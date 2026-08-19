交易 Italy 40 - IT40 The Italy 40 index, or the FTSE MIB, is considered the benchmark for the national Italian stock exchange, the Borsa Italiana. The index consists of the 40 most capitalised and liquid stocks that are listed on the Borsa Italiana. In 2017 the market capitalisation of the Italy 40 index comprised € 2.37 trillion. Prior to June 2009 the index was managed by Standard & Poor’s and called the S&P/MIB. Today the Italy 40 is totally owned by London Stock Exchange Group, which is Borsa Italiana’s parent company. Trade CFDs on Italy 40 with Capital.com.