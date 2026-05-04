Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is trading at $427.60 in early European trading as of 11:55am UTC on 29 April 2026, within a session range of $418.87–$429.10. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment ahead of today's after-hours fiscal Q3 2026 earnings release, covering the quarter ended 31 March, is shaping the session, with investors focused on Azure cloud growth and AI capital expenditure guidance as part of a broader 'Magnificent Seven' reporting day that also includes Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta (Invezz, 29 April 2026). The tone has also been influenced by the revised Microsoft-OpenAI partnership announced on 27 April 2026, under which Microsoft's licence to OpenAI intellectual property was extended through 2032 on a non-exclusive basis, ending Microsoft's prior exclusivity over OpenAI's models and capping OpenAI's revenue-share payments to Microsoft through 2030 (CNBC, 27 April 2026).

Third-party Microsoft outlook: Earnings near, targets reset

As of 29 April 2026, third-party Microsoft stock forecasts for 2026–2030 reflect a broad wave of downward revisions driven by AI capital expenditure uncertainty and macro headwinds, though the prevailing consensus rating remains constructive ahead of fiscal Q3 2026 earnings.

Benchmark (individual broker note)

Benchmark reiterates a Strong Buy rating on MSFT with a $450 price target, placing it at the lower end of the current broker range. The firm maintains its view amid cautious near-term sentiment, with the target reflecting a more conservative assessment of AI monetisation timelines relative to peers (Investing.com, 28 April 2026).

Oppenheimer (individual broker note)

Oppenheimer lowers its MSFT price target to $515 from $630, retaining an Outperform rating. Analyst Brian Schwartz cites elevated AI capital expenditure and uncertainty over near-term returns on that investment as the basis for the reduction (Investing.com, 27 April 2026).

Citigroup (individual broker note)

Citigroup trims its MSFT price target to $600 from $635, maintaining a Strong Buy rating. The revision comes amid a sector-wide recalibration of AI infrastructure spending assumptions, while the firm's overall positive stance on Microsoft's cloud and enterprise positioning remains unchanged (MarketScreener, 21 April 2026).

Public.com (consensus overview)

Public.com aggregates a consensus average 12-month price target of $565.28 for MSFT, drawn from 32 analysts, with a Buy consensus rating comprising 38% Strong Buy, 56% Buy, 6% Hold, and zero Sell recommendations. The target range reflects divergent views on Copilot monetisation, Azure capacity, and the pace of AI-related revenue conversion (Public.com, 28 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these Microsoft stock predictions, 12-month price targets span $450–$600, with the consensus average near $565. The common thread is a trimming of prior highs amid shared concerns over AI capex returns, while most covering analysts retain positive ratings ahead of today's earnings release.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Microsoft earnings: Q3 2026 preview

Microsoft is scheduled to release its fiscal year 2026 third-quarter results after the market close on 29 April 2026, with a live earnings conference call beginning at 2:30pm Pacific Time (9:30pm UTC) (Microsoft Investor Relations, accessed 29 April 2026).

Bloomberg consensus places the Q3 estimate at $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) on revenue of $81.46 billion, representing year-on-year revenue growth of approximately 16.2% from the $70.06 billion reported in Q3 2025, with Azure cloud revenue growth expected in the 37%–38% range at constant currency (Yahoo Finance, 29 April 2026). In Q2 fiscal 2026, Microsoft posted EPS of $4.14 against a consensus of $3.86, with revenue of $81.27 billion beating estimates by approximately $1 billion; Azure grew 38% year on year that quarter, but management noted growth could have reached 40% absent capacity constraints (The Street, 27 April 2026).

Azure capacity and AI capital expenditure returns are the key variables in focus, with some analysts noting that the 37%–38% consensus growth bar implies a step-up in new business activity relative to recent trends (Seeking Alpha, 28 April 2026).

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

MSFT stock price: Technical overview

The MSFT stock price is trading at $427.60 as of 11:55am UTC on 29 April 2026, holding above the short-term moving average cluster while sitting just beneath the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at $428.01, a level that acted as immediate overhead in the current session. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs sit at roughly $399 / $395 / $428 / $469, with the last price caught between the 100-day average and the longer-dated 200-day shelf at $469.34. The 20-over-50 alignment remains intact, which keeps the near-term structure constructive on a daily basis.

Momentum appears positive but not stretched: the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) registers 65.38, which TradingView places in firm but not overbought territory, and the average directional index (ADX) at 31.06 signals that an established trend is in place rather than a directionless range.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $403.39 now sits below the current price, with the next classical reference, R2 at $436.60, in view should a daily close above the 100-day SMA at $428.01 hold. On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at $379.83 provides the first support reference, followed by the 50-day SMA shelf near $395. A retreat beneath that band would bring the S1 level at $346.62 into the picture (TradingView, 29 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Microsoft share price history (2024–2026)

MSFT’s stock price closed April 2024 at around $390.35, having pulled back from a July 2024 peak of roughly $468 as enthusiasm around the AI-driven rally ran ahead of near-term earnings delivery. The stock recovered through the second half of 2024, closing the year at $421.70 on 31 December 2024, supported by consistent Azure growth and the broader tech rally that followed the US presidential election in November 2024.

Momentum carried into early 2026, with MSFT reaching an intraday high of $484.45 on 28 January 2026 amid strong fiscal Q2 2026 results, when revenue hit $81.3 billion and EPS of $4.14 beat consensus. However, that proved to be a near-term top. A combination of concerns over AI capital expenditure returns, a broader tech sector rotation, and sharp tariff-related market turbulence in early April 2026 sent the stock tumbling to an intraday low of $341.55 on 7 April 2026, a decline of roughly 29% from the January peak.

MSFT has since staged a recovery, closing at $427.53 on 29 April 2026, approximately 25% above that April trough. As of 29 April 2026, the stock is down approximately 11.8% year to date and roughly 8.5% higher year on year.