Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is trading at $369.22 on 27 April 2026 at 2:59pm UTC, moving within an intraday range of $367.08–$380.05. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment is shaped by several concurrent factors. Tesla reported Q1 2026 non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 versus an expected $0.36, while revenue of $22.39bn came in slightly below the $22.60bn Wall Street consensus, with net income rising 17% year on year to $477m (Yahoo Finance, 22 April 2026). In the same reporting window, Tesla's Q1 delivery figure of 358,023 vehicles fell short of the roughly 370,000 anticipated, adding pressure to the stock after the earnings release (Teslarati, 21 April 2026). The company's earnings call also confirmed that HW3 vehicles will not be capable of unsupervised Full Self-Driving, with unsupervised FSD for customer vehicles now targeted no earlier than Q4 2026, while Tesla's unsupervised Robotaxi service expanded to Dallas and Houston alongside Austin (Teslarati, 21 April 2026). Broader equity markets provide a mixed backdrop, with the S&P 500 closing at 7,165.10 on 24 April 2026 amid geopolitical uncertainty tied to Iran peace talks and investor focus on a heavy week of Big Tech earnings (CNBC, 26 April 2026).

Tesla outlook: estimates diverge after mixed Q1

As of 27 April 2026, third-party Tesla stock predictions issued in the days around Tesla's Q1 2026 earnings release reflect a wide range of views, shaped by the company's EPS beat against a revenue miss, a sharply higher capital expenditure outlook, and differing assessments of its autonomous vehicle and AI ambitions.

Wedbush (post-earnings outperform reiteration)

Wedbush reiterates an Outperform rating and maintains its Street-high 12-month price target of $600. The firm cites Tesla's AI strategy and expanding robotaxi service as the central long-term value drivers, framing the increased capital expenditure programme as consistent with building a dominant autonomous and energy platform (Yahoo Finance, 4 April 2026).

TD Cowen (buy reiteration)

TD Cowen reiterates a Buy rating with a 12-month TSLA stock forecast of $490. The bank acknowledges mixed Q1 results, noting the adjusted EPS beat of $0.41 against a $0.39 consensus alongside a revenue miss of $22.39bn versus $22.96bn expected, while flagging approximately $25bn in capital expenditure guidance and likely negative free cash flow for the remainder of 2026 as key near-term risks (MarketScreener, 15 April 2026).

Royal Bank of Canada (outperform, trimmed target)

Royal Bank of Canada trims its price target to $475 from $480 but retains an Outperform rating. RBC analyst Tom Narayan notes the Q1 EPS beat and positive free cash flow as constructive, while citing hardware upgrade costs tied to the HW3 self-driving limitation and elevated capital spending as reasons for a modest target reduction (TipRanks, 23 April 2026).

Robert W. Baird (outperform, trimmed target)

Robert W. Baird lowers its price target to $522 from $538 while maintaining an Outperform rating. The firm's constructive stance rests on a longer-dated valuation framework anchored to Tesla's energy, software and autonomy segments, even as it trims estimates to reflect the higher capital expenditure base and near-term delivery uncertainty (MarketBeat, 24 April 2026).

The Motley Fool (consensus overview)

The Motley Fool reports that the consensus analyst price target for TSLA stood at just under $399, with most analysts who revised targets in the period moving them lower. The distribution of views remains wide, ranging from a low of $25.28 held by GLJ Research to Wedbush's $600 outlier, with several analysts still projecting upside beyond $500 (Yahoo Finance, 18 April 2026).

Takeaway: post-earnings 12-month Tesla stock predictions cluster between $475 and $522 among the bullish brokers that revised in this window, against a consensus anchor near $399 and Wedbush's $600 outlier at the top. Across these views, Tesla's elevated capex cycle and HW3 hardware constraints stand out as meaningful near-term uncertainties, while opinion remains divided on whether the AI and autonomy opportunity justifies the current valuation.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

TSLA stock price: Technical overview

The TSLA stock price trades at $369.22 as of 27 April 2026 at 2:59pm UTC, sitting just below the 20-day simple moving average at around $369 and the volume weighted moving average at around $370. That leaves the stock in a compressed zone where near-term direction remains unresolved, according to TradingView data.

The broader moving average picture remains bearish in structure. The 20-day SMA (around $369) sits well below the 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at around $386, $415 and $401, indicating that the stock has not yet reclaimed its key medium-term averages. The 14-day relative strength index stands at 45.46, a neutral-to-soft reading that does not indicate oversold conditions but does point to limited upside momentum. The average directional index, at 19.30, remains below the 25 threshold commonly associated with a trending market, suggesting the current move lacks strong directional conviction, according to TradingView.

On the upside, the classic pivot point at around $380 is the nearest reference above the current price. A daily close above that level could bring the R1 level at around $408 into view. On the downside, S1 at around $344 is the next classic pivot reference below, with the 20-day SMA at around $369 acting as an immediate floor. A sustained move beneath that area could bring the S1 zone into focus (TradingView, 27 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Tesla share price history (2024–2026)

TSLA’s stock price opened April 2024 trading near $170, having shed roughly half of its value from a late-2023 peak amid persistent demand concerns and margin pressure from aggressive price cuts.

The stock found a floor around $182 in late June 2024 before rallying strongly into the US election. After Donald Trump’s victory in November 2024, TSLA surged from around $254 on 4 November to close at $352 by month end, as markets speculated that Elon Musk’s proximity to the incoming administration could benefit Tesla commercially. The stock climbed further, touching an intraday high of $488.55 on 18 December 2024, before pulling back to close 2024 at around $402.

2025 proved a turbulent year. TSLA briefly held above $450 in January before a steep sell-off, driven by weakening delivery figures and concerns over Musk’s attention being split across his government advisory role. By mid-March 2025, the stock had fallen to around $215, close to a two-year low. A recovery followed through the summer, with TSLA reclaiming the $460 area by early November 2025 before softening again to close the year near $450.

TSLA entered 2026 around $439 and drifted lower through Q1, with the stock trading at $369.22 on 27 April 2026, approximately 18% down year to date but still around 31% above its April 2025 lows.