交易 Singapore 25 Future - SSGQ2026 The MSCI Singapore Free stock index (SiMSCI) is a free-float adjusted market capitalisation weighted index that tracks the performance of large and medium sized companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It belongs to the larger family of MSCI indices, that is well-tracked by funds, banks and other relevant institutions. The SiMSCI is similar to the STI in terms of the constituent stocks and the two indices are highly correlated. The index is reviewed 4 times a year (in February, May, August and November) with the aim of providing a timely view on the changing performance of the equity market. SiMSCI top constituents include: DBS Group Holdings, OCBC Bank, United Overseas Bank, Singapore Telecom, Keppel Corp, CapitaLand, Genting Singapore PLC, Ascendas REIT, Singapore Exchange and Singapore Airlines.