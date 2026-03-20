Enel S.p.A. (ENEL) is trading at €9.47 as of 10:59am UTC on 19 March 2026, within an intraday range of €9.41–€9.87. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action comes as investors assess Enel's 2026–2028 Strategic Plan, which targets total gross investments of €53 billion and adjusted EBITDA of €23.1–€23.6 billion for the current year (Enel, 23 February 2026), while the company's ongoing on-market share buyback programme – which saw 13,270,419 treasury shares purchased between 9 and 13 March 2026 at a volume-weighted average price of €9.3459 – continues to provide a technical reference point (Enel, 17 March 2026).

The broader European equity backdrop remains cautious, with the STOXX Europe 600 down 0.75% at 597.93 as of the close on 18 March 2026 (Investing.com, 19 March 2026), while elevated energy price volatility tied to Middle East tensions and reports of Brent crude above $100 a barrel creates a mixed signal for integrated utilities such as Enel (Reuters, 13 March 2026), which face potential margin compression from Italy's Energy Decree alongside structural tailwinds from electrification demand (DLA Piper, 9 March 2026).

Enel stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 17 March 2026, third-party Enel stock predictions reflect a broad spectrum of views, shaped by the company's 2026–2028 Strategic Plan, its preliminary 2025 EBITDA result, Italy's regulatory backdrop, and wider European utility sector dynamics. The following summaries draw on broker notes and consensus data published during that window.

Deutsche Bank (target raised to €10, Hold)

Deutsche Bank analyst James Brand raised his 12-month ENEL stock forecast to €10 from €8.50, while maintaining a Hold rating, as the bank reassessed the stock's valuation following the Capital Markets Day commitments and updated earnings trajectory. The revision marks a significant step up from the prior target, though Brand's unchanged neutral stance signals a preference to observe execution before moving to a more constructive view (The Globe and Mail, 13 March 2026).

Enel Investor Relations (broker consensus)

Enel's own investor relations page reports a median 12-month price target of €9.90 across contributing brokers, with individual targets spanning a wide range from sub-consensus caution to Goldman Sachs at the high end. The data reflects input from 23 analysts and a broadly Outperform skew on aggregate recommendations, with the spread between individual estimates reflecting differing assumptions on earnings delivery, leverage and regulatory risk (Enel Group, 12 March 2026).

Morgan Stanley (upgraded to Equal-weight, target €10)

Morgan Stanley upgraded Enel to Equal-weight from Underweight and raised its price target to €10, citing an improved assessment of the stock's risk/reward profile after a period of underperformance relative to European utility peers. The upgrade, published on 6 March 2026, reflects the bank's updated view on Enel's earnings base and capital allocation framework following the strategic plan update, with the new target sitting in line with the emerging broker consensus (MarketScreener, 6 March 2026).

Goldman Sachs (Buy, target raised to €12)

Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Gandolfi reiterated a Buy rating on Enel and maintained a 12-month price target of €12, the highest on record among publicly disclosed individual broker targets, with the note reflecting the bank's continued positive view on the stock's valuation and earnings trajectory. The target sits approximately 26.7% above the last price of €9.47, amid Enel's scheduled release of its full-year 2025 annual financial report on the same day (The Globe and Mail, 18 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Enel stock predictions range from Deutsche Bank's Hold at €10 to Goldman Sachs' Buy at €12, with Morgan Stanley's upgrade to Equal-weight at €10 and Enel's own IR consensus median of €9.90 as of 12 March 2026 bracketing the middle of the range. Common threads include post-CMD earnings revisions, balance-sheet leverage, and execution risk on Enel's €53 billion capital programme as the primary drivers of estimate dispersion.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ENEL stock price: Technical overview

The ENEL stock price trades at €9.47 as of 10:59am UTC on 19 March 2026, sitting below its short- and medium-term moving-average cluster – the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at approximately €9.66 / €9.43 / €9.14 / €8.57 – with price currently wedged between the 20-day SMA above and the 50-day SMA just below. The 20-under-50 configuration on the short-term SMAs reflects near-term softness, while the longer-dated 100- and 200-day SMAs continue to provide a broader upward structural reference well beneath current levels. The Hull moving average (9) at €9.72 and the volume-weighted moving average (20) at €9.68 both sit above the last price, reinforcing that short-term momentum has faded.

The 14-day relative strength index reads 48.5 – squarely neutral and carrying no directional bias in isolation. The average directional index (14) at 13.1 flags a weak-trend environment, suggesting the current price range lacks a clearly established directional impulse.

On the topside, the classic pivot (R1) at €10.73 is the nearest meaningful resistance reference; a convincing daily close through that level would put R2 near €11.27 back in view. The €10 figure also sits within this corridor as a nearby round-number reference that may attract attention ahead of any test of R1.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot (P) at €9.77 offers initial support, sitting just above the last price; the 20-day SMA at approximately €9.66 is the next reference below. Losing the 50-day SMA shelf near €9.43 would blunt the short-term structure and could open the way for a move toward S1 at €9.23, with the 100-day SMA near €9.14 as the broader support layer beyond that (TradingView, 17 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Enel share price history (2024–2026)

ENEL’s stock price has traded in a broadly rising channel over the past two years, climbing from the mid-€6 range in early 2024 to test €10 for the first time in early 2026.

The stock opened 2024 near €6.12 in March, then dipped to a two-year low of €5.72 on 11 April 2024 as European utility stocks faced pressure from elevated interest rates and Italian regulatory uncertainty. A steady recovery followed through the summer, with ENEL pushing to a 2024 high of €7.35 on 21 October before closing the year at €6.90 – a gain of roughly 12.7% from the March 2024 open.

2025 brought a more decisive trend. ENEL opened the year at €7.03, pulled back to €6.67 on 6 March amid broader European equity weakness, then turned sharply higher through the second half. The stock crossed €8 in July, cleared €9 in November – touching a 2025 high of €9.11 on 17 November – and closed 2025 at €8.88, up approximately 26.3% on the year.

The rally extended into 2026, with ENEL reaching a year-to-date peak of €10.25 on 27 February, buoyed by the company's 2026–2028 Strategic Plan unveiled that week. A pullback has since brought the price back to €9.50 on 19 March 2026, leaving ENEL up approximately 7.0% year to date and around 32.5% year on year.