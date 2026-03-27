HENSOLDT AG (HAG) is trading at €71.325 as of 4:22pm UTC on 24 March 2026, within an intraday range of €70.475 to €75.97 on Capital.com's feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Pressure on the stock follows a broad reversal in European defence equities after US President Donald Trump announced a five-day moratorium on planned strikes on Iranian power plants on 23 March 2026, easing the geopolitical risk premium that had supported the sector (CNBC, 23 March 2026). The STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defence Index, which is up approximately 33% year to date, has given back some recent gains amid the Iran de-escalation news (STOXX, 24 March 2026). This comes despite HENSOLDT's record 2025 order intake of €4,710 million, up 62% year on year, and an order backlog of €8,833 million, which the company cited as providing high planning certainty for the period ahead (HENSOLDT, 26 February 2026), alongside Germany's exemption of defence spending from its constitutional debt brake, a move endorsed by all 27 EU member states on 6 March 2026 (Bruegel, 31 March 2026).

HENSOLDT stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 24 March 2026, third-party HENSOLDT stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive but divided consensus, shaped by Germany's structural defence budget uplift, the company's record €4.71 billion order intake for 2025, and near-term scrutiny of margin delivery against full-year guidance. The following summaries draw exclusively on broker notes and consensus data published between 10 March and 24 March 2026.

Jefferies (upgrade to Buy)

Jefferies analyst Chloe Lemarie upgraded HENSOLDT to Buy from Hold and set a 12-month price target of €90. Lemarie cites the continued influx of German defence orders and a lower share valuation as factors that provide an improved entry point, noting that existing free cash flow guidance may prove conservative given current order visibility (The Globe and Mail, 9 March 2026).

Kepler Cheuvreux (upgrade to Hold)

Kepler Cheuvreux upgrades HENSOLDT to Hold and raises its HAG stock forecast to €81. The revision follows the broader recalibration of European defence sector valuations after sector-wide volatility tied to Iran-related geopolitical developments, with the new target reflecting a more balanced view of near-term earnings execution (MarketScreener, 16 March 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus)

MarketScreener aggregates 14 analyst estimates, placing the average 12-month price target at €91.14, with a high of €114 and a low of €57. The mean consensus rating is Outperform. The wide estimate range of €57–€114 reflects divergent assumptions on the pace of European rearmament, margin recovery, and the conversion rate of HENSOLDT's €8.83 billion order backlog into revenue (MarketScreener, 19 March 2026).

Simply Wall St (consensus snapshot)

Simply Wall St notes that at least one analyst target sits at €70 at the lower end of the distribution, while the broader consensus framework places estimates meaningfully above current levels. The piece flags that differing assumptions on earnings growth, profit margins, and programme execution risk continue to drive the spread across individual estimates within the analyst community (Simply Wall St, 14 March 2026).

Wall Street Journal (market data consensus)

The Wall Street Journal aggregates analyst estimates placing the median 12-month price target at €90, with a high of €105, a low of €57, and an average of €88.67. The overall consensus rating is Overweight. The data reflects an analyst base that skews constructive on HENSOLDT's structural demand outlook, while the gap between the median and high targets reflects differing views on the speed at which the European defence investment cycle translates into earnings upgrades (WSJ Markets, 24 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, HENSOLDT stock predictions converge in the €88–€91 range at the consensus and median level, with individual estimates spanning €57–€114. The prevailing consensus rating leans Outperform to Overweight, with Jefferies and Kepler Cheuvreux among the most recent movers.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

HAG stock price: Technical overview

The HAG stock price trades at €71.325 as of 4:22pm UTC on 24 March 2026, sitting below every major moving average on the daily chart. According to TradingView, the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs are stacked at approximately €77, €81, €80 and €88, all registering sell signals, with price trading beneath the entire MA band and no bullish alignment present across any same-family pairing.

Momentum indicators lean bearish at current levels. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) sits at 38.66, in lower-neutral territory and not yet at a traditionally oversold reading, while the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) level of -1.15 and a momentum reading of -6.05 both register sell signals on TradingView's oscillator summary. The average directional index (ADX) at 16.01 does not indicate a strongly trending environment, suggesting the current move lacks pronounced directional conviction (TradingView, 24 March 2026).

On the topside, the classic pivot point sits at €77.18. The R1 level at €81.97 comes into view as the next reference should price recover towards that zone, with R2 at €89.53 as the subsequent area on the pivot framework. The Hull moving average (9) at €72.79 and the volume-weighted moving average (20) at €76.96 mark the nearest overhead references below the full SMA band, and both register sell readings.

On pullbacks, the classic S1 level at €69.62 is the first pivot support reference below the current price, followed by S2 at €64.83. The Fibonacci S1 at €72.47 and Camarilla S1 at €73.27 sit above the current price and have already been breached. The Woodie pivot support at €72.88 also sits above current levels, consistent with the broad picture of price having slipped beneath multiple near-term reference points (TradingView, 24 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

HENSOLDT share price history (2024–2026)

HAG’s stock price closed at €41.075 on 25 March 2024, near what would prove to be a multi-month peak for that period. The stock slid steadily through the summer, touching a two-year low of €28.315 on 24 September 2024, as broader European defence sentiment cooled and the stock retraced from its April 2024 high of €43.755.

The recovery that followed was dramatic. From that September 2024 trough, HAG rallied sharply through 2025, driven by accelerating European rearmament commitments and a record order intake. The stock briefly cleared €112 in early October 2025, representing a gain of roughly 297% from the September 2024 low, before pulling back. A second leg higher brought HAG close to €95 again in mid-November 2025, but the rally faded into year-end, with the stock closing 2025 around €73.525.

January 2026 opened with fresh momentum, with HAG climbing back towards €97.10 intraday on 19 January, though it subsequently gave back gains through February and into March. The stock reached €83.985 as recently as 18 March 2026, before a sharp reversal tied to easing Middle East tensions weighed on the broader European defence sector.

HAG closed at €71.525 on 24 March 2026, approximately 6.7% down year to date and 5.4% up year on year.