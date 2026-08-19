交易 A2A SPA - A2A A2A (A2A) is an Italian group of companies delivering utility services. The group was founded in 2008 as a result of the merger of two municipal companies: Azienda Energetica Municipale (AEM) from Milan and Azienda dei Servizi Municipalizzati (ASM) from Brescia. Currently located in Brescia, A2A delivers services in the following divisions: Electricity and Natural Gas, Environment, Smart City, Distribution Networks, Heating and Services, Water Cycle, Energy Efficiency, Public Lighting and Generation. In addition to Italy, the company operates in Spain, France, the UK and Montenegro. A2A is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange and is a component of the FTSE MIB stock market index. Get updated info on the A2A share price at Capital.com.