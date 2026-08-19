交易 Webuild SpA - WBDit Webuild SpA (formerly Salini Impregilo SpA) is an Italian company engaged in designing, engineering and constructing complex infrastructure projects globally. The company was founded in 2014 and is currently located in Milan, Italy. Webuild operates in such sectors as hydraulic works, dams and hydroelectric plants, metro systems, railways, motorways, airports, as well as civil and industrial buildings. A global leader in the water sector, the company is present in more than 50 countries and employs about 35,000 people. The company is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. Find the Webuild share price at Capital.com.