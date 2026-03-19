Microsoft (MSFT) is trading at $401.50 in early European trading on 18 March 2026, within an intraday range of $397.67–$401.74. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment has steadied amid a broader equity recovery, with the Nasdaq up 0.5% on 17 March as investors refocused on Federal Reserve policy ahead of upcoming rate decisions (Yahoo Finance, 17 March 2026). Microsoft's fiscal Q2 2026 results, reported in late January, showed revenue of $81.3 billion, up 17% year on year, with Microsoft Cloud revenue crossing $50 billion for the first time (Microsoft, 28 January 2026). However, shares fell after-hours on the day of the release as gross margins reached a three-year low of approximately 68% (CNBC, 28 January 2026). The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share on 10 March 2026, with the record date set for 21 May 2026 (Microsoft, 10 March 2026), while the New York Fed's general business activity index remained in contraction at -22.6 in March, adding to the cautious macro backdrop (Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 10 March 2026).

Microsoft stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 18 March 2026, third-party Microsoft stock predictions reflect a broadly bullish outlook shaped by Azure cloud growth, enterprise AI monetisation via Copilot, and capital expenditure commitments, even as the stock has declined roughly 17% year to date from late-2025 levels.

Barclays (Buy rating, March 2026 update)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow reiterated a Buy rating on MSFT with a 12-month price target of $600, trimmed from the January level of $610. The firm cites stabilising IT spending, low software sector valuations, and continued confidence in Microsoft's AI positioning as supporting factors (The Globe and Mail, 11 March 2026).

Jefferies (Buy rating, March 2026 update)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill reaffirmed a Buy rating and a 12-month MSFT stock forecast of $675 on MSFT, following direct meetings with Microsoft's investor relations team. Thill described the stock as attractively valued relative to its growth rate, noting a PEG ratio of 0.88 and citing Microsoft's enterprise AI positioning as a long-term differentiator (Yahoo Finance, 12 March 2026).

RBC Capital (Buy rating, March 2026 update)

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained a Buy rating and a $640 price target on MSFT. Jaluria expressed confidence in Microsoft's cloud and AI trajectory, with the target implying roughly 60% upside from mid-March price levels amid the stock's year-to-date decline (MarketScreener, 11 March 2026).

Stifel (downgrade, Hold)

Stifel analyst Brad Reback downgraded MSFT to Hold, assigning a 12-month price target of $392, the lowest among tracked major-house estimates. The rating change came amid concerns over near-term margin pressures and tempered growth expectations following fiscal Q2 2026 results (CNBC, 5 February 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Microsoft stock predictions range from $392 (Stifel, the lone Hold) to $675 (Jefferies), with the two Buy-rated updates from Barclays and RBC clustering between $600 and $640. The common thread across positive views is enterprise AI monetisation and Azure growth, while Stifel's outlier reflects near-term margin caution.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

MSFT stock price: Technical overview

The MSFT stock price trades at $401.50 as of 9:54am UTC on 18 March 2026, holding just below the 20-day SMA at $400 and the classic pivot at $401.73, with all major moving averages aligned in a sell configuration across the 20/50/100/200-day tenors at roughly $400 / $426 / $461 / $483.

Momentum is subdued but not collapsed: the 14-day RSI sits at 42.36, in neutral territory below the midpoint, with no imminent oversold extreme to anchor a recovery case. The ADX at 22.37 is below the 25 threshold, suggesting the current downtrend lacks full conviction and that the directional move has yet to mature into an established trend.

On the topside, the first reference to watch is the R1 classic pivot at $421.75; a daily close above that level would put the R2 area near $450.75 in view as the next meaningful reference. The 30-day SMA near $402 and the classic pivot at $401.73 are acting as immediate overhead resistance at current levels.

On pullbacks, initial support sits at the classic pivot at $401.73, which price is currently testing from above. Below there, the S1 classic pivot at $372.72 becomes the next reference should the current level give way, with the 200-day EMA near $458 and 100-day SMA near $461 remaining distant overhead anchors that underline how far the stock has retreated from its late-2025 range (TradingView, 18 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Microsoft share price history (2024–2026)

MSFT’s stock price opened March 2024 near $421, trading in a broadly sideways band through mid-year before climbing steadily into the summer. The stock reached a two-year high of $557.66 on 28 October 2025, buoyed by strong Azure cloud momentum and enthusiasm around AI-driven revenue growth.

That peak marked a turning point. MSFT slid sharply from November 2025 onward, dropping from above $510 through year-end, then accelerating lower into early 2026 after fiscal Q2 results showed gross margin compression despite record revenue. The stock hit a two-year low of $341.55 on 7 April 2025 during a broader market selloff, recovered into the $540s by late October 2025, and has since retraced that entire recovery.

MSFT closed at $483.72 on 31 December 2025, and was trading at $401.50 as of 18 March 2026, approximately 17.0% down year to date, and 4.4% higher year on year from the $384.09 close on 18 March 2025.