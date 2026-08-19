交易 Maire S.p.A. - MTCM Maire S.p.A. (BIT: MAIRE) is an Italian engineering and technology group specializing in sustainable chemical and energy plant design, EPC services, and green chemistry solutions. Through its NEXTCHEM division, Maire is actively investing in circular economy, green hydrogen, and biofuel technologies. With a global footprint and project backlog, the company offers investors cyclical and structural exposure to industrial decarbonization and global energy transition infrastructure.