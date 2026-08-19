交易 Salvatore Ferragamo SPA - SFER Salvatore Ferragamo SPA (BIT: SFER) is a globally renowned luxury fashion brand, celebrated for its high-end footwear, leather goods, and apparel. Founded in Italy, the company blends timeless craftsmanship with modern innovation, maintaining its legacy as a symbol of Italian elegance and sophistication. With a strong international presence, Salvatore Ferragamo continues to expand its influence in the luxury fashion market through sustainable initiatives, digital transformation, and exclusive product collections that cater to discerning clientele worldwide.