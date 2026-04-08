Tesla stock forecast: Q1 delivery miss, US tariffsTesla is an EV manufacturer whose shares remain under pressure after a second consecutive quarterly delivery miss and weaker demand signals in its key US market. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party TSLA price targets and technical analysis.
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is trading at $348.74 as of 12:38pm UTC on 7 April 2026, within an intraday range of $347.28–$367.01. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Pressure on TSLA reflects several converging factors: Q1 2026 vehicle deliveries of 358,023 units missed Wall Street's consensus estimate of approximately 365,000–370,000 units, marking the second consecutive quarter below expectations (CNBC, 2 April 2026); broader equity markets came under significant stress after the S&P 500 recorded its steepest weekly loss since March 2020, driven by China's announcement of 34% retaliatory tariffs on all US goods following President Trump's Liberation Day tariff measures, which erased an estimated $6.6 trillion in global market capitalisation (Yahoo Finance, 3 April 2026); and the expiration of key US federal EV tax incentives has added further demand headwinds for Tesla in its home market (Teslarati, 6 April 2026).
Tesla stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 7 April 2026, third-party Tesla stock predictions span a wide range, shaped by Tesla's Q1 2026 delivery miss of 358,023 units against a Bloomberg consensus of approximately 372,000, ongoing margin pressure, and divergent views on the long-term value of Tesla's autonomy and AI pipeline.
J.P. Morgan (underweight, bearish house view)
J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman reiterates an underweight rating and a $145 December 2026 TSLA stock forecast. Brinkman cuts his 2026 EPS estimate to $1.80 from $2, citing Q1 deliveries that came in 4% below the Bloomberg consensus and 7% below J.P. Morgan's own forecast of 385,000 units, with an estimated 164,000 units of unsold inventory representing a record build (Investing.com, 6 April 2026).
BNP Paribas Exane (underperform, target trimmed)
BNP Paribas Exane reiterates an underperform rating and a $280 price target on TSLA, trimmed from $313, noting that Q1 2026 deliveries represent 'another factor contributing to TSLA's challenging stock situation' and that robotaxi fleet growth remains limited to two cities. The firm flags that the robotaxi programme's pace and 2026 free cash flow trajectory are the critical variables for the year (MarketScreener, 2 March 2026).
Truist Financial (hold, target lowered)
Truist Financial lowers its TSLA price target to $400 from $438 and maintains a hold rating, after Tesla's Q1 delivery result of 358,000 units fell short of prior estimates. The revised target implies approximately 14.7% upside from the 7 April 2026 last price, with Truist citing the delivery shortfall and increased EV market competition as the basis for the trim (Investing.com, 2 April 2026).
Canaccord Genuity (buy, target adjusted)
Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas reiterates a buy rating and a $420 price target on TSLA, reduced from $520, citing valuation recalibration after the Q1 delivery miss. Gianarikas maintains a constructive stance, as the firm continues to back Tesla's longer-term EV demand outlook and autonomous vehicle narrative (Investing.com, 6 April 2026).
Wedbush (outperform, highest Wall Street target)
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives reiterates an outperform rating and a $600 price target on TSLA. Ives anchors the bull case on what he terms Tesla's 'TeraFab' AI and autonomy infrastructure, with a robotaxi rollout expected to reach more than 30 US cities in 2026 and the firm citing long-term AI optionality as justification for maintaining the highest price target on Wall Street (MarketBeat, 27 March 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
TSLA stock price: Technical overview
The TSLA stock price trades at $348.74 as of 12:38pm UTC on 7 April 2026, with the last price sitting below every key moving average on the daily chart, according to TradingView data. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stack at roughly $382/$402/$422/$397, all above the current price, with a bearish alignment across the cluster consistent with a downtrend that remains in force.
Momentum indicators lean cautious at current levels. The 14-day RSI reads 36.52, in lower-neutral territory and approaching, though not yet at, conventionally oversold thresholds. The ADX(14) at 28.25 indicates an established trend is in place, lending some weight to the prevailing directional move lower.
The classic pivot point at $380.09 represents the nearest reference overhead; a daily close back above that level would put the R1 zone near $408 into view, with R2 near $444 as the next reference beyond that.
On the downside, the classic S1 at $343.80 is the nearest support reference below the 7 April 2026 last price of $348.74; a close below that level could open the path towards S2 near $315.85, while a rebound that stalls at the pivot or moving average cluster may reinforce the current structure (TradingView, 7 April 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Tesla share price history (2024–2026)
TSLA’s stock price traded near the $168–$183 range in April 2024, with a close of $173.04 on 8 April 2024, reflecting a period of sustained weakness after the stock had fallen sharply from its late-2021 highs.
A significant recovery gathered pace through late 2024, fuelled by renewed investor appetite for mega-cap tech and Tesla's AI and autonomy narrative. TSLA closed at $402.68 on 31 December 2024, having more than doubled from its April 2024 lows, and pushed on to an intraday high of $462.61 on 2 January 2026 before momentum faded.
2026 opened with further selling pressure. TSLA closed at $439.70 on 2 January 2026, then drifted lower through February and into March, as a Q1 delivery miss of 358,023 units weighed on sentiment. The stock shed further ground in early April, dropping to an intraday low of $214.34 on 7 April 2025 – a level TSLA has since recovered well above, although the sharp drawdown of Q1–Q2 2025 serves as a reminder of how quickly conditions can shift.
TSLA last traded at $348.74 on 7 April 2026, down approximately 22.6% year to date from the 31 December 2025 close of $450.09, but up approximately 45.4% year on year from the 7 April 2025 close of $239.80.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Tesla (TSLA): Capital.com analyst view
Tesla's price action in 2025 and into 2026 has been defined by sharp swings in both directions, reflecting the stock's sensitivity to shifting macro conditions, delivery results, and investor sentiment around its longer-term autonomy and AI narrative. The recovery from lows near $214 in April 2025 to above $460 by late December 2025 illustrated how quickly appetite can return when the broader narrative holds, yet the subsequent retreat to the current $348.74 level as of 7 April 2026 underlines that those gains are not guaranteed to persist, particularly when fundamental data – such as the Q1 2026 delivery miss – disappoints against consensus expectations.
Looking at the current environment, significant tariff-driven macro headwinds and competitive EV market pressure present meaningful challenges for Tesla's margin outlook. At the same time, the company's robotaxi rollout and AI infrastructure investment could represent a structural re-rating catalyst if execution proves consistent. Equally, investors should weigh the fact that those same themes have supported elevated valuation multiples for some time, meaning any delay or shortfall in autonomous vehicle progress carries its own downside risk.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Tesla CFDs
As of 7 April 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Tesla CFDs shows buyers at 89.3% versus sellers at 10.7%, putting buyers ahead by 78.6 percentage points and placing sentiment firmly in heavy-buy, one-sided-towards-longs territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com at the time of writing and can change rapidly as market conditions evolve.
Summary – Tesla 2026
- TSLA last traded at $348.74 on 7 April 2026, down approximately 22.6% year to date from $450.09 at the end of 2025, but up around 45.4% year on year from $239.80 on 7 April 2025.
- All 12 daily moving averages tracked by TradingView sit above the current price, with a bearish alignment across the SMA cluster; the 14-day RSI at 36.52 sits in lower-neutral territory, while ADX at 28.25 indicates an established trend is in force.
- Q1 2026 deliveries of 358,023 units missed Bloomberg consensus by an estimated 14,000 units, marking the second consecutive quarterly shortfall and prompting multiple analysts to trim price targets and downgrade earnings estimates.
- Broader macro headwinds include China's 34% retaliatory tariffs on US goods following President Trump's 'Liberation Day' measures, which weighed heavily on global equities in the week to 7 April 2026.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
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