交易 Intesa Sanpaolo SPA - ISP Formed in 2007 by the merger of the two major Italian banks, Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI, Sanpaolo Intesa is the leading financial institution in Italy and one of the top banking groups in eurozone. The company operates a network of 4,600 branches throughout the country and offers its retail, corporate and wealth management services to more than 12.3 mln customers. The Intesa Sanpaolo group has also a presence in the Central Eastern Europe and African areas with almost 7.7 mln customer and 1,100 branches. Included to the Euro Stoxx 50 market index, the Intesa Sanpaolo share price is set and traded on the Borsa Italiana stock exchange (BIT).