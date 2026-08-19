交易 Buzzi Unicem Senza Vincoli SPA - BZU Buzzi Unicem Senza Vincoli (BZU) is an Italian group engaged in producing building materials since 1907. Headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy, Buzzi Unicem is an international manufacturer and seller of cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates. With a staff consisting of 9,700 employees, the company has operations in Italy, the USA, Mexico, the Netherlands, Luxemburg, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Ukraine and Russia. Buzzi Unicem is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. Explore the performance of the Buzzi Unicem Senza Vincoli share price.