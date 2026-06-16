首页市场指数Spain 35 Future

交易 Spain 35 Future - FMICN2026 差价合约

18945.90%
The chart shows the FMICN2026 index price data over the last 1 day, with a current level of 18945.9, a high of 18962.1, and a low of 18934.1.
卖出

18941.1

买入

18945.9

4.8
低点: 18934.1高点: 18962.1
卖方：
50%
买方：
50%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股价仅供参考，可能与实时市价存在差异。
交易条件
类型
该金融市场可进行差价合约交易。
了解更多:差价合约
差价合约
点差4.8
长仓隔夜仓息调整
长仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
€1,000.00
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.01096 %
(-€11.00)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）€100,000.00

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）€99,000.00

-0.01096%
短仓隔夜仓息调整
短仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
€1,000.00
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.01096 %
(-€11.00)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）€100,000.00

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）€99,000.00

-0.01096%
隔夜调整仓息时间21:00 (UTC)
货币EUR
最低成交量0.001
保证金1.00%
证券交易所
交易佣金10%
保证止损溢价
保证止损 (GSL) 费用仅在 GSL 被触发时收取。更多详情请参阅我们网站的“服务费用”页面。
0.03%

1我们执行交易收取的费用是点差，即买入价和卖出价之间的差额。有关更多信息，请参阅我们网站上的收费页面

交易 Spain 35 Future - FMICN2026 差价合约

The Spain 35 (IBEX 35) is a benchmark tradable index tracking the performance of the top 35 stocks listed on the Spanish Stock Julyket. Launched in 1989 as a free-float capitalisation-weighted index, it has no top weighting limit for one constituent unlike many other indices. The IBEX 35 is denominated in euro currency and is dominated by such industries as financial & real estate services, oil & energy corporations and consumer goods companies. The index serves as an underlying asset for futures and options. The IBEX 35 is calculated by the Spanish company Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) and is reviewed on a quarterly basis.

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1. 创建您的账户（须符合资格要求）2. 按您的方式存款3. 准备就绪后即可开始交易