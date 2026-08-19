交易 Ferrari N.V. - EUR - RACEm Established in 1939 and named after its founder, Ferrari is a famous Italian manufacturer of sports cars popular all over the world. The first car officially carrying the Ferrari badge was completed in 1947, making it the most remarkable year in the company's history. Today Ferrari is a symbol of exclusivity and excellence in car engineering. Headquartered in Maranello, Italy, the company operates through an extensive network of 180 authorised dealers and has sold 8,014 supercars in more than 62 markets worldwide. The Ferrari share price is set and traded on the Borsa Italiana (BIT) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).