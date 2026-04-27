Siemens AG (SIE) is trading at €228.25 in afternoon European trading as of 1:49pm UTC on 9 April 2026, within an intraday range of €225.75–€233.15. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Support has come from a combination of company-specific and macro factors. Siemens reported a 15% rise in industrial profit to €2.9 billion for Q1 fiscal 2026, while its Smart Infrastructure division saw orders surge 22% to €7.2 billion – driven in part by data-centre-related demand – and its Digital Industries unit posted orders up 13% with revenue growing 10% (Siemens press release, 12 February 2026). The group also raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to €10.70–€11.10, up from the prior range of €10.40–€11 (MarketScreener, 12 February 2026). Broader cyclical sentiment also supported industrial names across the DAX amid easing energy-cost pressures, with Brent crude falling sharply following a ceasefire in the Middle East that reopened the Strait of Hormuz for civilian shipping. A legal victory clearing the SBB-Siemens rail deal – after Stadler Rail withdrew its court appeal against the 2.8 CHF billion double-deck train contract awarded to Siemens Mobility – provided an additional company-specific catalyst in the days leading up to the current session (Rail Advent, 7 April 2026).

Siemens stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 9 April 2026, third-party Siemens stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive but recently moderated consensus, shaped by the group's raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance, AI-driven automation demand, and near-term macro uncertainty following the latest tariff announcements. The following targets summarise leading third-party broker views published within that window.

Barclays (Underweight, trimmed target)

Barclays analyst Vlad Sergievskii trimmed the SIE stock forecast to €220 from a prior level, maintaining an Underweight rating. Sergievskii said the current valuation has already absorbed much of the near-term earnings upgrade cycle, with Middle East conflict cited as a risk to industrial production volumes (MarketScreener, 27 March 2026).

UBS (Buy reaffirmation)

UBS analyst Andre Kukhnin maintains a Buy rating on SIE with a 12-month price target of €255. Kukhnin's positive view rests on Siemens' automation platform momentum and near-term order conversion prospects amid continued AI and data-centre-linked capital expenditure (The Globe and Mail, 28 March 2026).

Goldman Sachs (Buy, revised target)

Goldman Sachs cut its SIE price target to €245 from €286, while keeping a Buy rating. The bank cited an inconsistent near-term outlook as the driver behind the revision, even as it continued to expect strong organic growth momentum ahead of the fiscal Q2 earnings report due on 13 May 2026 (Yahoo Finance, 4 April 2026).

Bernstein (Buy reaffirmation)

Bernstein analyst Alasdair Leslie reaffirmed a Buy rating with a 12-month price target of €290. Leslie cited Siemens' industrial AI platform trajectory and the anticipated reduction of the group's Healthineers stake as medium-term catalysts supporting the premium valuation (MarketScreener, 26 March 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus overview)

MarketScreener aggregates 24 analyst estimates covering SIE, producing an average 12-month price target of €272.68 and a mean consensus rating of Outperform. Individual estimates span €220–€335, with divergence reflecting differing assessments of Healthineers restructuring timing, AI order-conversion velocity, and macro sensitivity following the recent tariff-related sell-off (MarketScreener, 8 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these Siemens stock predictions, individual 12-month price targets for SIE range from €220 (Barclays) to €335 (high-end consensus), with the MarketScreener average of €272.68 sitting above the last price of €228.25. Goldman Sachs' target cut to €245 represents the most notable revision of the period, while Bernstein and J.P. Morgan maintain the most constructive stances – J.P. Morgan raised its target to €325 following Siemens' Q1 earnings beat in February – with automation demand and Healthineers restructuring among the common threads across coverage.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

SIE stock price: Technical overview

The SIE stock price was trading at €228.25 as of 1:49pm UTC on 9 April 2026, within an intraday range of €225.75–€233.15. The session follows a sharp recovery from the multi-month low of €199.20 printed on 23 March 2026, with the stock reclaiming roughly €29 over the past two weeks. Price currently sits just below the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs, which according to TradingView data run at approximately €215, €235, €236 and €242. This means SIE trades beneath all four moving-average tenors, keeping the broader trend structure under pressure. The 14-day RSI stands at approximately 57.5 – an upper-neutral reading that reflects the recovery in momentum from the oversold conditions of late March without yet signalling excess.

On the upside, the classic pivot point calculated from the 8 April session sits at around €230.25. A daily close above that level would put the R1 area near €235 back in view, with R2 around €239 as the next reference beyond that if the recovery extends. On pullbacks, initial support rests at the S1 level near €226, with S2 around €221 as a deeper reference. The 20-day SMA near €215 marks the next meaningful moving-average shelf below the current price. The 14-day ADX, which according to TradingView data sits near the mid-20s range, is consistent with an emerging – rather than firmly established – directional move, suggesting the recent recovery is still developing (TradingView, 9 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Siemens share price history (2024–2026)

SIE’s stock price traded around €174–€178 in April 2024, having drifted sideways through much of the previous 12 months. The stock found its footing over the summer, touched a 2024 high of €188.50 in mid-May before pulling back sharply to a session low of €150.95 on 5 August amid a global equity rout, then steadily recovered to close the year at €189.10 on 30 December 2024.

2025 was more eventful. Shares climbed steadily through the first quarter, helped by strong earnings momentum, before a sharp tariff-driven sell-off in early April saw SIE hit an intraday low of €162.65 on 7 April 2025. The recovery was just as sharp. By November, the stock reached a 2025 intraday high of €253, and it closed the year at €239.35 – up roughly 26.7% over the full calendar year.

2026 started on a positive note, with SIE hitting a two-year intraday peak of €276.10 on 12 February following a well-received earnings report. That momentum faded through late February and March, culminating in a sharp drawdown to an intraday low of €199.20 on 23 March amid renewed macro and tariff concerns. A recovery followed: SIE closed at €228.30 on 9 April 2026, approximately 5.4% down year to date but around 28.3% higher year on year.