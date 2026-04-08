Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is trading at $348.74 as of 12:38pm UTC on 7 April 2026, within an intraday range of $347.28–$367.01. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Pressure on TSLA reflects several converging factors: Q1 2026 vehicle deliveries of 358,023 units missed Wall Street's consensus estimate of approximately 365,000–370,000 units, marking the second consecutive quarter below expectations (CNBC, 2 April 2026); broader equity markets came under significant stress after the S&P 500 recorded its steepest weekly loss since March 2020, driven by China's announcement of 34% retaliatory tariffs on all US goods following President Trump's Liberation Day tariff measures, which erased an estimated $6.6 trillion in global market capitalisation (Yahoo Finance, 3 April 2026); and the expiration of key US federal EV tax incentives has added further demand headwinds for Tesla in its home market (Teslarati, 6 April 2026).

Tesla stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 7 April 2026, third-party Tesla stock predictions span a wide range, shaped by Tesla's Q1 2026 delivery miss of 358,023 units against a Bloomberg consensus of approximately 372,000, ongoing margin pressure, and divergent views on the long-term value of Tesla's autonomy and AI pipeline.

J.P. Morgan (underweight, bearish house view)

J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman reiterates an underweight rating and a $145 December 2026 TSLA stock forecast. Brinkman cuts his 2026 EPS estimate to $1.80 from $2, citing Q1 deliveries that came in 4% below the Bloomberg consensus and 7% below J.P. Morgan's own forecast of 385,000 units, with an estimated 164,000 units of unsold inventory representing a record build (Investing.com, 6 April 2026).

BNP Paribas Exane (underperform, target trimmed)

BNP Paribas Exane reiterates an underperform rating and a $280 price target on TSLA, trimmed from $313, noting that Q1 2026 deliveries represent 'another factor contributing to TSLA's challenging stock situation' and that robotaxi fleet growth remains limited to two cities. The firm flags that the robotaxi programme's pace and 2026 free cash flow trajectory are the critical variables for the year (MarketScreener, 2 March 2026).

Truist Financial (hold, target lowered)

Truist Financial lowers its TSLA price target to $400 from $438 and maintains a hold rating, after Tesla's Q1 delivery result of 358,000 units fell short of prior estimates. The revised target implies approximately 14.7% upside from the 7 April 2026 last price, with Truist citing the delivery shortfall and increased EV market competition as the basis for the trim (Investing.com, 2 April 2026).

Canaccord Genuity (buy, target adjusted)

Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas reiterates a buy rating and a $420 price target on TSLA, reduced from $520, citing valuation recalibration after the Q1 delivery miss. Gianarikas maintains a constructive stance, as the firm continues to back Tesla's longer-term EV demand outlook and autonomous vehicle narrative (Investing.com, 6 April 2026).

Wedbush (outperform, highest Wall Street target)

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives reiterates an outperform rating and a $600 price target on TSLA. Ives anchors the bull case on what he terms Tesla's 'TeraFab' AI and autonomy infrastructure, with a robotaxi rollout expected to reach more than 30 US cities in 2026 and the firm citing long-term AI optionality as justification for maintaining the highest price target on Wall Street (MarketBeat, 27 March 2026).

Across these sources, Tesla stock predictions range from $145 to $600. The common thread across bearish and neutral notes is the Q1 delivery miss and autonomous vehicle execution risk, while the bull case rests primarily on AI and robotaxi monetisation timelines.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

TSLA stock price: Technical overview

The TSLA stock price trades at $348.74 as of 12:38pm UTC on 7 April 2026, with the last price sitting below every key moving average on the daily chart, according to TradingView data. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stack at roughly $382/$402/$422/$397, all above the current price, with a bearish alignment across the cluster consistent with a downtrend that remains in force.

Momentum indicators lean cautious at current levels. The 14-day RSI reads 36.52, in lower-neutral territory and approaching, though not yet at, conventionally oversold thresholds. The ADX(14) at 28.25 indicates an established trend is in place, lending some weight to the prevailing directional move lower.

The classic pivot point at $380.09 represents the nearest reference overhead; a daily close back above that level would put the R1 zone near $408 into view, with R2 near $444 as the next reference beyond that.

On the downside, the classic S1 at $343.80 is the nearest support reference below the 7 April 2026 last price of $348.74; a close below that level could open the path towards S2 near $315.85, while a rebound that stalls at the pivot or moving average cluster may reinforce the current structure (TradingView, 7 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Tesla share price history (2024–2026)

TSLA’s stock price traded near the $168–$183 range in April 2024, with a close of $173.04 on 8 April 2024, reflecting a period of sustained weakness after the stock had fallen sharply from its late-2021 highs.

A significant recovery gathered pace through late 2024, fuelled by renewed investor appetite for mega-cap tech and Tesla's AI and autonomy narrative. TSLA closed at $402.68 on 31 December 2024, having more than doubled from its April 2024 lows, and pushed on to an intraday high of $462.61 on 2 January 2026 before momentum faded.

2026 opened with further selling pressure. TSLA closed at $439.70 on 2 January 2026, then drifted lower through February and into March, as a Q1 delivery miss of 358,023 units weighed on sentiment. The stock shed further ground in early April, dropping to an intraday low of $214.34 on 7 April 2025 – a level TSLA has since recovered well above, although the sharp drawdown of Q1–Q2 2025 serves as a reminder of how quickly conditions can shift.

TSLA last traded at $348.74 on 7 April 2026, down approximately 22.6% year to date from the 31 December 2025 close of $450.09, but up approximately 45.4% year on year from the 7 April 2025 close of $239.80.