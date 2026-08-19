交易 Snam SPA - SRGit Established in 1941, Snam is a leading company in Europe specialising in the integrated management and construction of natural gas infrastructure. With a team of 3,000 people Snam is engaged in gas storage, transportation and regasification. The company operates and manages 9 storage facilities, a regasification plant and a national transportation network stretching 32,500 kilometres. Through its subsidiaries Snam also operates in France, Austria and the UK. Listed in the FTSE MIB index, the Snam share price is set and traded on the Borsa Italiana stock exchange (BIT).