TAURON Polska Energia Stock Forecast | First Dividend in a Decade

TAURON Polska Energia SA (TPE) is trading near 10.48 PLN as of 2:27pm UTC on 2 April 2026, within an intraday range of 10.26–10.67 PLN. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around the stock has also been shaped by a series of notable corporate developments in late March 2026. On 30 March 2026, Tauron's management recommended the company's first dividend payment in over a decade, proposing 0.20 PLN per share, with a payment date of 2 July 2026 and an ex-date of 16 June 2026 (MarketScreener, 30 March 2026), following a record full-year 2025 net profit of 3.3 billion PLN and EBITDA of 7.5 billion PLN (Newsbase, 31 March 2026). Separately, the company appointed Krzysztof Zawadzki as deputy CEO for commerce, effective 25 March 2026 (TradingView, 24 March 2026). At the broader market level, Poland's WIG index fell to 123,719 points on 2 April 2026, down 0.68% from the previous session, though it remains approximately 25% higher year on year, providing a mixed near-term backdrop for Warsaw-listed equities (Trading Economics, 2 April 2026).

TAURON Polska Energia stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 2 April 2026, third-party TAURON Polska Energia stock predictions reflect the company's improved earnings profile following its record full-year 2025 results and first dividend proposal in over a decade. The following summaries draw from third-party consensus aggregators and data providers, with captures dated within the 20 March–2 April 2026 window.

Investing.com (consensus aggregate)

Investing.com reports an average 12-month TPE stock forecast of 10.05 PLN across 6 analysts, with a high estimate of 12.90 PLN and a low estimate of 3.90 PLN. The aggregate consensus carries a Strong Buy rating, reflecting expectations linked to the company's 2025 EBITDA of 7.5 billion PLN and ongoing renewable energy investment commitments (Investing.com, 2 April 2026).

MarketScreener (analyst consensus)

MarketScreener places the average analyst price target at 10.05 PLN, with the highest individual estimate at 12.90 PLN and the lowest at 3.90 PLN across 7 covering analysts. The spread reflects differing assumptions around Polish energy regulation and the pace of the company's transition away from coal-fired generation (MarketScreener, 2 April 2026).

Simply Wall St (fair value and analyst targets)

Simply Wall St cites an analyst-derived consensus fair value of 10.05 PLN and notes a community high estimate of 12.90 PLN. It also says earnings are forecast to decline by an average of 9.4% per year over the next three years, while its risk assessment points to large one-off items in historical results and an elevated debt-to-equity ratio of 61.2% (Simply Wall St, 1 April 2026).

TradingView (analyst price target)

TradingView aggregates forecasts from 6 analysts covering TPE and reports a consensus 12-month price target of 10.64 PLN, with a maximum estimate of 13.30 PLN and a minimum of 4.24 PLN. The range reflects differing views on capacity market auction revenues and the timeline for decommissioning legacy coal assets (TradingView, 2 April 2026).

Yahoo Finance (analyst insights)

Yahoo Finance published an analyst insights update on 27 March 2026 covering TPE's earnings call, held on 30 March 2026 at 11am GMT+2. The latest consensus price targets were drawn from analysts at institutions including Biuro maklerskie mBanku, BNP Paribas, and Citigroup, reflecting post-results revisions following the group's record 3.3 billion PLN net profit for full-year 2025 (Yahoo Finance, 27 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, TAURON Polska Energia stock predictions cluster in the 10.05–10.64 PLN range, while individual high estimates extend to 12.90–13.30 PLN. The breadth of estimates reflects differing assumptions around Polish energy regulation, coal asset decommissioning timelines, and the sustainability of recent profitability levels.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

TPE stock price: Technical overview

TAURON Polska Energia’s stock price trades around 10.48 PLN as of 2:27pm UTC on 2 April 2026, sitting above the 20-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages at roughly 9.59, 9.94 and 9.33, while the 50-day SMA at 10.49 sits marginally above the current price. The majority of moving average signals lean bullish across shorter and longer tenors, though the Hull moving average (9) at 10.62 and the 50-day SMA both register sell signals, pointing to some near-term friction around current levels, according to TradingView data captured on 2 April 2026.

On momentum, the 14-day relative strength index reads 57.3, placing it in the upper-neutral zone, consistent with a market that has recovered from softer levels without yet showing stretched conditions. The average directional index at 20.8 sits just below the 25 threshold, suggesting the prevailing trend lacks strong directional conviction at this stage.

To the upside, the classic R1 pivot at 11.87 represents the nearest overhead reference; a daily close above that level would bring R2 near 13.48 into view. On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at 10.14 acts as initial support, with the 100-day SMA near 9.94 forming the next meaningful shelf; a move below that area would bring S1 near 8.53 into consideration (TradingView, 2 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

TAURON Polska Energia share price history (2024–2026)

TAURON Polska Energia’s stock price ended 2024 and moved into 2025 trading in the mid- to high-8 PLN range, with the stock closing 2025 at 8.64 PLN on 30 December. Early September 2025 saw prices near 9.38 PLN before a gradual pullback; by mid-October, the stock had slipped towards the 8.35–8.60 PLN area, its weakest stretch of the period covered.

A recovery gathered pace into late October and November 2025, with TPE pushing back above 10.60 PLN by 17 November before easing into the year-end close. The stock opened 2026 at 8.65 PLN on 2 January, then rallied sharply through February, touching an intraday high of 11.92 PLN on 27 February 2026 , its strongest level in the two-year window. That move reversed into March, with TPE shedding roughly 25.8% from that high to a close of 8.85 PLN on 27 March, amid a broader pullback across the data.

TPE has since recovered, closing at 10.49 PLN on 2 April 2026, approximately 18.6% above the 27 March low and around 21.3% above the 2 January 2026 opening price of 8.65 PLN on a year-to-date basis.