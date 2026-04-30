Rheinmetall AG (RHM) is trading at €1,537.15 as of 2:44pm UTC on 9 April 2026, within an intraday range of €1,517.87–€1,580.40. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The decline comes amid broad risk-off pressure across European equities as markets weigh the impact of ongoing US trade tariff developments (Reuters, 18 January 2026). Rheinmetall's own guidance, issued in March, projected 2026 revenue of €14–€14.5 billion, up 40–45% year on year, but also flagged a free cash flow conversion rate above 40% of EBIT, below analyst expectations of 70–90%, which continues to weigh on near-term sentiment (Bloomberg, 11 March 2026). J.P. Morgan reiterated its Buy rating on the stock on 7 April 2026 (MarketScreener, 7 April 2026), and the broader European defence sector remains underpinned by Germany's structural rearmament programme and an order backlog of €63.8 billion reported at end-2025 (CNBC, 11 March 2026).

Rheinmetall stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 9 April 2026, third-party Rheinmetall stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive stance across covering brokers, with a Buy consensus intact despite near-term share price volatility driven by the post-FY2025 guidance reaction and broader European equity weakness.

Berenberg (Buy reaffirmation, post-results revision)

Berenberg reaffirms a Buy rating on Rheinmetall with an RHM stock forecast of €2,100, as analyst George McWhirter revises estimates upward on the back of potential large-scale European defence order flows. McWhirter raises revenue forecasts for 2026 and 2027 while acknowledging that near-term free cash flow conversion remains below initial expectations (MarketScreener, 13 March 2026).

Goldman Sachs (European Conviction List, Buy)

Goldman Sachs adds Rheinmetall to its European Conviction List and maintains a Buy rating with a price target of €2,300, as analyst Sam Burgess describes the company as the sector leader best positioned to address Europe's most critical defence capability gaps. Burgess cites a structural European rearmament cycle following three decades of underinvestment, noting that a projected EBIT compound annual growth rate of 30% or more could help justify the stock's current valuation over time (MarketScreener, 1 April 2026).

J.P. Morgan (Buy reiteration)

J.P. Morgan reiterates a Buy rating on RHM with an unchanged price target of €2,130, as analyst David H. Perry maintains his positive view on the stock. The reaffirmation comes amid broader European equity volatility, with Perry's stance reflecting continued confidence in Rheinmetall's order pipeline and its multi-year growth trajectory through to 2030 (The Globe and Mail, 8 April 2026).

MarketScreener (21-broker consensus)

MarketScreener records a mean 12-month price target of €2,044.29 for RHM across 21 covering analysts, with individual estimates ranging from a low of €1,650 to a high of €2,500 and an overall Buy mean consensus rating. The spread between the floor and ceiling targets reflects differing assumptions on the timing of large NATO and German procurement contracts converting into reported earnings and free cash flow (MarketScreener, 7 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Rheinmetall stock predictions range from €2,044 (21-broker mean) to €2,300 (Goldman Sachs), with J.P. Morgan and Berenberg at €2,130 and €2,100 respectively. The Buy consensus is intact across all five sources, and the common thread is confidence in Europe's structural rearmament cycle, offset by near-term guidance and cash flow concerns.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

RHM stock price: Technical overview

The RHM stock price trades at €1,537.15 as of 2:44pm UTC on 9 April 2026, sitting just above the short-term moving average cluster, where the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs are stacked at approximately €1,524 / €1,609 / €1,638 / €1,708 respectively. This configuration leaves the price above the 20-day SMA but below the 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, with the majority of TradingView's moving average signals pointing to a sell bias across medium- and longer-term time frames.

Momentum is mixed: the 14-day relative strength index sits at 48.0, a neutral reading that indicates neither overbought nor oversold conditions, while the average directional index (14) at 20.3 suggests the current trend lacks a strong directional impulse.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €1,692.8 represents the nearest reference above the last price; a daily close above that level would put the R2 area near €1,941.2 in view. On the downside, the classic pivot point at €1,514.7 marks initial support, followed by the 20-day SMA near €1,524 as a near-term shelf; a move below those references would bring the S1 level at €1,266.3 into consideration (TradingView, 9 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Rheinmetall share price history (2024–2026)

RHM’s stock price opened April 2024 trading near €525, part of a broader consolidation phase that kept the stock broadly rangebound between roughly €475 and €555 through to late summer 2024. The stock dipped as low as €439.30 on 5 August 2024 amid a sharp sell-off across European equities, before recovering to close the year at €617.02 on 30 December 2024. That was a gain of roughly 17.5% over the calendar year.

2025 brought a far more dramatic move. RHM opened January 2025 near €603 and traded sideways through the first six weeks of the year before breaking sharply higher in mid-February, surging from around €813 on 14 February to close above €1,000 by the end of the month after Germany's landmark constitutional debt brake reform and the announcement of a €500bn defence and infrastructure fund. The stock continued to climb through the spring and summer, reaching a two-year high close of €1,991.99 on 2 October 2025, before pulling back through the final quarter to close 2025 at €1,555.07 on 30 December.

RHM opened 2026 at €1,598.11 on 2 January and pushed as high as €1,862.88 intraday on 28 January before fading. The stock has traded between roughly €940 and €1,780 since April 2025, and as of 9 April 2026 RHM is at €1,537.35 , down approximately 1.1% year to date and up approximately 17.5% year on year.