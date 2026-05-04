Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is trading at $141.33 in early European trading as of 9:56am UTC on 29 April 2026, within a session range of $140.70–$142.84. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment ahead of the Q1 2026 earnings release on 4 May 2026 after market close, with consensus expecting revenue of approximately $1.54 billion, is shaping near-term positioning as investors weigh prior-quarter US commercial revenue growth of 137% year-on-year against broader valuation concerns (MarketBeat, 27 April 2026). At the same time, the UK government's public consideration of invoking a break clause in Palantir's £330 million NHS Federated Data Platform contract has added uncertainty around the company's international commercial pipeline (The Register, 20 April 2026), while the Pentagon's March 2026 formalisation of Project Maven as a long-term programme of record continues to underpin Palantir's US defence revenue outlook (Military.com, 25 March 2026).

Third-party Palantir outlook: Q1 earnings near, targets split

As of 29 April 2026, third-party Palantir stock forecasts for 2026–2030 reflect a range of views shaped by Palantir's AI platform demand, US government contract momentum, and multiple compression across high-growth software names ahead of the Q1 2026 earnings report. The following targets summarise leading third-party views on PLTR.

Mizuho Securities (outperform, target trimmed)

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz reduced PLTR's 12-month price target to $185 from $195, maintaining an outperform rating. The firm cites valuation recalibration in large-cap software ahead of Q1 earnings as the driver of the trim, while noting that demand conditions for AI-linked platforms remain healthy and that Palantir's risk/reward profile is seen as more compelling than that of several peer software names (MarketScreener, 14 April 2026).

D.A. Davidson (neutral, reaffirmed)

D.A. Davidson reiterates a neutral rating and maintains a $180 price target on PLTR, noting that the firm continues to regard Palantir as one of the strongest businesses in the software sector. The neutral rating reflects valuation concerns alone, with the stock trading at approximately 225 times trailing earnings; the firm states that the price target is under review pending Q1 results (MarketBeat, 16 April 2026).

Morgan Stanley (equal-weight, maintained)

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintains an equal-weight rating and a $205 price target on PLTR, flagging that the company could modestly accelerate growth and raise its full-year guidance ahead of the Q1 report due on 4 May. The bank notes that even stronger earnings outperformance may be needed for the stock to move materially higher in the near term, given that blockbuster quarters are already the baseline expectation, while field checks point to sustained US momentum (TheStreet, 17 April 2026).

Citigroup (buy, target reduced)

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke lowered PLTR's price target to $210 from $260, retaining a buy rating. The firm raised its Q1 earnings estimates ahead of the May report while cutting the target to reflect recent multiple compression across the software sector; Citi flags continued contract momentum, including large renewals with Airbus and Stellantis, and describes Palantir as one of the top AI beneficiaries (Yahoo Finance, 28 April 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat aggregates ratings from analysts covering PLTR and reports an average 12-month consensus price target of $196.35, with a moderate buy consensus rating. The breakdown includes 15 buy, 11 hold, and 2 sell ratings; individual estimates range from $45 to $260, reflecting persistent divergence over whether Palantir's valuation premium, at approximately 232 times earnings, is sustainable against its 61% guided revenue growth for fiscal 2026 (MarketBeat, 24 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these Palantir stock predictions, broker targets range from $180 (D.A. Davidson, neutral) to $210 (Citigroup, buy), with the consensus settling near $196–$197. A common thread is confidence in Palantir's AI and government revenue trajectory, tempered by a persistently elevated valuation multiple that continues to limit upgrades across the coverage group.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

PLTR stock price: Technical overview

The PLTR stock price trades at $141.33 as of 9:56am UTC on 29 April 2026, sitting just below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) near $143 and beneath the 50-day SMA at $145. The short-term moving average cluster of 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at approximately $143, $145, $157 and $164 sits above the current price, indicating that PLTR trades below all four key reference levels on the daily chart, according to TradingView data.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) sits at 46.79, a neutral reading that carries no directional bias in isolation. The average directional index (ADX) of 12.12 signals a weak trend environment, suggesting that recent price action lacks clear directional conviction.

On the classic pivot framework, the pivot point at $148.33 represents the first reference overhead; a daily close above that level would put the R1 level near $160 in view. On the downside, the Hull moving average at $141.74 and the volume-weighted moving average (VWMA) at $140.21 sit close to the current price, with the classic S1 at $134.25 as the next downside reference if those near-term levels give way (TradingView, 29 April 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Palantir share price 2024–2026

PLTR’s stock price closed at approximately $22 on 30 April 2024, trading in a relatively narrow range through the spring and summer of that year as the broader AI investment narrative began to gather pace.

The stock broke out sharply in Q4 2024, climbing from around $37 in late September to above $75 by year-end, lifted by strong quarterly earnings and growing enthusiasm around its AI Platform (AIP), and it closed 2024 at $75.24. That momentum carried into early 2025, with PLTR reaching an intraday peak of $222.05 on 3 November 2025 amid post-US election sentiment and accelerating US government AI contract awards, including Project Maven and a $1 billion Department of Homeland Security deal.

A retracement followed through Q1 2025, with the stock sliding to around $65–$67 in January 2025 before recovering gradually through the remainder of that year. A sharp sell-off struck in early April 2025, with PLTR touching lows near $65.59 on 7 April, coinciding with broad market volatility triggered by the Trump administration's tariff announcements. A recovery through the summer saw the stock climb back towards the $155–$190 range by August and September 2025.

PLTR closed 2025 at $177.60 and opened 2026 around $169–$174, before pulling back through the first quarter. As of 29 April 2026, the stock trades at $141.33. That leaves it approximately 20.4% down year to date and around 36.4% below its November 2025 high.