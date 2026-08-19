交易 TIM S.A. - TIMB TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions. In addition, the company provides digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2021, it served a subscriber base of 52.6 million customers. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.