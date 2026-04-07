ORLEN SA (PKN) is trading at 133.42 PLN as of 2:45pm UTC on 2 April 2026, within an intraday range of 129.44–133.70 PLN on Capital.com's stock CFD feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action has followed a confluence of company-specific and macro factors. Poland's government activated retail fuel price caps on 31 March 2026, fixing the maximum price for 95-octane petrol at 6.16 PLN per litre and diesel at 7.60 PLN per litre, after the lower house passed the legislation on 26 March. Orlen shares fell by as much as 6.6% on the announcement day before paring losses, as the measures may compress retail margins, and a windfall tax on energy companies remains under discussion (Reuters, 26 March 2026). Alongside these concerns, Orlen received a force majeure notice from QatarEnergy in early March 2026, flagging potential delays or cancellations to two LNG shipments originally scheduled for April and early May (Reuters, 6 March 2026). Broader market sentiment has also weighed on the Warsaw bourse, with Poland's WIG index declining by 0.68% on 2 April 2026 amid global risk-off moves linked to the latest round of US tariff announcements (Trading Economics, 2 April 2026). Separately, on 30 March 2026, ORLEN confirmed that its full-year 2025 results publication had been rescheduled from 16 April to 29 April 2026 (ORLEN IR, 30 March 2026).

ORLEN stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 2 April 2026, third-party ORLEN stock predictions reflect sharply diverging analyst views, shaped by Poland's newly enacted fuel price caps, a pending full-year 2025 results publication rescheduled to 29 April 2026, and elevated uncertainty around a potential windfall tax on domestic energy companies.

MarketScreener (broker consensus, Warsaw listing)

MarketScreener tracks nine analysts covering PKN on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and reports a mean consensus rating of ‘hold’, with an average 12-month price target of 78.41 PLN, a high estimate of 90 PLN, and a low of 73 PLN. Contributing banks include BM Pekao, Citigroup, Santander Biuro Maklerskie, PKO BP Securities, and Erste Group. The subdued target range suggests analyst caution over regulated retail margin compression following the activation of fuel price caps on 31 March 2026 (MarketScreener, 26 March 2026).

UBS (broker upgrade note)

UBS upgraded ORLEN to ‘neutral’ from ‘sell’ and raised its 12-month PKN stock forecast to 120 PLN, citing elevated energy prices tied to the Middle East conflict as a material improvement in the near-term earnings backdrop. The bank said that the prior sell thesis had been substantially priced in by the market, with the revised target reflecting a rebalanced risk/reward profile (Investing.com, 20 March 2026).

Yahoo Finance (fair value revision)

Yahoo Finance reports that the analyst-modelled fair value estimate for PKN has been revised upward to 114.33 PLN from a prior level of 95.58 PLN, reflecting updated assumptions around the Energa acquisition integration and broader energy sector dynamics. The article notes that the revision represents a material re-rating of the stock's modelled intrinsic value, though the estimate remains materially sensitive to Polish regulatory developments (Yahoo Finance, 23 March 2026).

Investing.com (broker consensus poll)

Investing.com aggregates 12-month forecasts from nine analysts and arrives at an average price target of 119.22 PLN for PKN, spanning a high of 146 PLN and a low of 92 PLN; three analysts carry buy recommendations, with six on hold and none on sell. The wide estimate range, covering a 54 PLN spread between the low and high, reflects the degree to which views diverge on how the government's fuel pricing intervention could affect refining and retail margins over the coming year (Investing.com, 1 April 2026).

Wallet Investor (quantitative model projection)

Wallet Investor records PKN trading at 128.22 PLN and, applying its quantitative forecasting model, projects a one-year price of 110.48 PLN, with a longer-range model output of 124.16 PLN. The projections are model-driven rather than derived from discretionary broker research, and the platform notes estimated long-term earning potential of approximately 2.54% from the March 2026 base level (Wallet Investor, 27 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, ORLEN stock predictions span from 73 PLN to 146 PLN, with broker consensus midpoints ranging from 78.41 PLN (MarketScreener) to 119.22 PLN (Investing.com). The single confirmed named-broker action in the window was the UBS upgrade to 120 PLN on 19 March 2026, while regulation-driven compression of retail fuel margins appears to be the most consistently cited risk across these sources.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

PKN stock price: Technical overview

The ORLEN stock price trades at 133.42 PLN as of 2:45pm UTC on 2 April 2026, holding above all 12 tracked moving averages on TradingView's daily summary, which registers a broad buy signal across the full tenor range from the 10-day to the 200-day.

The short-term moving average cluster sits between the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) near 129.78 PLN and the 10-day SMA near 131.59 PLN, with price currently trading above both. The 50/100/200-day SMAs lie further back at 118.11 / 107.50 / 96.52 PLN, suggesting a stacked bullish alignment across all timeframes per TradingView data. The Hull moving average (9) at 132.83 PLN sits just below the last price, while the volume-weighted moving average (20) at 130.43 PLN provides an additional near-term reference.

The 14-day relative strength index reads 59.84, placing it in the upper-neutral zone; the average directional index (14) at 38.14 indicates that an established trend is present, per TradingView's oscillator panel. The MACD level (12, 26) registers a sell signal at 4.31, introducing a mild divergence from the broader moving average picture.

On the classic pivot framework from TradingView, the R1 resistance level at 142.55 PLN is the nearest topside reference; a daily close above that level could put R2 near 150.75 PLN in view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at 128.17 PLN represents initial support, with the 50-day SMA near 118.11 PLN serving as the next meaningful moving-average shelf below that (TradingView, 2 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

ORLEN share price history (2024–2026)

ORLEN’s stock price opened April 2024 broadly in the 60–70 PLN range before a sustained rally carried the stock through 2025 and into 2026.

PKN spent much of mid-2025 consolidating in the low-to-mid-80s PLN, touching a two-year low near 80.71 PLN on 10 September 2025, before recovering through October and November. The stock climbed back above 100 PLN in late October 2025 and held that level through mid-November, closing at 103.86 PLN on 14 November 2025.

A year-end drift pulled PKN back towards the low 90s PLN by late December 2025, closing 2025 at 96.18 PLN on 30 December. The stock then pushed decisively higher through January and February 2026, crossing 110 PLN in early February before briefly softening. A sharp leg higher in mid-March 2026 carried PKN to a recent peak close of 136.08 PLN on 17 March 2026, its highest closing level in the dataset.

PKN closed at 133.48 PLN on 2 April 2026, up approximately 38.8% from the 30 December 2025 close of 96.18 PLN, and up roughly 65.5% from the 10 September 2025 low of 80.71 PLN.