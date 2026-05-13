交易 Spain 35 Future - FMICM2026 差價合約The Spain 35 (IBEX 35) is a benchmark tradable index tracking the performance of the top 35 stocks listed on the Spanish Stock Juneket. Launched in 1989 as a free-float capitalisation-weighted index, it has no top weighting limit for one constituent unlike many other indices. The IBEX 35 is denominated in euro currency and is dominated by such industries as financial & real estate services, oil & energy corporations and consumer goods companies. The index serves as an underlying asset for futures and options. The IBEX 35 is calculated by the Spanish company Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) and is reviewed on a quarterly basis.
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