Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is trading at $2.31 as of 2:15pm UTC on 18 March 2026, within a Capital.com intraday range of $2.19–$2.33. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Shares have been underpinned by a series of company-specific developments. Plug Power reported full-year 2025 revenue of approximately $710 million, including a positive gross margin in Q4 2025, and stated that it is targeting positive adjusted EBITDA by Q4 2026, while incoming CEO Jose Luis Crespo took the helm on 2 March 2026 (SolarQuarter, 3 March 2026). The company also outlined asset monetisation agreements totalling more than $275 million, including a $132.5 million property sale to Stream Data Centers, intended to strengthen its liquidity position through the first half of 2026 (GlobeNewswire, 26 February 2026). Broader US equity markets have also remained under pressure, with the S&P 500 recording three consecutive weeks of losses as of 16 March 2026 amid rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East (Yahoo Finance, 16 March 2026), while investors awaited the Federal Open Market Committee's rate decision (TheStreet, 17 March 2026).

Plug Power stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 18 March 2026, third-party Plug Power stock predictions reflect a wide spread of views shaped by the company's Q4 2025 earnings beat, its liquidity improvement programme, and ongoing uncertainty around the path to profitability.

MarketBeat (broker consensus)

MarketBeat reports a consensus Hold rating on PLUG, drawn from 17 analyst firms, with an average 12-month price target of $2.89. The range spans $1 at the low end, set by BMO Capital Markets, to $7 at the high end, maintained by HC Wainwright, as analysts weigh Plug Power's improving gross margin trajectory against residual legal and governance overhangs from a securities class-action filing with a deadline of 3 April 2026 (MarketBeat, 13 March 2026).

Public.com (Wall Street consensus)

Public.com aggregates ratings from 14 analysts covering PLUG, returning a consensus Hold rating, with 21% of analysts issuing a Strong Buy rating and 21% issuing a Sell rating. The platform notes that this distribution reflects divided sentiment amid the company's transition to new CEO Jose Luis Crespo and its stated target for positive adjusted EBITDA by Q4 2026 (Public.com, 16 March 2026).

SimplyWall St (fair value assessment)

SimplyWall St places an analyst-derived fair value estimate for PLUG at $2.75, indicating that the stock traded at an approximately 15.3% discount to that figure at the time of capture. The assessment cites analyst optimism following the leadership transition and the company's higher price target revisions from select brokers as contributing to the upward valuation adjustment (SimplyWall St, 16 March 2026).

Tickernerd (Wall Street aggregate)

Tickernerd aggregates 40 Wall Street analyst ratings for PLUG, producing a median 12-month price target of $2.25 within a range of $0.75 – $7. The site notes a neutral overall consensus, with 5 Buy, 13 Hold, and 3 Sell ratings among the most recent submissions, and flags the most conservative estimate at $0.75 from Seaport Global, contrasting with HC Wainwright's $7 target at the upper end (Tickernerd, 18 March 2026).

Yahoo Finance (analyst consensus)

Yahoo Finance shows a mean 12-month analyst price target of $2.74 for PLUG, with a low estimate of $0.75 and a high of $7. The consensus reflects a Hold recommendation across the coverage panel, as analysts balance Plug Power's first positive quarterly gross margin in Q4 2025 against continued negative net margins and the company's dependence on asset sales and government support to fund operations (Yahoo Finance, 18 March 2026).

Takeaway: across five independent third-party sources captured between 13–18 March 2026, consensus 12-month price targets for PLUG cluster in the $2.25–$2.89 range on average, with the full spectrum of individual estimates running from $0.75 to $7; a Hold rating prevails across all aggregators, reflecting balanced but cautious analyst sentiment.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

PLUG stock price: Technical overview

The PLUG stock price trades at $2.31 as of 2:15pm UTC on 18 March 2026, within an intraday range of $2.19–$2.33, and holds above its entire moving-average stack on the daily chart. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs sit at approximately $2.09 / $2.15 / $2.23 / $2.05, with the last price clearing all four levels and the 20-over-50 alignment intact, keeping the near-term structure constructive. The hull moving average (9) at $2.30 runs just beneath the current quote, acting as immediate dynamic support.

Momentum is upper-neutral: the 14-day RSI registers 56.91, consistent with a recovering rather than overheated market. The ADX (14) at 18.05 sits in a mid-range reading, indicating that trend strength is present but not yet firmly established.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $2.08 has already been cleared; the next reference is R2 at $2.37, and a convincing daily close through that level would put the R3 area near $2.82 in view over a more extended basis. The intraday high of $2.33 sits just inside the R2 zone, making that band the immediate area to watch into the close.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot (P) at $1.92 marks initial support, with the 50-day SMA shelf at $2.15 as the first meaningful moving-average reference on a retreat from current levels. Losing the 100-day SMA near $2.23 on a closing basis would blunt the near-term recovery and could increase the risk of a deeper pullback towards the P level, with S1 at $1.63 the next structural reference should that shelf give way (TradingView, 18 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Plug Power share price history (2024–2026)

PLUG’s stock price entered the two-year window around $3.27 in mid-March 2024, already well below its historical highs, as persistent cash-burn concerns and a dilutive share issuance backdrop weighed on sentiment.

The stock briefly spiked to an intraday high of $5.11 on 14 May 2024 – its peak across the entire period – before fading sharply back to $3.64 by the close. From there, PLUG drifted lower through the second half of 2024, closing the year at $2.17 on 31 December 2024.

The pressure continued into 2025. PLUG made a second run towards $4.75 intraday on 6 October 2025, closing at $4.23, as short-covering and sector optimism around hydrogen policy briefly lifted the stock. That rally unwound quickly, and by early June 2025 the shares had fallen to an intraday low of $0.95 on 9 June – the weakest point across both years. A slow recovery followed through the second half of 2025, with PLUG closing the year at $1.99 on 31 December 2025.

PLUG closed at $2.32 on 18 March 2026, which is approximately 16.6% up year to date and 40.6% up year on year.