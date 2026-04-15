交易 Teleflex Inc - TFX 差价合约 Teleflex is a global provider of medical technology products that enhance clinical benefits, improve patient and provider safety and reduce total procedural costs. The company primarily designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. Teleflex sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers worldwide through a combination of direct sales force and distributors. The company’s products are used in a wide variety of markets and are not dependent upon any one end-market or procedure. Since being founded in 1943, Teleflex has grown from an operating company focused on engineering to a diversified industrial company and has now transitioned to a pure-play medical device company. To learn the latest Teleflex (TFX) share price, follow Capital.com.