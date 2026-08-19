交易 Fincantieri SpA - FCT Fincantieri S.p.A. (BIT: FCT) is Italy’s leading shipbuilding group and one of the largest globally, operating in commercial, military, and offshore vessel construction. With shipyards across Europe and the U.S., Fincantieri designs cruise ships, naval vessels, and support infrastructure for both NATO-aligned navies and global cruise operators. Backed by dual demand from defense and tourism, the company offers investors cyclical exposure to high-value manufacturing and maritime national security capabilities.