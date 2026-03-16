Ethereum (ETH/USD) is trading at $2,066.58 as of 3:34pm UTC on 12 March 2026, within an intraday range of $2,009.59 to $2,078.55. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Broader risk appetite has improved across digital assets amid a more supportive macro backdrop, with ETH extending its recovery from early-March levels near $2,000. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $12.6 million on 10 March 2026, led by the FETH product at $10.7 million, according to Farside Investors, reflecting continued institutional positioning in ETH-linked products. Market attention also remains on the Federal Reserve's scheduled rate decision on 18 March 2026 (Federal Reserve, 12 March 2026), with the prior day's US CPI release (US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 11 March 2026) shaping near-term rate expectations and broader risk sentiment ahead of that meeting.

Ethereum price prediction 2026-2030: Analyst price target view

As of 12 March 2026, third-party ETH price predictions show a wide divergence between near-term consolidation views and more constructive longer-dated scenarios, shaped by current technical weakness, ETF flow dynamics, and macro conditions.

Changelly (March 2026 monthly range)

Changelly models ETH trading between $2,022.58 and $2,432.27 across March 2026, with an average monthly price of $2,227.43. The service notes that bearish momentum persists, with the Fear and Greed Index registering 15 (extreme fear) as of the publication date, amid subdued risk appetite and short-term technical weakness across crypto markets (Changelly, 11 March 2026).

CoinCodex (2026 full-year channel)

CoinCodex places ETH within a full-year 2026 trading channel of $2,060.70 to $3,899.73, with an estimated annual average of $2,785.35 and an end-of-year point estimate of $2,434.49. The model incorporates historical volatility cycles and on-chain metrics, noting that 24 of 28 technical indicators signal bearish conditions as of 12 March 2026, while longer-term moving averages (MA100, MA200) continue to register buy signals (CoinCodex, 12 March 2026).

Coinpedia (H1 2026 structural level)

Coinpedia identifies a critical long-term ascending trendline as the key structural support for ETH entering 2026, a level that has underpinned every major cycle low since 2019. The publication notes that ETH's continued underperformance relative to Bitcoin, with the ETH/BTC ratio near cycle lows around 0.03, remains a headwind, with a sustained hold above trendline support a prerequisite for any meaningful recovery (Coinpedia, 7 March 2026).

The Motley Fool (2026 cycle view)

The Motley Fool published a contributor outlook projecting ETH could revisit levels near its all-time high of approximately $4,897, reported in 2025, citing Ethereum's maturing layer-2 ecosystem, rising developer activity, and expanded institutional access via spot ETF products as the primary catalysts for a potential recovery. The piece notes that Standard Chartered has referenced a $7,500 level under stronger institutional participation scenarios, while Citi has cited $4,500 (Yahoo Finance, 18 February 2026).

Takeaway: third-party ETH estimates currently converge near $2,000 to $2,500 for H1, with more optimistic full-year scenarios ranging from $3,900 to $7,500 depending on the assumed pace of institutional inflows, layer-2 growth, and broader risk sentiment recovery.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ETH price: Technical overview

The ETH/USD price trades at $2,066.58 as of 3:34pm UTC on 12 March 2026, holding near the upper end of the day's $2,009.59 to $2,078.55 intraday range. The short-term moving average picture is mixed: the 10/20-day SMAs sit tightly between $1,990 and $2,022, and price trades above this near-term cluster, while the 50-day SMA at $2,188 and the 100-day SMA at $2,637 remain overhead and signal selling pressure, keeping the broader trend under pressure.

The 20-over-50 alignment is not intact on the SMA basis, with the 20-day SMA at $1,990 sitting well below the 50-day at $2,188; the short-term buy signals from the 10 and 20-day SMAs reflect the current intraday bounce rather than a trend reversal. The 14-day RSI at 50.7 sits in neutral territory, offering no clear directional conviction, while the ADX at 23.4 falls just short of the 25 threshold that would confirm an established trend in either direction.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $2,378 is the first meaningful reference; a daily close above that level would put the R2 area near $2,792 in view. The current price trades above the classic pivot point (P) at $2,060, which serves as initial support on any near-term pullback. Losing the P level would raise the risk of a move toward the S1 pivot at $1,647, with the 20-day SMA near $1,990 offering an intermediate reference along the way (TradingView, 12 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Ethereum price history (2024–2026)

Ethereum's ether token (ETH) launched in 2015, with its native blockchain going live in July of that year. The prices below reflect ETH/USD market data from March 2024 to 12 March 2026.

ETH/USD’s price opened March 2024 around $3,138 and rose sharply into mid-March, reaching an intraday high of $4,087 on 13 March 2024 before pulling back. Prices held broadly in the $3,100 to $3,900 range through June 2024, before a sharp global risk-off event on 5 August 2024 dragged ETH to an intraday low of $2,116 – a near 40% drawdown from the June peak. The coin then recovered steadily into Q4 2024, closing the year at $3,332 on 31 December 2024.

The 2025 rally carried ETH to its two-year peak in early October 2025, with an intraday high of $4,759 on 7 October 2025. That strength faded into year-end, with ETH closing 2025 at $2,968 on 31 December – down roughly 11% from the prior year close, reflecting a sharp retreat from cycle highs in Q4. A further sell-off in early 2026 pushed prices to an intraday low of $1,746 on 6 February 2026, the weakest level in the two-year window.

ETH closed at $2,068 on 12 March 2026, approximately 31.1% down year to date but 8.3% up year on year.