Intel Corporation (INTC) is trading at $63.93 as of 3:26pm UTC on 13 April 2026, toward the upper end of its intraday range of $61.40–$64.40. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action has been supported by several converging factors. Intel's Q4 2025 results beat consensus estimates, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 against an expected $0.09 and revenue of $13.7 billion – above the $13.4 billion forecast – while the company set its Q1 2026 revenue guidance midpoint at $12.2 billion (Traders Union, 23 January 2026). CEO Lip-Bu Tan has also signalled a potential strategic pivot, with CFO David Zinsner confirming in early March 2026 that the company is now reconsidering whether its 18A manufacturing node could be offered to external customers, potentially broadening its foundry revenue base (Reuters, 4 March 2026). Broader sentiment across the semiconductor sector has also been lifted by a temporary US tariff exemption on key consumer electronics, which sparked a multi-session tech rally and helped push chip stocks higher in mid-April (Yahoo Finance, 14 April 2025). Intel is scheduled to report Q1 2026 financial results on 23 April 2026, according to the company's investor relations page (Intel Investor Relations, 31 March 2026).

Intel stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 13 April 2026, third-party Intel stock predictions diverged considerably as of April 2026, shaped by differing views on the pace of the foundry turnaround, progress on the 18A manufacturing node, and the durability of recent strategic partnerships.

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat reports a consensus average INTC stock forecast of $47.68, drawn from 37 analysts, with individual estimates ranging from $20 to $76. The aggregate rating stands at 'Reduce,' based on five Buy, 26 Hold, and six Sell ratings. The wide dispersion reflects a market divided between those who credit Intel's recent execution and those who point to its negative net margin and muted near-term earnings outlook ahead of Q1 2026 results due on 23 April 2026 (MarketBeat, 10 April 2026).

KeyCorp (overweight, raised target)

KeyCorp raised its price target on Intel to $70 from $65, maintaining an Overweight rating, as analysts cited ongoing CPU supply shortages and two rounds of Intel server and client CPU price increases as near-term revenue supports. The firm also noted Intel's fresh $15 million investment in SambaNova and continued manufacturing progress, including the Panther Lake CPU ramp, as factors supporting its constructive stance (MarketBeat, 6 April 2026).

Cantor Fitzgerald (neutral, raised target)

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its 12-month price target on Intel to $60 from $45 while retaining a Neutral rating, with the stock trading near $60.86 at the time of the note. The revised target followed Intel's expanded multi-generation AI CPU and IPU collaboration with Google, its inclusion in Elon Musk's Terafab project alongside Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, and its reacquisition of full ownership of Fab 34 in Ireland from Apollo-managed funds (MarketBeat, 9 April 2026).

TD Cowen (hold, raised target)

TD Cowen lifted its price target on Intel to $60 from $50 on 10 April 2026, keeping a Hold rating, with the firm's note implying modest downside of approximately 4.95% from the then-prevailing close near $63.13. TD Cowen's retained Hold reflects a view that recent strategic catalysts and improved quarterly execution are now largely reflected in the share price at current levels (MarketBeat, 10 April 2026).

Benchmark (buy, street-high target)

Benchmark raised its price target on Intel to $76 from $57 on 10 April 2026, the highest tracked target among covering analysts, while maintaining a Buy rating. The target implies approximately 20.4% upside from the 10 April close of $63.13. The 33.3% upward revision reflects Benchmark's view that Intel's manufacturing progress and high-profile partnership pipeline represent a more substantial re-rating catalyst than the broader analyst community currently appears to price in (MarketBeat, 10 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Intel stock predictions span $47.68 (consensus average) to $76, with most recent revisions skewed upward as analysts respond to foundry, partnership, and CPU pricing catalysts, while ratings remain broadly cautious, with most at Hold or Neutral.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

INTC stock price: Technical overview

The INTC stock price trades at $63.93 as of 3:26pm UTC on 13 April 2026, well above its full moving-average stack. TradingView data shows all 12 tracked simple and exponential moving averages aligned to the buy side, with the 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs sitting at approximately $49, $48, $44, and $36 respectively – placing the current price roughly 30% above its 200-day SMA, a historically extended gap.

The 14-day relative strength index registers 76.62, a stretched reading that sits above the conventionally overbought threshold of 70. At the same time, the average directional index of 25.31 suggests an established rather than explosive trend is in place, per TradingView oscillator data. The Hull moving average (9-day) at $65.53 carries a sell signal, offering a note of caution within an otherwise broadly constructive moving-average picture.

On the classic pivot framework, the nearest resistance reference is R1 at $48.66, already well below the current price, with R2 at $53.18 and R3 at $61.72. Price trading above all three classic pivot resistance levels indicates that the stock is extended relative to short-term pivot-based frameworks. Classic pivot support sits at $44.64, with S1 at $40.12 as the next reference if that level is breached (TradingView, 13 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Intel share price history (2024–2026)

INTC’s stock price traded in a broadly range-bound band through much of mid-2024, with the stock sitting near $30–$35 for most of the second quarter before a sharp deterioration set in. From a close of $31 on 1 August 2024, INTC dropped sharply to around $19–$20 through the second half of the year, closing 2024 at $20.05 – its lowest year-end level in the dataset.

The stock began 2025 in a similarly subdued range, hovering near $19–$22 through the first two months before a brief spike to $27.59 on 18 February 2025 gave way to renewed weakness. INTC hit a multi-year low near $17.78 intraday on 9 April 2025, closing that session at $21.31 as broader tariff-driven selling swept through the semiconductor sector.

Recovery gathered pace from mid-2025 onward. The stock climbed steadily from the low-$20s in June to the mid-$30s by the end of 2025, closing the year at $36.93 on 31 December 2025. The move accelerated sharply in 2026, with INTC rallying from $39.56 on 2 January 2026 to a close of $63.65 on 13 April 2026 – approximately 60.9% year to date, driven by a series of analyst upgrades, foundry partnership announcements, and improved manufacturing progress.