交易 Netherlands 25 Future - AEXN2026 差價合約Founded in 1983, the Netherlands 25 index, commonly known as the AEX stock index, consists of the 25 most liquid and capitalised stocks that are listed and traded on the Euronext Amsterdam, the Amsterdam stock exchange. The AEX is considered as one of the key national indices for the Euronext stock exchange group, alongside with CAC40 in Paris, PSI 20 in Lisbon and BEL20 in Brussels. The index includes such brands as Unilever, Philips, Royal Dutch Shell and Heineken to name a few. The Netherlands 25 is a capitalisation-weighted index and its cast is reviewed 4 times a year with annual and quarterly reviews.
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