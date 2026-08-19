首頁市場股票Stmicroelectronics NV - EUR

交易 Stmicroelectronics NV - EUR - STMMI 差價合約

45.11-0.55%
The chart shows the STMMI stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 45.11, a high of 45.13, and a low of 44.66.
賣出

44.98

買入

45.11

0.13
低點: 44.66高點: 45.13
賣方：
0%
買方：
100%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股價僅供參考，可能與實時市價存在差異。
交易條件
類型
該金融市場可進行差價合約交易。
了解更多：差價合約
差價合約
點差0.13
長倉隔夜倉息調整
長倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
€1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.017313 %
(-€3.46)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）€20,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）€19,000.00

-0.01731%
短倉隔夜倉息調整
短倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
€1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.004909 %
(-€0.98)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）€20,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）€19,000.00

-0.00491%
隔夜倉息調整時間21:00 (UTC)
貨幣EUR
最低成交量1
保證金5.00%
證券交易所Italy
交易佣金10%
保證止損溢價
保證止損 (GSL) 費用僅在 GSL 被觸發時收取。更多詳情請參閱我們網站的「服務費用」 頁面。
1%

1我們執行交易收取的費用是點差，即買入價和賣出價之間的差額。有關更多資訊，請參閱我們網站上的收費頁面

主要統計數據
前收盤價45.35
開倉44.66
1 年變化101.08%
日區間44.66 - 45.13

交易 Stmicroelectronics NV - EUR - STMMI

STMicroelectronics (STM), often referred to as ST, is a semiconductor and electronics producer with the head office in the Geneva, Switzerland. Based on revenue (almost $7 billion as of 2016), STMicroelectronics is considered to be the biggest European chip maker. The US headquarters of the company are based in Coppel, Texas. Set up in 1994, ST currently employs over 43,000 people and has 75 subdivisions in 35 countries. Additionally, the company operates 11 manufacturing sites. ST shares are quoted on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the Italian Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris. To catch up with the latest STMicroelectronics share price, follow Capital.com.

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