Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (PZU) is trading at 65.28 PLN as of 1:50pm UTC on 2 April 2026, within an intraday range of 64.34–65.70 PLN. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around the stock reflects several concurrent developments. PZU reported a 12% year-on-year fall in Q4 2025 net profit to 1.47bn PLN, broadly in line with analyst expectations, as intensifying competition in the motor insurance segment and weaker financial income weighed on results, while full-year 2025 net profit rose 25.4% to 6.7bn PLN (Reuters, 26 February 2026). On 25 March 2026, CEO Bogdan Benczak told a parliamentary committee that the dividend from 2025 profits is expected to be at least in line with the prior year's level of 4.47 PLN per share (Biznes PAP, 26 March 2026), reinforcing the group's capital distribution commitment. Additionally, the pending merger and reorganisation with Bank Pekao, under a memorandum of understanding signed in June 2025, remains a structural focus, with finalisation now targeted for the end of 2026 amid ongoing legislative and regulatory processes (Bankier.pl, 26 February 2026). The broader Warsaw market has also faced headwinds, with the WIG index falling to 123,719 points on 2 April 2026, down 0.68% on the session (Trading Economics, 2 April 2026).

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 2 April 2026, third-party Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock predictions sit above the current trading level of 65.28 PLN.

Fintel (consensus snapshot)

Fintel records an average 12-month price target of 67.31 PLN for PZU, with a low estimate of 57.57 PLN and a high of 79.59 PLN. The spread of 22.02 PLN between the floor and ceiling targets reflects diverging analyst views on the pace of the planned bancassurance reorganisation with Bank Pekao and the trajectory of motor insurance margins amid intensifying market competition (Fintel, 31 March 2026).

Yahoo Finance (multi-analyst aggregate)

Yahoo Finance aggregates targets from the covering analyst panel and reports an average 12-month price target of 70.79 PLN, with a low estimate of 62.70 PLN and a high of 76 PLN. The range sits 8.5%–16.4% above the current trading level, with analysts citing PZU's record full-year 2025 net profit of 6.7bn PLN and the group's stated intention to maintain at least the prior year's dividend of 4.47 PLN per share as key underpinning factors (Yahoo Finance, 2 April 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus)

MarketScreener compiles views from 10 analysts and carries a mean consensus rating of Buy, an average price target of 68.39 PLN, a high estimate of 75.80 PLN, and a low of 62.70 PLN. The consensus Buy rating reflects confidence in PZU's earnings base and capital distribution capacity, while the low estimate of 62.70 PLN anchors the cautious end of the range amid ongoing uncertainty over the legislative timeline governing the Pekao merger (MarketScreener, 2 April 2026).

Investing.com (analyst consensus)

Investing.com reports a 12-month average PZU stock forecast of 70.80 PLN from 10 contributing analysts, with the high estimate at 76 PLN. The constructive skew in the panel reflects expectations that PZU's bancassurance restructuring, once concluded, would improve cross-selling capacity and cost efficiency across the combined group (Investing.com, 2 April 2026).

TradingView (analyst price target tracker)

TradingView aggregates targets from 10 analysts and sets the average 12-month price target at 71.18 PLN, with a maximum estimate of 76 PLN and a minimum estimate of 62.70 PLN. The average sits approximately 9.1% above the current 65.28 PLN level, with the broader analyst community noting PZU's S&P Global A- financial strength rating, affirmed on 11 March 2026 with a positive outlook, as a supportive credit signal (TradingView, 2 April 2026).

Across these sources, Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock predictions converge in the 67–71 PLN range, with Buy as the prevailing rating. Shared themes include the group's 2025 earnings strength, dividend guidance, and structural optionality around the Pekao reorganisation, offset at the low end by competitive and regulatory uncertainty.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

PZU stock price: Technical overview

The PZU stock price trades at 65.28 PLN as of 1:50pm UTC on 2 April 2026, sitting just above the 30-day simple moving average (SMA) at 65.03 PLN and broadly in line with the 100-day SMA at 66.05 PLN. The short-term moving average picture is mixed: the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stand at approximately 63.74 / 66.98 / 66.05 / 63.19, with price currently trading between the 30-day and 50-day levels, while the Hull moving average (9) at 65.07 PLN registers a buy signal.

Momentum indicators from TradingView's oscillator suite present a largely neutral reading. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) sits at 52.46, indicating a mid-range, upper-neutral condition without suggesting the move is overextended in either direction. The average directional index (ADX) at 28.12 indicates an established, though not strongly trending, directional environment.

On the upside, the classic R1 pivot at 67.21 PLN is the nearest reference above the current price; a daily close through that level would bring R2 at 70.35 PLN into view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at 63.99 PLN provides an initial support reference, with the 200-day SMA at 63.19 PLN representing the next meaningful moving-average shelf; losing that level would risk a move towards S1 at 60.85 PLN (TradingView, 2 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen share price history (2025–2026)

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (PZU) is one of Poland's largest financial groups, combining insurance, banking, and asset management under a single roof, and its shares trade on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

PZU’s stock price opened early September 2025 around 61.05 PLN and drifted lower through the autumn, touching a closing low of 54.60 PLN on 17 October 2025 amid broader market weakness. The stock then reversed sharply, rallying more than 31% from that October trough to close at 71.72 PLN on 4 February 2026, its highest close in the dataset, as investor appetite improved alongside the group's strong full-year earnings momentum.

Since that February peak, PZU has pulled back by roughly 9%, closing 2025 at 67.08 PLN and opening 2026 at 68.78 PLN before softening further into the new year. PZU closed at 65.28 PLN on 2 April 2026, approximately 2.7% below its 2025 year-end close and around 5.1% below its 2026 opening level.