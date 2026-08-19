交易 Brunello Cucinel SPA - BCm Brunello Cucinelli SpA is a luxury Italian brand, specialising in hand-made cashmere products. Founded in 1978, the company designs, manufactures and distributes fashionwear and accessories for men and women all over the world. Besides premium cashmere goods, Cucinelli's merch includes hand-made knitwear, coats and jackets, suits, dresses, shirts, blouses, trousers, and leather clothing & accessories. Brunello Cucinelli markets its products via direct retail, wholesale monobrand and multibrand channels. The company's subsidiaries stretch across Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, Austria and Japan. The fashion powerhouse is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (MTA) under the ticker BC. Capital.com enables you to browse the Brunello Cucinelli share price (BC) chart in real time and find more investment opportunities within the fashion industry.