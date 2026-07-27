A tender offer is a formal invitation to shareholders to sell their shares at a specified price within a set timeframe. Here’s how it can work, why companies may use them, and what shareholders may want to consider before deciding whether to take part.

Key takeaways A tender offer is: An open call to all the shareholders of a company, asking them to sell their shares at a specific price within a deadline.

often priced higher than the market price, although the premium can vary.

Used either by a person or business looking to acquire shares, or by the company itself when it wants to buy back its own shares.

What is a tender offer?

Sometimes a company or investor may want to buy a large stake in another company. They could do this by buying shares on the stock market, but that approach can have drawbacks. As more shares are bought, the price may rise. Other traders and investors may also notice the activity and buy shares in anticipation of further price movement. This can make the acquisition more expensive.

One alternative is a tender offer.

A tender offer is an open invitation to buy a large portion of a company's stock. The person or business making the offer approaches shareholders directly, rather than buying shares gradually through the open market. In finance, tender offers are often used in corporate restructurings, takeover attempts, or share buyback programmes. They can provide a clear process for shareholders, although the outcome depends on the offer terms and the level of shareholder participation.

Tender offer definition

The formal definition of a tender offer is a public offer made by an acquiring entity to all shareholders of a target corporation. The acquirer proposes to purchase a specific number of shares at a fixed price, which is usually higher than the current stock price. The offer is often conditional upon a minimum percentage of total shares being submitted, or ‘tendered’, by the deadline.

Meaning of tender offer explained

To understand what a tender offer is, imagine you live in a quiet neighbourhood of 100 identical houses. On the open market, each house is currently valued at $300,000. One day, a property developer decides they want to buy the entire neighbourhood to build a shopping mall.

Instead of knocking on 100 individual doors and negotiating for months, the developer puts up a billboard at the neighbourhood entrance. It states that they will buy up to 60 houses for $400,000 cash each, but only if at least 50 homeowners sign the contract by the end of the month.

In the financial markets, that neighbourhood is a public company, the houses are individual shares of stock, and the billboard is the official tender offer. The developer offers a $100,000 premium to encourage homeowners to sell within the deadline. However, each homeowner can still decide whether the offer suits them.

How does a tender offer work?

A tender offer usually follows a regulated process designed to give shareholders information and time to make a decision:

Announcement and premium pricing The buyer files the necessary paperwork with financial regulators and publicly announces the deal. This announcement states how many shares they want to buy, the deadline and the specific price. For example, if a stock is currently trading at $50 on the market, a buyer might launch a tender offer at $65 to encourage investors to submit their shares. A higher offer price can make the tender offer more appealing, but shareholders still need to consider the wider context.

Conditional clause Many tender offers come with a condition called a minimum tender condition. If a buyer states they want to buy 10 million shares, but investors only offer up 4 million by the deadline, the deal may not proceed. The buyer can then walk away, and no shares or money change hands.

Tendering shares If you own the stock and decide to accept the price being offered, you instruct your broker to ‘tender’ your shares. Your stock is then typically moved into an escrow arrangement. If the deadline passes and the minimum share requirement has been met, the buyer takes the shares and the cash is deposited into your account. Shareholders who do not tender usually keep their shares, although the value and liquidity of those shares may change depending on the outcome of the offer.

Why are tender offers important?

Tender offers can be important because they may affect ownership, voting control and the future direction of a company. For shareholders, they can create an opportunity to sell shares at a set price within a defined timeframe. In some cases, that price may be above the market price before the offer was announced.

However, a tender offer isn’t automatically beneficial for every shareholder. The offer price, the company’s prospects, tax considerations, liquidity and the reason for the tender offer can all affect whether participation makes sense for an individual shareholder.

Analysts also monitor tender offers for what they may indicate about a company's financial position or strategic direction. When a company launches a tender offer to buy back its own shares, this can suggest management has available cash or sees value in the shares. However, this is only one possible interpretation and does not guarantee future performance.

How can a tender offer affect CFD trading?

A tender offer can affect CFD trading because it may move the price of the underlying shares. If the offer price is above the current market price, the share price may rise after the announcement. If the offer is rejected, withdrawn or seen as too low, the price may fall.

CFD traders don’t own the underlying shares, so they don’t usually have shareholder rights or the ability to accept the tender offer directly. However, they may still be affected by price volatility, changes in liquidity and any adjustments made to open positions under the provider’s terms. As always, CFDs are traded on margin and leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed.

Real-world tender offer example

In mid-2025, the BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust, a closed-end fund managed by BlackRock, launched a tender offer.

Closed-end funds often trade at a discount, meaning their stock price is lower than the value of the underlying investments they hold. To address this gap, the fund commenced a tender offer on 9 June 2025, offering to repurchase up to 50% of its outstanding common shares.

BlackRock offered to buy these shares at 99.5% of the fund's net asset value (NAV) per share, which was higher than the price the stock was trading at. The offer was ultimately undersubscribed, meaning the fund purchased all shares that were validly tendered rather than needing to scale back allocations. This gave participating investors a way to exit at a price close to NAV, above the prevailing market price at the time.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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