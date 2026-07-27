Private equity funds can be an important part of company ownership, restructuring and long-term business financing. Here’s how they work, who typically invests in them, and what to consider when looking at their role in finance.

Key takeaways A private equity fund is: A pooled investment vehicle that buys mature, private companies or takes public companies private to restructure their operations.

Managed by professional investment firms that usually take an active role in the businesses they buy.

Operated with a long-term investment horizon, typically locking up investor money for four to seven years, and sometimes longer, depending on the fund structure and exit conditions.

Mainly reserved for institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals due to high minimum investment requirements.

What is a private equity fund?

When people think about investing in companies, buying shares in well-known brands on public stock exchanges, such as the New York Stock Exchange, often comes to mind. That is how many investors access the stock market. But there is also a large private market, where pools of capital are used to buy companies outside public exchanges.

Private equity funds manage large pools of capital globally and can play a notable role in company ownership and restructuring. They often acquire mature, private or underperforming businesses, make operational or financial changes, and later aim to sell them for a return.

A private equity fund is an investment pool designed to acquire large, often controlling stakes in businesses. Instead of buying small fractions of a company’s stock and tracking its performance through a public exchange, these funds may buy all or part of a company so they can influence how it’s run. In finance, a private equity fund can provide capital and management expertise to businesses that may be less able to raise funds from traditional banks or public stock markets, whether because of their size, financial performance or debt levels.

Private equity fund definition

The formal definition of a private equity fund is a closed-end investment vehicle, typically structured as a limited partnership, that pools capital from institutional and accredited investors to invest directly in private companies or conduct buyouts of public firms.

Private equity is generally an illiquid asset class, meaning the underlying investments cannot easily be bought or sold on an open exchange. Instead, investors usually receive capital back only when a portfolio company is sold, refinanced or taken public through an initial public offering (IPO).

Private equity fund at a glance

Feature Typical structure Investor type Institutional investors, accredited investors and high-net-worth individuals Investment focus Private companies, mature businesses or public companies taken private Time horizon Usually several years, with limited access to committed capital Liquidity Low, as investments are not usually traded on public markets Main objective To improve, restructure or expand a business before selling or listing it

Meaning of private equity fund explained

To understand what a private equity fund is, it can help to think of renovating a property for resale. An investor buys an underperforming asset, improves it, and later sells it, aiming for a profit.

A private equity fund applies a similar idea to entire companies rather than buildings. It may identify a business, acquire a stake in it, address operational or financial issues, and sell it several years later, potentially at a higher valuation.

In short, a private equity fund is an investment pool that buys companies, works to improve their business models, and later seeks to exit the investment with the aim of generating a return. However, this process can be complex, capital-intensive and uncertain, and returns are not guaranteed.

How does a private equity fund work?

Private equity funds are run by professional managers known as General Partners (GPs). The investors who supply the capital are called Limited Partners (LPs). The fund manager identifies potential acquisitions, raises or draws capital, manages the investment, and decides when to sell.

Common strategies used by private equity funds include:

Capital call Investors commit a specific amount of money to the fund, but the fund manager does not usually draw all the capital immediately. Instead, when the manager identifies a company to acquire or invest in, they issue a capital call, asking investors to provide the funds needed for the deal.

Leveraged buyouts (LBOs) A leveraged buyout is one of the best-known private equity strategies. The fund acquires a target company using part of its own pooled capital and borrows the rest of the purchase price. The target company’s revenues are then often used to help repay that debt over time. This can increase potential returns if the business performs well, but it can also raise financial risk if cash flow weakens, borrowing costs rise or market conditions change.

Growth capital Some funds provide growth capital to mature, established private companies that need funding to expand into new markets, build new facilities or acquire smaller competitors. Unlike a buyout, growth capital does not always involve taking full control of the company. The aim is often to support expansion while giving the fund exposure to potential future growth.

Why are private equity funds important?

Private equity funds are often discussed because they can affect employment, corporate governance, business efficiency and access to capital. These effects can vary widely and are often debated by economists, policymakers and investors.

Supporters argue that private equity can help some companies become more efficient by improving operations, sharpening strategy or providing capital for expansion. Some large retirement systems also invest in private equity because the asset class has delivered higher returns than public equities over certain periods, although this isn’t guaranteed and comes with higher risk and lower liquidity.

Private equity can also offer an exit route for business owners. For example, if a family-owned business founder wants to retire without a successor, a private equity fund may provide a way to sell the company while keeping it operating.

That said, private equity ownership can also lead to changes in strategy, staffing, debt levels or governance. Outcomes depend on the fund’s objectives, the company’s financial position and wider market conditions.

How private equity can matter in CFD trading

Private equity funds aren’t usually traded directly through contracts for difference (CFDs), as they often invest in private, illiquid companies. But their activity can still affect markets that CFD traders follow.

For example, private equity may influence:

Listed companies involved in takeover bids.

Shares in publicly traded private equity firms.

Sector indices affected by merger and acquisition activity.

Market sentiment around IPOs, debt and corporate restructuring.

A private equity deal can move share prices if investors expect it to change a company’s value, debt levels, strategy or future growth. It may also affect competitors in the same sector, especially if the deal signals wider industry consolidation.

For CFD traders, private equity activity can be one part of broader market analysis. Other factors, such as earnings, interest rates, leverage, liquidity and wider economic conditions, also matter.

With CFDs, you don’t own the underlying asset. You trade on its price movement.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed.

Real-world private equity fund example

Blackstone is one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers. It pools capital from large corporate pension plans, university endowments and sovereign wealth funds to invest across private markets.

For example, a private equity fund might target a hotel chain or software company, acquire it, take it private, appoint new leadership, invest in upgrades over several years, and later seek to sell it or relist it at a higher valuation.

This is an illustrative example of how a private equity model can work. It does not mean every private equity deal follows the same path, or that every acquisition results in a successful exit. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument.

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