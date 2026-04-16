Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) closed at $351.60 as of 5:18pm UTC on 13 April 2026, trading within an intraday range of $343.40–$354.47. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around TSLA has been shaped by several converging factors. Q1 2026 vehicle deliveries of 358,023 units, reported on 2 April 2026, fell short of the Wall Street consensus of approximately 365,645 units, while a production-to-delivery gap of more than 50,000 vehicles pointed to a growing inventory build (Tesla Investor Relations, 2 April 2026). The consensus figure of 365,645 units was compiled from sell-side analysts and published by Tesla ahead of the quarter (Tesla Investor Relations, 26 March 2026). Broader US equity markets also staged a sharp recovery in the week ending 11 April 2026, with the S&P 500 rising approximately 3.6% after President Trump announced a tariff pause, easing macro uncertainty and lifting consumer discretionary and technology stocks (CNBC, 10 April 2026). At the same time, TSLA's reported plans to continue developing lower-cost EV models, including a new compact SUV reportedly priced below $30,000, added a product pipeline narrative amid ongoing macro uncertainty (TechTimes, 9 April 2026).

Tesla stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 13 April 2026, third-party Tesla stock predictions reflect contrasting views on near-term delivery execution, autonomous vehicle commercialisation, and the impact of a widening production-to-delivery gap.

HSBC (reduce reiteration)

HSBC trimmed its TSLA price target to $119 from $133, maintaining a Reduce rating. The bank cited sustained demand weakness and margin pressure as the basis for the revision, with its target the lowest among major sell-side firms covering the stock (MarketScreener, 20 March 2026).

J.P. Morgan (underweight note)

J.P. Morgan reiterated an Underweight rating on TSLAg, with analyst Ryan Brinkman keeping a $145 price target following Q1 2026 deliveries of 358,023 units, which fell short of Street expectations of approximately 365,000–372,000 units. Brinkman flagged the roughly 50,000-unit gap between production (408,000) and deliveries as a sign of mounting demand pressure and potential margin risk ahead of the Q1 earnings release (Electrek, 8 April 2026).

Truist Securities (hold cut)

Truist Securities cut its TSLA price target to $400 from $438, keeping a Hold rating, after describing Q1 delivery numbers as 'underwhelming' while noting that artificial intelligence remains central to long-term performance. The firm's revised target sits close to the broader sell-side consensus, reflecting a cautious near-term stance balanced against longer-dated AI and autonomy optionality (Investing.com, 2 April 2026).

Deutsche Bank (buy maintained)

Deutsche Bank lowered its TSLA price target to $465 from $480 but maintained a Buy rating, as analyst Edison Yu updated his model following the Q1 delivery miss. The bank retained a constructive long-term view, with its target implying more than 30% upside from the 13 April 2026 close of $351.60 (MarketBeat, 9 April 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus overview)

MarketScreener aggregated 48 analyst ratings, reporting a mean consensus of Outperform with an average 12-month price target of $415.30. Individual estimates span a wide range of $125–$600, illustrating the breadth of disagreement on Tesla's valuation across the covering analyst community (MarketScreener, 13 April 2026).

Across these Tesla stock predictions, individual targets range from $119 (HSBC) to $465 (Deutsche Bank), with the MarketScreener consensus anchoring near $415. The common thread is a post-Q1-delivery reassessment, with bulls pointing to AI and autonomy optionality while bears flag near-term demand and margin risk.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

TSLA stock price: Technical overview

The TSLA stock price trades at $351.60 as of 5:18pm UTC on 13 April 2026, per Capital.com’s quote feed, sitting below every major moving average on the daily chart. According to TradingView, the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs stand at approximately $369, $393, $418 and $397, all generating sell signals, with price trading some $17–$66 beneath that band. The Hull moving average (9) at $342.99 is the sole moving-average indicator registering a buy signal, sitting just below the last close.

Momentum indicators are broadly subdued. The 14-day RSI reads 38.03, placing it in lower-neutral territory and indicating a market that remains under pressure rather than one showing clear signs of exhaustion. The ADX (14) at 27.66 signals an established downtrend, which TradingView’s data supports with a full sweep of sell signals across the SMA and EMA family.

On the classic pivot framework, the pivot point (P) at $380.09 represents the nearest reference above; a daily close back through this level would put the R1 level near $408 into view. To the downside, S1 at $343.80 is the next referenced level, followed by S2 near $315.85 if selling extends (TradingView, 13 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Tesla share price history (2024–2026)

TSLA’s stock price closed at $160.30 on 15 April 2024, near a multi-month low after a sharp sell-off earlier that month, with the stock touching $141.53 on 22 April 2024, its lowest point in the dataset.

From that trough, TSLA staged a strong recovery through the second half of 2024. The stock climbed steadily from around $182 in late June 2024, cleared the $250 level in October, and surged following the US presidential election in November, touching a closing high of $475.04 on 26 December 2024. TSLA closed out the 2024 calendar year at $402.68 on 31 December.

The rally carried into early 2025, with TSLA closing at $427.68 on 17 January 2025. A sharp reversal then set in, dragging the stock to a local low of $215.30 on 10 March 2025. A brief recovery ran through April and into May, before renewed pressure weighed through the summer, with TSLA trading in the low-to-mid $300s between August and October 2025.

A second rally took hold in the final quarter of 2025, with TSLA reaching a closing peak of $489.84 on 22 December 2025 before fading into year-end. The stock opened 2026 at $458.89 on 2 January and has trended lower since, closing at $351.85 on 13 April 2026, approximately 21.9% down year to date and approximately 119.0% up from the 22 April 2024 low of $141.53.