Intel Corporation (INTC) is trading at $44.34 as of 3:21pm UTC on 18 March 2026, within an intraday range of $43.67–$46.55. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Intel-specific newsflow continues to centre on the rollout of its Core Ultra 200S Plus and mobile chips built on the 18A process node, as the company advances its ‘Foundry First’ strategy, while Wall Street maintains a consensus hold rating on the stock (Intel, 11 March 2026).

Intel stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 18 March 2026, third-party Intel stock predictions remain cautious and focus on the company’s ability to execute its foundry transition and recover server CPU market share. The following summaries draw on consensus data and broker-aggregated figures published between 10 and 18 March 2026.

MarketBeat (consensus rating and target)

MarketBeat aggregates ratings from 37 Wall Street analysts covering Intel and reports a consensus rating of Reduce alongside an average 12-month INTC stock forecast of $45.74. The 50-day moving average stands at $46.48 and the 200-day moving average at $39.15, reflecting the stock’s substantial recovery over the prior year, while the analyst community broadly continues to wait for clearer foundry execution signals before making further upgrades (MarketBeat, 17 March 2026).

Public.com (analyst panel)

Public.com surveys 30 analysts and arrives at a consensus Hold rating with a price target of $43.67. The breakdown shows 13% Strong Buy, 7% Buy, 70% Hold, 7% Sell, and 3% Strong Sell, with analysts citing ongoing losses in the Intel Foundry segment and elevated capital expenditure as the primary drags on near-term sentiment (Public.com, 16 March 2026).

Barchart (year-ahead outlook)

Barchart reports that, after a strong rally in 2025, analyst debate for 2026 centres on whether INTC can double from its recovered base, with views split between those citing AI-server tailwinds and those pointing to unresolved foundry profitability. Aggregate price targets cited in the piece sit within a range broadly consistent with the $43–$52 band visible across institutional consensus platforms (Yahoo Finance, 13 March 2026).

MarketBeat (intraday move note)

MarketBeat reports INTC up 2.6%, with the consensus price target of $45.74 and a Reduce rating unchanged across the analyst panel as of that date. The note highlights that the stock’s 50-day moving average continues to act as a reference level, with no new broker initiations or target changes recorded in that session (MarketBeat, 11 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Intel stock predictions converges on a $43.67–$45.74 average 12-month price target with a Hold or Reduce rating, reflecting broad analyst acknowledgement of Intel’s recovery momentum alongside persistent caution over foundry execution and near-term profitability.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

INTC stock price: Technical overview

The INTC stock price was $44.34 at 3.21pm UTC on 18 March 2026, according to TradingView data, well above its entire moving-average stack. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs were approximately $18 / $22 / $25 / $24. On TradingView’s daily timeframe, these indicators were marked as ‘sell’ signals, which may reflect a moving-average panel calibrated to a prior price range rather than the current quote. The 14-day RSI at 35.59 was in the lower reaches of neutral territory, while the average directional index (14) at 42.47 indicated that a trend was in force.

On the topside, the nearest classic resistance reference was R1 at $21.64. TradingView also showed R2 at $25.53 as the next classic resistance level. The Woodie R1 at $20.17 and the DM R1 at $20.56 broadly corroborate that $20-$22 band as the first meaningful pivot zone above the current MA cluster.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at $19.48 provides the initial support reference, with the Fibonacci and Woodie pivots converging near $18.74-$19.48 to reinforce that shelf. TradingView listed S1 at $15.59 as the next support reference below that area, while S2 near $13.43 was identified as the next lower support level (TradingView, 18 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Intel share price history (2024–2026)

INTC’s stock price traded near $42–$44 in March 2024, but a sharp sell-off through Q2 dragged the stock below $32 by late April. The decline continued through the summer, with INTC touching a multi-year low close of $18.88 on 6 September 2024, as the company reported disappointing earnings and announced sweeping cost-reduction measures, including significant workforce cuts.

INTC ended 2024 at $20.05, then gradually recovered ground through early 2025, reaching $27.59 on 18 February before pulling back again. The stock dipped as low as $19.91 in March 2025 amid renewed concerns over competitive pressure from AMD and the pace of Intel’s foundry turnaround, before closing at $26 on 18 March 2025.

The second half of 2025 brought renewed momentum. INTC climbed to $30.58 on 18 September 2025, then accelerated sharply into January 2026, reaching an intraday peak of $55.05 and a close of $54.95 on 21 January 2026, its highest level since early 2022, following Q4 earnings and positive sentiment around its 18A process node. The stock has since pulled back, closing at $44.43 on 18 March 2026, approximately 12.3% up year to date and 70.9% up year on year.