Soitec Stock Forecast | Q3 Revenue Drop, CEO Transition

Soitec SA (SOI) is trading at €50.26 in early European trading at 11:08am UTC on 2 April 2026, within an intraday range of €49.92–€55.16. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment is under pressure on multiple fronts. US President Donald Trump's administration announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on 2 April 2026, with the EU expected to face a flat double-digit levy (Politico, 26 March 2026), triggering a broad sell-off in European equities, including semiconductor names (Global Banking and Finance Review, 24 January 2026). Soitec also reported Q3 fiscal 2026 revenue of €160 million on 3 February 2026, down 29% year on year on a reported basis, while management maintained a cautious stance on the RF-SOI customer inventory correction and weakness in the automotive segment (GlobeNewswire, 3 February 2026). Meanwhile, Laurent Rémont formally assumed the role of chief executive officer on 1 April 2026, succeeding Pierre Barnabé in a leadership transition announced in January 2026, which adds a degree of near-term uncertainty around strategic direction (LongBridge, 8 January 2026).

Soitec stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 2 April 2026, third-party Soitec stock predictions reflect continued uncertainty around the RF-SOI inventory cycle, automotive end-market weakness, and a leadership transition following Laurent Rémont's appointment as CEO on 1 April 2026. The figures below are drawn from third-party sources captured between 20 March and 2 April 2026.

MarketScreener (multi-broker consensus)

MarketScreener aggregates estimates from 18 analysts covering Soitec and records an average 12-month SOI stock forecast of €36.36, within a range of €22–€55, with a mean consensus rating of outperform as of the data snapshot. The spread between the consensus average and the then-prevailing close of €54.18 stood at -32.89%, indicating that the stock was trading materially above the analyst average at that time (MarketScreener, 20 March 2026).

Simply Wall St (analyst aggregate)

Simply Wall St reports an analyst-derived fair value estimate of €36 for SOI. The platform notes that earnings are forecast to grow 44.1% per year, though it flags high share-price volatility as SOI's average weekly movement of 12.2% exceeds the French semiconductor industry average of 7.1% (Simply Wall St, 31 March 2026).

MarketBeat (price and balance-sheet note)

MarketBeat notes that SLOIF was trading above both its 50-day moving average of $47.93 and its 200-day moving average of $41.59, reflecting a significant recovery from prior lows. The report highlights a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.39 as supportive balance-sheet metrics, though the overall analyst consensus rating recorded by MarketBeat remains sell, based on available broker submissions (MarketBeat, 31 March 2026).

Investing.com (consensus overview)

Investing.com compiles 18 analyst submissions and reports an average 12-month price target of €60.61 for SOI, with a high estimate of €99 and a low of €46, implying a stated potential upside of 27.66% from the reference price at the time of capture. The consensus skew is noted as buy, with 9 buy ratings and 9 hold ratings and no sell ratings recorded within the three-month polling window (Investing.com, 31 March 2026).

MarketScreener (speculative note on photonics as a potential catalyst)

MarketScreener reported a notable intraday move of approximately 15% on 11 March 2026, attributed to social-media commentary highlighting Soitec's purported near-monopoly position in SOI substrates used in co-packaged optics (CPO) architectures for AI data centres. The commentary cited a valuation the author described as low and suggested that the market could begin to price in a photonics cycle by 2027, though MarketScreener noted that the move occurred despite an absence of new fundamental newsflow (MarketScreener, 11 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Soitec stock predictions span a wide €22–€99 range, with aggregators converging around €36–€61, while common threads include the pace of the RF-SOI inventory recovery, AI photonics optionality, and near-term earnings visibility risk.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

SOI stock price: Technical overview

The SOI stock price trades at €50.26 as of 11:08am UTC on 2 April 2026, sitting below its short-term moving-average cluster of the 20/50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) at €53 and €42 respectively, while holding above the longer-dated 100/200-day SMAs at €35 and €37, according to TradingView data. The price is in a mixed zone where near-term SMAs signal sell and longer-dated SMAs signal buy, reflecting an ambiguous trend structure at present.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 51.78, placing it in neutral territory and offering no directional lean on its own. The average directional index (ADX) at 28.75 indicates that an established trend is in place, though the direction is not confirmed by the oscillator suite alone.

On the classic pivot framework, the nearest topside reference is R1 at €65.19; a daily close above that level would put R2 at €78.73 in view. The pivot point (P) at €51.61 sits just above the current price and acts as an initial overhead reference, while downside support rests at S1 near €38.07, with the 100-day SMA shelf around €35 as the next meaningful level should the stock soften from here (TradingView, 2 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Soitec share price history (2024–2026)

SOI’s stock price traded near €98.92 at the start of April 2024, then climbed steadily through the summer to a two-year high close of €120.01 on 31 July 2024, driven by broader semiconductor demand and strong positioning in RF-SOI substrates.

The stock then entered a prolonged decline. By September 2024, prices had slipped back below €100, and the decline accelerated sharply in November 2025, when SOI fell approximately 28.7% in a single session on 20 November 2025, from €34.67 to €24.73, after the company reported weak H1 FY26 results and issued a cautious Q3 revenue outlook. The slide continued through year-end, with SOI touching a two-year closing low of €23.11 on 31 December 2025.

A recovery took hold from early February 2026. After retesting lows near €24.54 on 3 February 2026, the stock surged more than 159% to a session-close high of €63.65 on 18 March 2026, partly fuelled by renewed interest in the stock's AI photonics and co-packaged optics exposure. That rally has since faded, with SOI closing at €50.26 on 2 April 2026, approximately 100.7% above its 2 January 2026 open of €25.04 year to date, but broadly flat year on year versus the €50.81 close recorded on 2 April 2025.