses on heavy selling volume Common reading A possible sign that buying demand has become stretched Main limitation The pattern is often clearer after the reversal has already formed

Below, we look at how the pattern forms, how traders use volume and confirmation, and why a blow off top can be difficult to read in real time.

What is the blow off top pattern?

A blow off top is a chart pattern where price rises very quickly over a short period, usually with unusually high trading volume, before potentially reversing sharply. In simple terms, it describes a market move that becomes very steep, reaches a peak, then can give back much of the gain almost as quickly as it was made. It’s sometimes called a blow off move or an exhaustion move. The pattern usually appears near the final stage of a strong uptrend, rather than during a steady or sideways market.

Traders sometimes see the pattern as a sign that buying demand may have become stretched. As price rises faster, more traders may enter the market late, either because momentum looks strong or because they do not want to miss the move. If that buying pressure fades, there may be fewer new buyers left to support the price, and selling can take over quickly.

A single steep rally is not a blow off top on its own. The reversal is what helps define the pattern, so traders who use this approach usually treat an unconfirmed spike with caution.

How do you identify a blow off top on a chart?

Identifying a blow off top means looking at price and volume together. Price shows the shape of the move, while volume can show whether activity is building near the peak. No single signal confirms the pattern on its own. The setup is often easier to judge once more of the move has played out.

Step 1. Start with the trend Blow off tops generally form after an extended rise, not from a flat or ranging market.

Blow off tops generally form after an extended rise, not from a flat or ranging market. Step 2. Look for a parabolic move The price rise becomes steeper over time and may move further away from moving averages or previous support levels.

The price rise becomes steeper over time and may move further away from moving averages or previous support levels. Step 3. Check volume near the peak Volume often rises well above its recent average, suggesting that more traders are taking part in the move.

Volume often rises well above its recent average, suggesting that more traders are taking part in the move. Step 4. Watch momentum indicators Indicators such as the relative strength Index (RSI) may show overbought conditions, typically above 70. In some cases, price may make a new high while momentum does not, which is known as bearish divergence.

Indicators such as the relative strength Index (RSI) may show overbought conditions, typically above 70. In some cases, price may make a new high while momentum does not, which is known as bearish divergence. Step 5. Wait for the reversalA sharp fall, a gap lower, or a wide bearish candle on heavy volume may suggest the rally has started to unwind.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

What can weaken the setup? A blow off top setup may be less convincing if: Price stabilises after the spike.

Volume falls quickly.

The market continues rising after a short pause.

The reversal happens on thin selling volume.

Momentum stays strong despite overbought readings. Overbought readings can last for some time during a strong trend, and a high-volume spike does not always lead to a reversal.

Is the blow off top bullish or bearish?

Traders generally view a blow off top as a bearish reversal pattern. That does not mean the whole move is bearish. The rise into the pattern is strongly bullish, because price is climbing quickly. The bearish reading comes later, if the rally loses momentum and price starts to reverse.

It helps to look at both sides:

Perspective What traders may consider Bullish view The parabolic phase can continue for longer than expected, even when price looks stretched Bearish view If buying pressure fades, price can fall quickly if fewer buyers remain to absorb selling Balanced view The pattern is better treated as a warning sign than a prediction

Some traders use a blow off top as a sign that an uptrend may be maturing. Others wait for clearer confirmation, such as a break below support or heavy selling volume, before drawing any conclusion. Neither approach guarantees what price will do next.

How might traders approach a blow off top?

Traders who use this pattern tend to focus on confirmation and risk control rather than trying to call the exact top. The steps below outline one educational example of how some traders approach it; this is not a recommendation.

Step 1. Wait for confirmation of the reversal Because the pattern depends on the reversal, many traders avoid acting on the steep rise alone. Confirmation might include a wide bearish candle that closes well below the prior session, a break of a short-term rising support line, a move below a recent swing low, or a clear increase in selling volume after the peak.

Because the pattern depends on the reversal, many traders avoid acting on the steep rise alone. Confirmation might include a wide bearish candle that closes well below the prior session, a break of a short-term rising support line, a move below a recent swing low, or a clear increase in selling volume after the peak. Step 2. Consider where the move could be entered Among traders who choose to act, common approaches include waiting for a close below a recent swing low before considering a position, looking for a break of a steep trendline drawn under the parabolic rise, or waiting for a small move back towards the breakdown level rather than chasing the first sharp fall.

Among traders who choose to act, common approaches include waiting for a close below a recent swing low before considering a position, looking for a break of a steep trendline drawn under the parabolic rise, or waiting for a small move back towards the breakdown level rather than chasing the first sharp fall. Step 3. Think about stop placement Some traders place a stop above the recent high, on the basis that a move back above the climax peak may suggest the reversal has not played out as expected. Position size and distance to the stop both affect risk. Standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Some traders place a stop above the recent high, on the basis that a move back above the climax peak may suggest the reversal has not played out as expected. Position size and distance to the stop both affect risk. Standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated. Step 4. Define a potential target areaPossible reference points for a target area include previous support levels, earlier consolidation areas, a measured part of the parabolic move, or moving averages that price left behind during the spike.

Patterns like this do not produce reliable signals, and outcomes vary from one case to the next. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage can magnify both gains and losses, and your invested capital is at risk.

What is a failed blow off top?

A blow off top may fail when the steep rally does not lead to a sustained reversal.

Instead of falling sharply, price might:

Pause and move sideways.

Fall briefly, then recover.

Continue rising after the spike.

Form a new trading range near the highs.

In those cases, some traders may view the bearish setup as weakened, because the reversal that defines the pattern has not developed. This is one reason traders tend to read the pattern with caution. The steep rise can look similar whether or not a reversal follows. Only the later price action shows which path the market has taken.

Treating an unconfirmed spike as certain can leave a trader exposed if the trend continues. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Best indicators to use with the blow off top

No indicator confirms a blow off top on its own, but some tools can help traders add context. The indicators below are often used alongside price action and volume.

Volume Volume is one of the most useful parts of the pattern. Traders often look for a volume spike near the peak, followed by heavier selling as price starts to fall. This may suggest that buying demand has faded and more traders are exiting the move. If the decline happens on thin volume, the signal may be less convincing. It could suggest that selling pressure is limited, or that the market has not yet clearly changed direction.

Relative strength Index (RSI) The RSI can help show when momentum looks stretched. A reading above 70 is often described as overbought, though this does not mean price has to fall immediately. Some traders also look for bearish divergence. This happens when price makes a new high, but RSI does not. It can suggest that momentum is not keeping pace with the price rise. The opposite can appear in exhausted downtrends, where oversold readings, typically below 30, and bullish divergence may develop.

Moving averages Moving averages can help show how far price has moved from its broader trend. During a blow off top, price may rise unusually far above a moving average. If price later closes back below that moving average, some traders may view it as additional evidence that momentum has shifted.

Bollinger Bands® Bollinger Bands® can help show when price is moving outside its usual range. A blow off top may push the price well above the upper band. If price then moves back inside the bands, some traders may read this as a sign that the move is losing momentum.

Technical indicators can help traders assess whether a blow off top may be forming, but they should not be used in isolation. Price action, volume, market conditions and risk management all matter.

Blow off top vs double top

The blow off top is sometimes confused with the double top, because both are bearish reversal patterns that can appear after an uptrend. The shape and pace, however, are different.

A double top forms when price reaches a high, pulls back, then rises to roughly the same level again before turning lower. This creates an 'M' shape. Traders usually treat it as confirmed only when price closes below the support level between the two peaks, known as the neckline.

forms when price reaches a high, pulls back, then rises to roughly the same level again before turning lower. This creates an 'M' shape. Traders usually treat it as confirmed only when price closes below the support level between the two peaks, known as the neckline. A blow off top is different because it usually forms as one steep spike rather than two similar peaks. The reversal can also happen more quickly.

Feature Blow off top Double top Shape Single parabolic, near-vertical spike Two roughly equal peaks ('M' shape) Pace Very fast rise and reversal Develops more gradually over weeks or months Volume Spike near the peak, often followed by heavier selling Often lighter on the second peak than the first Confirmation Sharp reversal from the climax Close below the neckline support Typical context End of an accelerating advance End of an extended trend testing resistance

Neither pattern offers a reliable signal on its own, and both can fail. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Blow off top chart examples

To illustrate the pattern, consider a hypothetical share price that has trended higher for several months and then starts to accelerate.

Example 1: hypothetical share price

Stage Example price action Start of acceleration Price trades near 80 Parabolic rise Price climbs towards 120 over five sessions Intraday peak Price reaches around 124 Reversal candle Price closes back at 109 on the highest volume of the move Follow-through Price falls towards 88 over the next two sessions

In this hypothetical example, the share price climbs from approximately 80–120, a gain of roughly 50%, with daily volume running three to four times its recent average.

On the fifth day, price reaches an intraday high near 124 but closes back at 109 on the highest volume of the move. Over the next two sessions, it falls towards 88, retracing most of the parabolic rise.

This example is for illustrative purposes only and is not based on actual market data. In this case, the sharp peak and heavy reversal volume together describe the shape of a blow off top.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Example 2: hypothetical commodity move

A second hypothetical example might involve a commodity such as crude oil futures that rises sharply after a supply shock.

The sequence could look like this:

Price gaps higher for several sessions.

Volume increases as the move accelerates.

Price prints a wide bearish candle near the peak.

The market gives back much of the move soon after.

The market and trigger are different, but the pattern still centres on the same idea: a steep rise, heavy volume and a potential reversal.

These examples are illustrative only and are not based on a specific historical instance.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Common mistakes when trading the blow off top

A blow off top can be difficult to judge in real time. These are some of the common mistakes traders look out for when assessing the pattern.

Acting on the spike before any reversal. A steep rise can make it look as though a top is forming, but the move can still continue. The pattern is only defined once the reversal develops. Acting before that point can expose a trader if price keeps rising.

A steep rise can make it look as though a top is forming, but the move can still continue. The pattern is only defined once the reversal develops. Acting before that point can expose a trader if price keeps rising. Confusing a blow off top with a bull trap. A bull trap is a false breakout above resistance that quickly reverses. A blow off top is usually the final, steep stage of a broader uptrend. Confusing the two can lead traders to misread the timeframe and scale of the move.

A bull trap is a false breakout above resistance that quickly reverses. A blow off top is usually the final, steep stage of a broader uptrend. Confusing the two can lead traders to misread the timeframe and scale of the move. Ignoring what volume is doing. Volume adds important context. A steep rise on light volume, or a fall that happens on thin selling, may tell a different story from a clear volume spike followed by heavy selling. Looking at price without volume can make the pattern harder to assess.

Volume adds important context. A steep rise on light volume, or a fall that happens on thin selling, may tell a different story from a clear volume spike followed by heavy selling. Looking at price without volume can make the pattern harder to assess. Neglecting risk management. Blow off tops can be volatile in both directions, and price can move sharply against a position. Traders who use this pattern usually define where the setup would no longer hold and consider their risk before entering a trade. You can read more in our guide to risk management.

Patterns do not produce reliable signals, and every instance is different. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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