交易 Mediobanca Banca Di Credito SPA - MB For over 70 years, Mediobanca Banca di Credito has been offering high-quality advisory services to the customers worldwide. Today, it's a well-known European investment bank, with branches in Frankfurt, London, Istanbul, Moscow, Madrid, New York, and Paris. Mediobanca has three major areas of operation, including investment banking, private banking and wealth management. The company is a top consumer credit provider in Italy and the leading multi-channel retail bank. Headquartered in Milan, the bank employs 4,798 people. The Mediobanca Banca Di Credito share price (MB) is set and traded on the Borsa Italiana stock exchange (BIT).