交易 Prysmian SPA - PRY Prysmian (PRY) is a leading deliverer of energy and telecom cable solutions, headquartered in Milan, Italy. Formed in 2011, the company offers a wide portfolio of products, services, technologies across the following categories: Power Grids, Oil & Gas, Telecoms, Construction & Infrastructures, and Transportation & Mobility. Prysmian operates 82 plants in 50 countries and employs more than 21,000 people globally. The company is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange and is included in the FTSE MIB stock market index. Receive updates about the Prysmian share price at Capital.com.