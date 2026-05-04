Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is trading at $671.73 in early European trading on 29 April 2026, within an intraday range of $667.49–$678.35 on Capital.com's feed as of 10:31am UTC. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action is underpinned by several intersecting drivers. Meta confirmed on 23 April 2026 that it would reduce its global workforce by approximately 10%, equivalent to around 8,000 employees, with the first wave of cuts beginning on 20 May, alongside the cancellation of 6,000 open roles (CNBC, 23 April 2026). The company framed the move as part of a broader operational efficiency drive amid escalating AI investment (Reuters, 20 April 2026). Meta has also guided full-year 2026 capital expenditure of $115bn–$135bn tied to its AI and data-centre build-out, keeping investor focus on cost discipline ahead of the Q1 print (Reuters, 29 January 2026). Separately, Australia proposed a 2.25% revenue tax on Meta, Google and TikTok on 28 April 2026 if the platforms do not compensate news publishers, adding a regulatory dimension to the near-term outlook (Benzinga, 29 April 2026). Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Third-party Meta Platforms outlook: Q1 nears, targets diverge

As of 29 April 2026, third-party Meta Platforms stock forecasts for 2026–2030 reflect recalibrations ahead of the company's Q1 2026 earnings release, with most firms retaining constructive ratings while adjusting targets in response to macroeconomic conditions and AI capital expenditure expectations.

UBS (broker target)

UBS maintains a Buy rating on META with a 12-month price target of $908, raised from $872, as analyst Stephen Ju signals confidence in the company's AI monetisation runway ahead of the Q1 print. The target sits above the broader consensus average and reflects UBS's view that GenAI-driven ad revenue growth, including an anticipated 18% year-on-year rise in ad impressions, could drive asymmetrically positive earnings revisions across 2026 and 2027 (The Globe and Mail, 22 April 2026).

Citizens (broker target)

Citizens reiterates a Market Outperform rating on META with a $900 price target, with analyst Andrew Boone maintaining one of the higher targets among covering firms ahead of quarterly results. The rating reflects continued conviction in Instagram-driven engagement growth and the monetisation outlook for Meta's AI products (Insider Monkey, 23 April 2026).

Guggenheim (broker target)

Guggenheim reiterates a Buy rating on META with a price target of $850, as analyst Michael Morris maintains his stance despite near-term uncertainty around AI cost discipline. At the time of the note, the $850 target implied an upside of approximately 27% from the stock's prevailing close (GuruFocus, 23 April 2026).

B of A Securities (broker target)

B of A Securities maintains a Buy rating on META with a price target of $820, trimmed from $885 by analyst Justin Post, as the firm recalibrates its valuation assumption ahead of the earnings catalyst. The cut reflects multiple compression across big tech rather than a change in fundamental outlook, with BofA's channel checks indicating no material reduction in advertiser spending (Yahoo Finance, 20 April 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus snapshot)

MarketBeat aggregates ratings from 50 covering research firms and records a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with an average 12-month price target of $837.72, drawn from four strong buy, 38 buy and eight hold recommendations. The note identifies the 29 April earnings release as a near-term catalyst, where advertising growth commentary and AI expenditure guidance could drive material revisions to the consensus range (MarketBeat, 15 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these Meta Platform stock predictions, broker targets cluster in the $820–$908 range, with individual firm views diverging on how quickly AI infrastructure costs will convert into earnings-per-share upside. The consensus across aggregators sits near $837–$840, with a Moderate Buy to Buy rating prevailing.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

META stock price: Technical overview

The META stock price trades at $671.73 as of 10:31am UTC on 29 April 2026, holding above its key moving-average cluster, with the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at approximately $639, $631, $645 and $680. Price is currently wedged between the 100-day SMA near $645 and the 200-day SMA near $680, with the latter acting as a nearby overhead reference. The 20-over-50 alignment remains intact within the SMA family, consistent with a near-term constructive posture according to TradingView data. The Hull moving average (9) at $672 sits just above the last price, while the Ichimoku base line trails well below, near $606.

Momentum is broadly positive but not stretched. The 14-day RSI reads 59.49, placing it in the upper-neutral range, per TradingView oscillator data. The ADX (14) at 23.52 sits just below the 25 threshold, suggesting that the trend lacks strong directional conviction at present.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $656.51 has already been cleared, with R2 at $740.90 the next reference in view on a sustained daily close above current levels. To the downside, the classic pivot point at $588.39 represents initial support, with the 100-day SMA shelf near $645 marking the more immediate area of interest. A move back below that shelf could open a path towards S1 at $504, per TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 29 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Meta Platforms share price history (2024–2026)

META’s stock price traded around $428 in late April 2024, with the stock having pulled back from earlier highs as investors digested elevated AI capital spending commitments. From that base, the stock climbed steadily through mid-2024, reaching around $539 by early July before a sharp reversal dragged it to a low near $441 on 5 August 2024 – a move that coincided with a broader global equity sell-off triggered by an unwinding of yen carry trades and recession fears.

The recovery was swift. META reclaimed $500 by September 2024 and closed the year at $585.83 on 31 December 2024, representing a gain of roughly 37% from the April 2024 lows. Strong Q2 and Q3 2024 earnings, fuelled by AI-enhanced advertising revenue and daily active user growth, supported the move higher.

In 2025, the stock reopened with renewed momentum, touching $790 in mid-August 2025 – its peak for the period – before fading into year-end to close 2025 at $659.77. In 2026, the picture shifted again. A tariff-related tech sell-off in early April 2026 pushed META down to an intraday low of $564.84 on 7 April, before a sharp recovery lifted the stock back above $670. META trades at $671.73 as of 29 April 2026, up approximately 1.8% year to date but around 15% below its August 2025 high.