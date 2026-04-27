HomeSiemens stock forecast: EPS guidance, Q1 profit

Siemens stock forecast: EPS guidance, Q1 profit

Siemens is a German industrial group whose shares have been supported by stronger Q1 results, higher 2026 EPS guidance, and recent progress in its rail and infrastructure businesses. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SIE price targets.
By Dan Mitchell
Siemens logo mounted on the exterior wall of a modern building
Photo: Shutterstock

Siemens AG (SIE) is trading at €228.25 in afternoon European trading as of 1:49pm UTC on 9 April 2026, within an intraday range of €225.75–€233.15. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Support has come from a combination of company-specific and macro factors. Siemens reported a 15% rise in industrial profit to €2.9 billion for Q1 fiscal 2026, while its Smart Infrastructure division saw orders surge 22% to €7.2 billion – driven in part by data-centre-related demand – and its Digital Industries unit posted orders up 13% with revenue growing 10% (Siemens press release, 12 February 2026). The group also raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to €10.70–€11.10, up from the prior range of €10.40–€11 (MarketScreener, 12 February 2026). Broader cyclical sentiment also supported industrial names across the DAX amid easing energy-cost pressures, with Brent crude falling sharply following a ceasefire in the Middle East that reopened the Strait of Hormuz for civilian shipping. A legal victory clearing the SBB-Siemens rail deal – after Stadler Rail withdrew its court appeal against the 2.8 CHF billion double-deck train contract awarded to Siemens Mobility – provided an additional company-specific catalyst in the days leading up to the current session (Rail Advent, 7 April 2026).

Siemens stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 9 April 2026, third-party Siemens stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive but recently moderated consensus, shaped by the group's raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance, AI-driven automation demand, and near-term macro uncertainty following the latest tariff announcements. The following targets summarise leading third-party broker views published within that window.

Barclays (Underweight, trimmed target)

Barclays analyst Vlad Sergievskii trimmed the SIE stock forecast to €220 from a prior level, maintaining an Underweight rating. Sergievskii said the current valuation has already absorbed much of the near-term earnings upgrade cycle, with Middle East conflict cited as a risk to industrial production volumes (MarketScreener, 27 March 2026).

UBS (Buy reaffirmation)

UBS analyst Andre Kukhnin maintains a Buy rating on SIE with a 12-month price target of €255. Kukhnin's positive view rests on Siemens' automation platform momentum and near-term order conversion prospects amid continued AI and data-centre-linked capital expenditure (The Globe and Mail, 28 March 2026).

Goldman Sachs (Buy, revised target)

Goldman Sachs cut its SIE price target to €245 from €286, while keeping a Buy rating. The bank cited an inconsistent near-term outlook as the driver behind the revision, even as it continued to expect strong organic growth momentum ahead of the fiscal Q2 earnings report due on 13 May 2026 (Yahoo Finance, 4 April 2026).

Bernstein (Buy reaffirmation)

Bernstein analyst Alasdair Leslie reaffirmed a Buy rating with a 12-month price target of €290. Leslie cited Siemens' industrial AI platform trajectory and the anticipated reduction of the group's Healthineers stake as medium-term catalysts supporting the premium valuation (MarketScreener, 26 March 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus overview)

MarketScreener aggregates 24 analyst estimates covering SIE, producing an average 12-month price target of €272.68 and a mean consensus rating of Outperform. Individual estimates span €220–€335, with divergence reflecting differing assessments of Healthineers restructuring timing, AI order-conversion velocity, and macro sensitivity following the recent tariff-related sell-off (MarketScreener, 8 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these Siemens stock predictions, individual 12-month price targets for SIE range from €220 (Barclays) to €335 (high-end consensus), with the MarketScreener average of €272.68 sitting above the last price of €228.25. Goldman Sachs' target cut to €245 represents the most notable revision of the period, while Bernstein and J.P. Morgan maintain the most constructive stances – J.P. Morgan raised its target to €325 following Siemens' Q1 earnings beat in February – with automation demand and Healthineers restructuring among the common threads across coverage.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

SIE stock price: Technical overview

The SIE stock price was trading at €228.25 as of 1:49pm UTC on 9 April 2026, within an intraday range of €225.75–€233.15. The session follows a sharp recovery from the multi-month low of €199.20 printed on 23 March 2026, with the stock reclaiming roughly €29 over the past two weeks. Price currently sits just below the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs, which according to TradingView data run at approximately €215, €235, €236 and €242. This means SIE trades beneath all four moving-average tenors, keeping the broader trend structure under pressure. The 14-day RSI stands at approximately 57.5 – an upper-neutral reading that reflects the recovery in momentum from the oversold conditions of late March without yet signalling excess.

On the upside, the classic pivot point calculated from the 8 April session sits at around €230.25. A daily close above that level would put the R1 area near €235 back in view, with R2 around €239 as the next reference beyond that if the recovery extends. On pullbacks, initial support rests at the S1 level near €226, with S2 around €221 as a deeper reference. The 20-day SMA near €215 marks the next meaningful moving-average shelf below the current price. The 14-day ADX, which according to TradingView data sits near the mid-20s range, is consistent with an emerging – rather than firmly established – directional move, suggesting the recent recovery is still developing (TradingView, 9 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Siemens share price history (2024–2026)

SIE’s stock price traded around €174–€178 in April 2024, having drifted sideways through much of the previous 12 months. The stock found its footing over the summer, touched a 2024 high of €188.50 in mid-May before pulling back sharply to a session low of €150.95 on 5 August amid a global equity rout, then steadily recovered to close the year at €189.10 on 30 December 2024.

2025 was more eventful. Shares climbed steadily through the first quarter, helped by strong earnings momentum, before a sharp tariff-driven sell-off in early April saw SIE hit an intraday low of €162.65 on 7 April 2025. The recovery was just as sharp. By November, the stock reached a 2025 intraday high of €253, and it closed the year at €239.35 – up roughly 26.7% over the full calendar year.

2026 started on a positive note, with SIE hitting a two-year intraday peak of €276.10 on 12 February following a well-received earnings report. That momentum faded through late February and March, culminating in a sharp drawdown to an intraday low of €199.20 on 23 March amid renewed macro and tariff concerns. A recovery followed: SIE closed at €228.30 on 9 April 2026, approximately 5.4% down year to date but around 28.3% higher year on year.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

Siemens (SIE): Capital.com analyst view

Siemens has demonstrated notable resilience over the past two years, with its diversified industrial platform – spanning automation, smart infrastructure, and digital industries – providing a degree of revenue stability that pure-play technology or manufacturing peers may lack. The group's raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance and strong Q1 results have reinforced confidence in near-term earnings delivery, while growing AI-driven data-centre demand represents a structural tailwind for its Smart Infrastructure division. That said, Siemens carries meaningful exposure to global trade conditions, and renewed tariff uncertainty in early 2026 contributed to a sharp drawdown from February's highs towards the €199 area in late March, illustrating how quickly macro headwinds can override company-specific positives.

The stock's recovery from those March lows suggests the market continues to view the underlying business constructively, yet risks remain on both sides. A faster-than-expected resolution to trade disputes or an acceleration in AI capital expenditure could support further recovery, while any deterioration in European industrial activity, a stalling of the Healthineers restructuring, or a broader risk-off shift could weigh on sentiment and valuation. Analysts' 12-month price targets span a wide range – from €220 to €335 – reflecting uncertainty around these competing forces.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Capital.com’s client sentiment for Siemens CFDs

As of 9 April 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Siemens CFDs shows 92.6% buyers and 7.4% sellers, which puts buyers ahead by 85.2 percentage points and places sentiment firmly in heavy-buy, one-sided-towards-longs territory. This degree of skew is notable, with the overwhelming majority of open positions on the long side as of 9 April 2026. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change rapidly as market conditions evolve.

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Summary – Siemens 2026

  • Siemens (SIE) is trading at €228.25 as of 1:49pm UTC on 9 April 2026, down roughly 5.4% year to date but around 28.3% higher year on year.
  • According to TradingView data, the classic pivot point sits near €230.25. A sustained close above that level would put the R1 area near €235 in view, while initial support rests at the S1 level near €226.
  • Key drivers include AI-linked data-centre demand, Siemens' raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of €10.70–€11.10, ongoing Healthineers restructuring, and broader tariff and trade uncertainty weighing on European industrials.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

FAQ

Who owns the most Siemens stock?

Siemens AG’s shareholder base is typically dominated by institutional investors such as asset managers, pension funds and other large financial institutions, alongside a significant free float. The exact largest shareholder can change over time as funds rebalance positions and reporting disclosures are updated. For that reason, it’s best to check Siemens’ latest investor relations materials or recent regulatory filings for the most current ownership breakdown rather than relying on a static figure in an evergreen article.

What is the 5 year Siemens share price forecast?

There is no single reliable five-year SIE stock forecast, because long-term projections depend on variables that can shift materially over time, including industrial demand, global trade conditions, energy costs, automation spending and company execution. In the nearer term, third-party analyst targets cited in this article cover a 12-month range rather than a five-year horizon. Longer-term forecasts should therefore be treated as estimates, not certainties, and used as one input among many.

Is Siemens a good stock to buy?

Whether Siemens is a good stock to buy depends on an individual’s objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon and view of the company’s prospects. In this article, the case in Siemens’ favour includes raised EPS guidance, strong divisional profit growth and exposure to AI-related infrastructure demand. At the same time, risks remain, including tariff uncertainty, trade sensitivity and broader industrial-cycle weakness. That balance means the stock may appeal to some market participants, but it won’t suit everyone.

Could Siemens stock go up or down?

Siemens stock could move in either direction, depending on how company-specific and macroeconomic factors develop. Supportive factors may include stronger order growth, further progress in automation and smart infrastructure, and improving sentiment towards European industrials. On the other hand, weaker industrial activity, renewed tariff pressure, or slower restructuring progress could weigh on the share price. Technical levels such as resistance near €230.25 and support around €226 may also shape shorter-term price action, but they do not guarantee outcomes.

Should I invest in Siemens stock?

This article does not provide investment advice, so it cannot say whether you should invest in Siemens stock. That decision depends on your financial situation, trading or investing goals, and ability to absorb losses. Siemens has both supportive factors and identifiable risks, which is why analyst views and price targets vary. If you are considering exposure, it may help to review the company’s fundamentals, recent results, market conditions and the specific risks of the instrument you plan to use.

Can I trade Siemens CFDs on Capital.com?

Yes, you can trade Siemens CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.

Capital.com is an execution-only brokerage platform and the content provided on the Capital.com website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the products or securities to which it applies. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided.

The information provided does not constitute investment advice nor take into account the individual financial circumstances or objectives of any investor. Any information that may be provided relating to past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or performance.

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