交易 EU Stocks 50 Future - STXXU2026 差价合约 The Europe 50 Index (STOXX) includes 50 stocks of the largest blue-chip companies from 11 Eurozone countries. This is a capitalisation-weighted index: the bigger the company`s market cap, the larger percentage of its weight. The weighting of one component is no more than 10%. The index composition is revised annually in September, and its members are reweighted quarterly. Geographically, the index is dominated by Switzerland, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Denmark.The EURO STOXX 50 Index is calculated by STOXX Ltd., the world`s leading index provider.