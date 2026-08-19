交易 Erg SPA - ERG ERG (ERG) is an Italian energy company founded in 1938 and headquartered in Genoa, Italy. The company is engaged in producing electricity from renewable sources: wind, water and natural gas. Electricity produced by ERG supplies 3.1 million households and the company holds the place of leading wind operator in Italy with a strong position in seven European countries. Additionally, the ERG holds 51% shares in TotalERG, the distributor and marketer of oil products. ERG is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. Follow the performance of the Banca Generali share price at Capital.com.