Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is trading at $147.40 as of 10:16am UTC on 7 April 2026, within an intraday range of $146.49–$150.47. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Selling pressure on PLTR reflects broader Nasdaq weakness driven by escalating US–China trade tensions, after China announced 34% retaliatory tariffs on all US goods in response to President Trump's "Liberation Day" measures, with the Nasdaq falling 5.4% on Monday 6 April 2026 alone. The broader tech sector sell-off follows a period in which the Nasdaq logged its worst weekly decline since early 2025, compounding pressure on high-valuation growth stocks such as PLTR (Linos.ai, 7 April 2026). In terms of the stock's longer-term performance, Palantir reported Q4 FY2025 revenue of $1.41 billion, up 70% year on year, and issued FY2026 guidance of $7.18–$7.20 billion, though those results have been offset by macro-driven risk-off positioning as of April 2026 (Investing.com, 2 February 2026).

Palantir stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 7 April 2026, third-party Palantir stock predictions reflect a wide spread of views, shaped by the company's strong Q4 FY2025 results, its elevated valuation multiples, and broader macro uncertainty surrounding US trade policy. The five briefs below summarise a selection of third-party estimates captured during that window, ordered from lowest to highest target.

Benchmark (Hold initiation)

Benchmark analyst Yi Fu Lee initiated coverage with a Hold rating and a $150 PLTR stock forecast, the lowest among active brokers. Lee describes Palantir as a ‘compelling growth compounder’ but argues that the current valuation prices in near- to mid-term perfection, requiring sustained annual revenue growth of 60%–70% to avoid downside risk, as the stock's price-to-sales ratio remains significantly above the levels the analyst considers sustainable (Barron's, 1 April 2026).

UBS (Buy, raised target)

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead raised the firm's 12-month price target to $200 from $180, maintaining a Buy rating. Keirstead cites accelerating enterprise AI and data infrastructure spending as the primary rationale, noting that Palantir's raised FY2026 revenue guidance of approximately $7.19 billion represents a material positive revision to the earnings outlook (GuruFocus, 18 March 2026).

Rosenblatt Securities (Buy, reiterated)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst John McPeake reiterated a Buy rating and $200 price target, lifted from $150 earlier in the quarter. McPeake flags mounting geopolitical instability and expanding defence budgets as structural tailwinds for Palantir's government segment, citing the Pentagon's designation of Maven AI as a formal programme of record and reports of Palantir's involvement in software development for the Golden Dome missile shield programme (MarketBeat, 25 March 2026).

Wedbush (Outperform, reiterated)

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives reaffirmed an Outperform rating and $230 price target. Ives characterises Palantir as a pivotal enabler of the AI revolution, citing continued momentum in the company's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) and sustained strength in US commercial revenue as the core drivers underpinning the target (MarketBeat, 16 March 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat aggregated ratings from 29 analysts, placing the consensus at Moderate Buy with an average 12-month price target of $197.77. Individual estimates range from $150 to $260, with 15 Buy ratings, 11 Hold ratings, and 2 Sell ratings, reflecting persistent divergence over whether PLTR's premium multiple is justified by its growth trajectory (MarketBeat, 1 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Palantir stock predictions span $150–$230 among named brokers, with the multi-analyst average near $197–$198. Common themes include AI platform momentum and government contract expansion on the bull side, and unsustainably high valuation multiples on the bear side.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

PLTR stock price: Technical overview

The PLTR stock price trades at $147.40 as of 10:16am UTC on 7 April 2026, sitting just beneath a dense moving-average cluster where the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stand at approximately $151 / $147 / $162 / $164, with price currently below all four (TradingView). The 50-day SMA at $146.55 is the sole moving average generating a buy signal; the remainder of the MA stack registers sell readings, indicating broad downward pressure across timeframes. The Hull moving average (9) at $146.74 also reads as a buy, offering a secondary near-term reference just below current price (TradingView).

Momentum is mixed to subdued: the 14-day RSI sits at 48.98, a neutral reading that reflects neither overbought nor oversold conditions, while the MACD (12, 26) level of −0.61 registers a sell signal, consistent with the broader bearish MA picture (TradingView). The ADX (14) reads 19.25, below the 25 threshold typically associated with an established trend, suggesting the current move lacks strong directional conviction.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $160.35 represents the nearest overhead reference; a daily close above that level would put the R2 area near $174.43 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at $148.33 sits marginally above current price and may serve as an initial area of interest; a sustained move below the 50-day SMA shelf near $146.55 could bring the S1 level at $134.25 into focus (TradingView, 7 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Palantir share price history (2024–2026)

PLTR’s stock price opened April 2024 trading near $23, and what followed was one of the most dramatic two-year runs in the S&P 500. The stock more than tripled through 2024 alone, closing the year at $75.24 on 31 December 2024 – a gain of roughly 226% from its early April level – driven by accelerating revenue growth, inclusion in the S&P 500 in September 2024, and growing institutional appetite for AI-exposed names.

Momentum carried into 2025. PLTR surged through the $100 mark in early February after strong Q4 FY2024 results, briefly reaching $107.59 on 19 February 2025, before a broader tech sell-off pulled it back below $73 by mid-March. The stock recovered sharply, then took another hit in early April 2025 during the post-‘Liberation Day’ tariff shock, touching an intraday low of $65.59 on 7 April 2025. A strong rebound followed through the summer and autumn; PLTR hit an all-time intraday high of $222.05 on 3 November 2025, before closing the year at $177.60 on 31 December 2025.

2026 has been more turbulent. PLTR began the year at $169.19 on 2 January, briefly rallying on its Q4 FY2025 earnings beat before fading through February and March. PLTR closed at $147.49 on 7 April 2026 – approximately 12.8% down year to date, but 83.9% up year on year.